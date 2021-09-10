You are here

OPEC may cut demand forecast, US and China release oil from strategic reserves: Market wrap

OPEC may cut demand forecast, US and China release oil from strategic reserves: Market wrap
OPEC will likely revise down its 2022 oil demand growth forecast on Monday when it publishes its monthly report, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

OPEC may cut demand forecast, US and China release oil from strategic reserves: Market wrap

OPEC may cut demand forecast, US and China release oil from strategic reserves: Market wrap
  • About 1.4 million barrels per day of the US Gulf’s offshore oil production has remained halted since late August
  • China plans its first public auction of state crude oil reserves to a select group of domestic refiners
Updated 10 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: OPEC will likely revise down its 2022 oil demand growth forecast on Monday when it publishes its monthly report, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters, as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant puts the speed of a fuel use recovery in doubt.

OPEC did not change its forecast in July and August reports.

About 1.4 million barrels per day of the US Gulf’s offshore oil production has remained halted since late August. That amount is roughly equal to what OPEC member Nigeria produces.

China plans its first public auction of state crude oil reserves to a select group of domestic refiners, the reserves administration announced, as Beijing looks to cool high raw material costs for manufacturers.

The US Department of Energy said on Thursday that it had approved a second loan of 1.5 million barrels of oil to ExxonMobil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after damage from Hurricane Ida devastated offshore oil production.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 subsea pipeline to Germany, completing Moscow’s project to increase its gas export capability and bypass Ukraine, is finished, but flows have yet to be cleared by regulators, Gazprom said on Friday.

By constructing the pipeline, Russia has completed its plans to boost energy exporting capabilities toward Europe, both from the north in the Baltic Sea and from the south in the Black Sea, where it operates the TurkStream pipeline.

Santos sealed an agreement to buy Oil Search to create a global top 20 oil and gas company, it said on Friday, even as the Papua New Guinea government raised concerns that a takeover could harm national interests.

Brent crude rose $1.57, or 2.2 percent, to $73.02 at 1:30 p.m. GMT on Friday. US WTI crude added $1.58, or 2.3 percent, to reach $69.72.

Topics: OPEC US China Oil

Saudi Arabia announces the General Real Estate Authority new role

Saudi Arabia announces the General Real Estate Authority new role
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces the General Real Estate Authority new role

Saudi Arabia announces the General Real Estate Authority new role
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet recently agreed to amend the regulation of the General Real Estate Authority to make its primary role to register properties in the Kingdom, and to work on organizing, supervising and developing non-governmental real estate activity, the official Umm Al-Qura paper reported.

The aim is to raise the efficiency of non-governmental real estate activity and to encourage investment in it in line with the objectives of economic and social development.

The Authority has all the necessary powers now to set controls and standards for real estate activities, enforce the real estate registration activities, as prescribed by law, and to establish training centers related to its competencies, in accordance with legal procedures.

The powers also include assigning some of the services it provides to the private sector, in accordance with the statutory procedures.

Saudi government lent $700m to national development funds in 2020

Saudi government lent $700m to national development funds in 2020
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi government lent $700m to national development funds in 2020

Saudi government lent $700m to national development funds in 2020
  • Total assets held by the funds amounted to SR322.98 billion
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi government extended a further SR2.63 billion ($701.2 million) to institutions including the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF), last year, Okaz newspaper reported, citing publicly available information.

Total assets held by these entities amounted to SR322.98 billion, made up of SR237.39 billion of loans, SR48.19 billion of investments, SR7.62 billion of deposits with local banks, cash of SR30.68 billion, and fixed assets of SR695 million.

REDF topped the list of outstanding loans it has made with SR155.02 billion, followed by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund with SR48.09 billion and the Social Development Bank with SR25.79 billion. Loans by the Agricultural Development Fund were SR8.48 billion.

Topics: #saudi #realestate #development

Riyadh Capital CIO doesn't rule out VAT reduction as non-oil economy slows

Riyadh Capital CIO doesn’t rule out VAT reduction as non-oil economy slows
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Riyadh Capital CIO doesn’t rule out VAT reduction as non-oil economy slows

Riyadh Capital CIO doesn’t rule out VAT reduction as non-oil economy slows
  • Higher oil prices will help Saudi Arabia replenish foreign reserves, Huber says
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia may lower its value-added tax from its current 15 percent rate to 10 percent to counter a slowdown in the Kingdom’s non-oil economy in the second half of the year, according to Riyadh Capital Chief Investment Officer Hans-Peter Huber.

The rate was raised from 5 percent in July 2020 to support increased government spending in response to COVID-19.The increase in VAT to 15 percent was a temporary measure and will be returned to between 5 percent and 10 percent within one to five years, once public finances have been returned to balance, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview in April.

The rise in oil prices will reflect positively on Saudi GDP and will help the Kingdom recover its foreign reserves, Huber said in an interview with CNBC Arabiya on Thursday.

Foreign exchange reserves will increase this year and the next year, he said. The trade balance will improve and “we will witness a large surplus during this year or higher next year, and this will compensate for any capital outflows,” said Huber.

The economy will expand about 3.5 percent in the third quarter of the year and the same in the final quarter, leaving it about 1.5 percent higher over the year, followed by a 5.6 percent gain in 2022, he said.

The Saudi economy is affected by higher oil prices two-fold, he said: it encourages the Saudi government to increase spending, with a positive knock-on effect for the non-oil economy; higher oil prices are a sign of lack of supply, and this will allow OPEC and the Kingdom, in particular, to gradually increase their production.

Topics: #vat #tax #saudi #economy

Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah

Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah
Updated 10 September 2021

Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah

Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah
  • Deal signed with Mölnlycke Tamer Company, a Saudi-Swedish joint venture between the Tamer Group and Mölnlycke
Updated 10 September 2021

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has signed an industrial land lease contract in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah to localize the medical supplies industry in the Kingdom, SPA reported on Thursday.

An industrial land lease contract with an area of 20,000 square meters (sqm) was signed in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah with the Mölnlycke Tamer Company, a Saudi-Swedish joint venture between the Tamer Group and Mölnlycke, MODON CEO Khalid Al-Salem said.

The contract aims to establish a project to localize the manufacture of sterile surgical instruments ready for use in operations, he said.

The new project would contribute to the localization of the medical devices and supplies industry, and promote digital transformation in the industrial sector in the context of the trend toward the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the transfer of important technologies to the local market, in addition to increasing job opportunities, training and education for citizens, Al Salem said.

MODON has succeeded in raising the number of factories in this sector in the industrial cities by 150 percent over the past five years, to nearly 173 factories, existing and under construction, up from 64 factories in 2016, the CEO said.

Investment in industrial lands in the industrial cities witnessed 21 percent growth by the end of last year, despite the global economy being affected by the pandemic, as a result of the incentives and facilitating measures that MODON provides to its partners in the private sector, according to Al Salem.

MODON launched for the first time small areas of industrial land between 1,700 sqm and 3,000 sqm to support pioneers, entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as the product became ready in many industrial cities with a total of 114 plots of various sizes, he said.

Topics: #saudization #manufacturing #labor #saudi

Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89

Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89

Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89
  • Elaraby is considered one of the pioneers of Egyptian industry
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian businessman Mahmoud Elaraby, founder and chairman of Elaraby Industrial Group, died on Thursday at the age of 89, the Group announced on Facebook.

Elaraby is considered one of the pioneers of Egyptian industry, and he was the president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce. His company is one of the largest industrial groups in the country.

Elaraby Group was established in 1964 and works in the field of marketing and manufacturing electronic and electrical devices.

In 1974, the Elaraby Group entered into a partnership with the Japanese company Toshiba, and this was the beginning of the group’s entry into the field of local manufacturing, according to its website.

Mahmoud Elaraby is the father of Ibrahim Elaraby, president of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

Topics: #alaraby #egypt

The growth of Saudi Arabia's food and beverage industry — from local startups to multinational chains
The modern Makkah Restaurant appears to have had a family section in Al-Bathaa district in Riyadh back in the seventies. (Supplied)
What We Are Reading Today: Britain's Mammals Updated Edition
Photo/Suppliedv

