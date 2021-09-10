At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan

You are here

A Sudanese military plane crashed in the White Nile south of the capital, Khartoum, killing all onboard, authorities said on Friday. (Reuters File/Photo)
  • Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel
  • Ivory Coast military helicopter crashes, killing five on board
CAIRO/ABIDJAN: A Sudanese military plane crashed in the White Nile south of the capital, Khartoum, killing all onboard, authorities said on Friday.
Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Search efforts were still ongoing for others who were onboard when the plane crashed near Al-Shegilab on Wednesday, according to the statement.
No further details were released, including how many people were onboard.
The crash was the latest involving a military plane in Sudan, where aircraft crashes are common mostly due to poor aviation safety record.
An Apache attack helicopter loaded with weapons and ammunition crashed in January, shortly after taking off from an airport on the eastern borders with Ethiopia. The three-person crew survived that crash.
At least 16 people, including two women and two children, were killed in January last year when a military plane, a Russian Antonov An-12, crashed in the restive West Darfur region.
In 2003, a civilian Sudan Airways plane crashed into a hillside while trying to make an emergency landing, killing 116 people, including eight foreigners. Only a small boy survived the crash.

Meanwhile in northern Ivory Coast, a military helicopter crashed while on a reconnaissance mission near the border with Burkina Faso, killing all five crew members, the defense ministry said on Friday.
An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash, the ministry said in a statement.

* With Reuters and AP

Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say

Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say
Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say

Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say
  • The six men escaped early on Monday by tunnelling through a hole adjacent to their cell's toilet
  • Video on social media showed Israeli officers putting two men into the back of separate police vehicles
NAZARETH, Israel: Two Palestinian militants who were among six who broke out of a maximum security Israeli jail this week were caught on Friday on a biblical hilltop near Israel's northern city of Nazareth, police said.
The other four escapees were still at large amid a massive manhunt by Israeli forces across northern Israel, where the Arab city of Nazareth sits, and the occupied West Bank.
The six escapees - five of whom are members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and one with the mainstream Fatah party - broke out of jail early on Monday by tunnelling through a hole adjacent to their cell's toilet.
The two men captured were Islamic Jihad members, Israeli media reported. Police did not provide their identities. Video on social media showed Israeli officers putting two men into the back of separate police vehicles.
Police said the men were captured on Mount Precipice on Friday night.
The six inmates have either been convicted or are suspected of planning or carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis.
Israel has vowed to capture all of the men. Palestinians have protested in support of them across the West Bank in East Jerusalem, seeing them as heroes in their national struggle. 

Morocco's king names businessman Akhannouch to head government

Morocco's king names businessman Akhannouch to head government
Morocco's king names businessman Akhannouch to head government

Morocco's king names businessman Akhannouch to head government
  • The RNI won 102 of parliament's 395 seats, thrashing the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party
  • Akhannouch, a billionaire businessman, has led the RNI since 2016
RABAT: Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday named businessman Aziz Akhannouch to lead a new government after the victory of his National Rally of Independents (RNI) in parliamentary elections.
The king appointed Akhannouch "head of the government and tasked him with forming a new government", following Wednesday's polls, a statement from the palace said.
The RNI won 102 of parliament's 395 seats, thrashing the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which had headed the governing coalition for a decade but took just 13 seats, according to results released by the interior ministry after all the ballots were counted.
Akhannouch, a billionaire businessman, has led the RNI since 2016.
His party is considered close to the palace and has been part of all coalition governments for the past 23 years except during a brief period between 2012 and 2013.
Akhannouch has hailed "the popular will for change", calling the results "a victory for democracy".
Changes to the voting system meant it was the first time Morocco's 18 million voters cast ballots in both parliamentary and local elections on the same day, in an effort to boost turnout.
Akhannouch's party also came first in the local elections, winning 9,995 of the 31,503 seats, and the regional poll with 196 of the 678 positions.

Israel police kill Palestinian in Jerusalem stabbing attempt

Israel police kill Palestinian in Jerusalem stabbing attempt
Israel police kill Palestinian in Jerusalem stabbing attempt

Israel police kill Palestinian in Jerusalem stabbing attempt
  • Israeli police reported an ‘attempted knife attack’ near the Lions’ Gate, one of the entrances to Jerusalem’s Old City
  • The official Palestinian Wafa news agency identified the man as Hazem Joulani, a a 50-year-old doctor from Jerusalem
JERUSALEM: Israeli police shot and fatally wounded a Palestinian assailant Friday during an attempted stabbing in the Old City of annexed east Jerusalem, police and hospital sources said.
The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions after six Palestinian prisoners broke out of an Israeli jail this week.
Palestinian armed groups had called for a “Day of Rage” on Friday in support of the prisoners as Israeli security forces continued their manhunt.
Israeli police reported an “attempted knife attack” near the Lions’ Gate, one of the entrances to Jerusalem’s Old City.
“Police and border guards responded by shooting” the assailant, a 50-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, police said in a statement.
Hadassah hospital where he was taken pronounced his death shortly after arrival.
The official Palestinian Wafa news agency identified the man as Hazem Joulani, a doctor from Jerusalem.
An Israeli officer was lightly wounded by bullet fragments during the incident, police said.
Israel has poured troops into the West Bank since Monday’s breakout by six militants from the high security Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug beneath a sink in a cell.
Palestinians have celebrated the breakout with demonstrations in both the West Bank and the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.

New UN Yemen envoy: We all have shared responsibility to end conflict

New UN Yemen envoy: We all have shared responsibility to end conflict
New UN Yemen envoy: We all have shared responsibility to end conflict

New UN Yemen envoy: We all have shared responsibility to end conflict
  • Grundberg said the beginning of his tenure should be used as a moment to reassess responsibilities
  • He condemned the Houthis for their continued advance on Marib in which thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives
NEW YORK: The UN and the international community has a “shared responsibility” to end the conflict raging in Yemen, the UN special envoy for the country said on Friday.

Delivering his first briefing to the Security Council in his capacity as the new UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg said that the beginning of his tenure should be used as a moment “to reassess our respective responsibilities.”

“The initiatives from Yemen’s neighbors and members of the Security Council in support of the UN’s efforts have been appreciated and will need to be continued,” Grundberg warned.

The Swedish diplomat said his first consultations with Yemeni, regional and international actors “will soon start,” and that he will “shortly travel to Riyadh to meet with President Hadi and other members” of the Yemeni government.

Grundberg said he also looked forward to meeting with the Houthi leadership and “other Sanaa based actors, as well as other political actors throughout Yemen.”

He added that he and his team are prepared to spend as much time in Yemen and with Yemenis as possible.

“I will return to the Security Council each month to reflect frankly and openly on these discussions. And I will seek your tangible and coordinated support to take my mandate forward,” he added.

Grundberg said that he would also meet with regional leaders in Riyadh, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Tehran, Cairo and elsewhere as part of his efforts to achieve peace in Yemen.

He condemned the Houthis for their continued advance on Marib “in which thousands of young Yemenis have lost their lives.”

He added that the UN and the international community has been clear in urging the militia to stop the offensive.

Lebanon forms government after 13 months

Lebanon forms government after 13 months
Lebanon forms government after 13 months

Lebanon forms government after 13 months
  • PM Mikati tells nation to ‘fasten seatbelts for emergency landing’
  • The breakthrough followed intense pressure exerted by the French
BEIRUT: Lebanese leaders on Friday agreed to form a 24-minister government led by Najib Mikati after a 13-month vacuum.

The breakthrough followed intense pressure exerted by the French on Thursday night while consulting with the Iranian and US sides.

Mikati said: “We are now on a plane making an emergency landing. Everyone must fasten their seatbelts and hope that we can soon change the course of this plane. The situation is difficult and our money has dried up, and there is no money for us to keep subsidies.

“Let’s put politics aside and work for the people. No one will disrupt our work and whoever wants to do so can see themselves out. We have a lot of work to do. Let us raise the morale of the people; a gentle word can be merciful.”

Mikati wept in front of the journalists, saying: “The situation is difficult. We will work with hope and determination and will contact all international bodies to secure the basic life necessities. We are here to serve the country as a whole; not one group without the other. I will knock on the doors of Arab countries because we need to rebuild the burned bridges. Lebanon belongs to this Arab world.

“I hope we can put an end to the current collapse, address the people’s demands and bring prosperity back to Lebanon. The government is made up of experts with political affiliations. We have a deadline until the May elections to accomplish our mission.”

Mikati said that the former prime ministers gave him their confidence. “I work under the umbrella of the Taif Agreement, and what they care about the most is forming a government.”

Asked whether the government would hold parliamentary elections, Mikati said: “I most certainly pledge to hold the elections on time, on May 8, as well as the municipal elections.”

Addressing the possibility of the government communicating with Syria, Mikati said: “This government is here to serve Lebanon’s best interests; we will communicate with anyone except Israel.”

Immediately after the government was announced, the Lebanese pound exchange rate dropped to less than 15,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on the black market. On Friday morning, it was trading at 18,400 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.  

A well-informed source told Arab News: “Several factors have accelerated forming the government. Among them is the change taking place in the region and the international community’s insistence on preventing a total collapse in Lebanon. The internal factor was Mikati’s behavior and how he managed to round the edges throughout the whole process.

“The international community has exerted so much pressure because a government needs to be formed in order for it to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund and donor countries.”

The source said: “Given the French pressure, a government was supposed to be formed on Sept. 5. Yet, some Lebanese leaders tried to buy some time to insist on certain demands, but the pressures increased and they understood that they were now forced to form the government.”

“We’re still not clear on the assurances President Michel Aoun got to finally agree after insisting on obtaining the blocking third in the government. But this will be discussed later on, not today.”

Mikati headed to the Baabda Palace after performing Friday prayers at the Al-Omari Mosque in downtown Beirut and waved the government formation paper at journalists as he walked in, indicating that the mission had been accomplished. 

The 19th meeting was held between Mikati and Aoun, and parliament Speaker Nabih Berri joined them half an hour later.

The obstacles impeding the formation process remained unresolved until the last 15 minutes but were eventually removed. Those obstacles were related to the Ministry of Economy and naming the two Christian ministers; it was agreed that they would be from outside the parties’ share and approved by both Aoun and Mikati.

After the meeting, Berri said: “Very good work.”

Mikati’s government is the first of its kind in Lebanon. It includes four judges and only one woman, while the previous government included six female ministers.

The judges are Abbas Al-Halabi for the Ministry of Education, affiliated with the head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt; Henry Khoury for the Ministry of Justice, former State Shoura Council head and close to Aoun; Bassam Al-Mawlawi for the Ministry of Interior, former head of the Criminal Court in the North, affiliated with Mikati; and Mohammed Mortada for the Ministry of Culture, affiliated with Hezbollah.

Senior central bank official Youssef Khalil took over the Ministry of Finance and former ambassador to the US Abdallah Bouhabib took charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Firas Abiad, director of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, affiliated with former PM Saad Hariri, was named health minister. 

Nasser Yassin, AUB professor of policy and planning, was named environment minister.

Amin Salam, affiliated with Mikati, was named economy minister.

Saade Shami was named deputy premier and is affiliated with the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, an ally of Hezbollah. 

Maurice Slim was named defense minister, Najla Riachi state minister for administrative reform, Jonny Korm communications minister, and Walid Nassar tourism minister.

The Ministry of Energy was given to Walid Fayyad, affiliated to Aoun, the Ministry of Labor to Mustafa Bayram, the Ministry of Agriculture to Abbas Hajj Hassan, and the Ministry of Works to Ali Hamiya.

George Kordahi was assigned the Ministry of Information, George Debakian the Ministry of Industry, and Hector Hajjar the Ministry of Social Affairs.

