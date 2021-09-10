You are here

Saudi food authority seizes 14 tons of illegal food products in Jeddah

Saudi Food and Drug Authority seized 14 tons of expired foodstuffs in warehouses in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Food and Drug Authority seized 14 tons of expired foodstuffs in warehouses in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Food and Drug Authority seized 14 tons of expired foodstuffs in warehouses in Jeddah. (SPA)
  • The SFDA confirmed that representatives of the facility were referred to the competent authorities for legal measures
JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority seized 14 tons of expired foodstuffs in warehouses in Jeddah during the regular tours that SFDA inspectors conduct in all regions of the Kingdom.
The warehouses stored illegal and expired food products, some of unknown origin. The products show signs of spoilage decay, as they were exposed to high temperatures, which led to their damage.
The authority said it had observed many other technical and health issues, such as the low level of hygiene in the facility, traces of rodent residue, the presence of insects and signs of damage on some packages such as rust and swelling due to poor storage. The SFDA confirmed that representatives of the facility were referred to the competent authorities for legal measures.

The growth of Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage industry — from local startups to multinational chains

  • With a population of more than 32m, companies are now competing to enter the market in this sector
RIYADH: The culture of imported foods and restaurants was limited until the early 1980s in Riyadh and most cities in Saudi Arabia.

However, the availability of sandwiches, shawarma, and hamburger meals has spread in large cities in the Kingdom such as Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah since the mid-1980s.
Mansour Al-Assaf, an expert in social history, said on his Twitter account that the first shawarma restaurant in Riyadh was called Abu Nawas Restaurant on King Faisal Road. The first broasted (fried chicken) restaurant was KFC and there was a Wimpy restaurant in the same street in the 1960s.
Mixed falafel sandwich meals have been available in Riyadh in Al-Malaz neighborhood on Zaid bin Al-Khattab Street since 1982.
Al-Assaf told Arab News that restaurants had existed in Saudi Arabia since the 1950s, but widespread growth took place in the mid-1980s and 1990s.
“High-end restaurants were present in some cities in the 1950s, especially in the Eastern Province, Jeddah and perhaps even in Riyadh. Most of them were hotel restaurants such as Al-Yamamah Hotel, Zahrat Al-Sharq Hotel and Sahara Hotel in Riyadh,” he said.
“(Hatem Tayi) restaurant in Al-Bathaa district was one of the oldest restaurants in Riyadh in the 1960s. It used to serve kebabs, ribs and kofta — and not far from it people would meet in Omar Khayyam Cafe to watch free wrestling and discuss Ahmed Saeed’s speeches,” he said.
Muhammad Al-Harbi, a government retiree, spoke of when he was a college student at King Saud University in 1975. He said that he used to go with his friends to a restaurant serving a traditional Saudi dish called bukhari.
“It was a small restaurant near the college. As college students, we mainly cooked at home. We only went to this restaurant when we have extra money to spend.”
Al-Assaf said bukhari restaurants had existed since the 1960s but increased in 1987, after which floor-seating dining became popular in Saudi traditional restaurants. 

Most of the restaurants in the Kingdom were limited to male customers, Al-Harbi said. He only recalled one restaurant in a hotel called Zahrat Al-Sharq in Riyadh that had a family section.

“Back in the old days, we rarely saw families in restaurants. The majority of those who went to restaurants were male workers and students.”
Al-Assaf said that family sections in restaurants existed in the 1960s and 1970s in Riyadh, Jeddah and many other regions in Saudi Arabia. He said that the majority of restaurants with family sections were limited to open buffets or hotel lobbies. Large international fast food restaurants and multinational chains in the 1980s and 1990s contributed to the growth of family sections.
“The first Saudi restaurant to sell hamburgers was Herfy, which opened in 1981 under the Gulf Bridge on Khurais Street in Riyadh.” 
Herfy was one of the first Saudi fast-food restaurants that welcomed families.
Al-Assaf said that families in the 1980s began to accept the idea of going out to eat in a restaurant as family sections provided complete privacy for them.
“The economic boom also played a role in the spread of restaurants.”
Al-Harbi said that during his childhood in the 1960s, eating out was not an option as his parents would not allow it. “There used to be a sweets store in Madinah that served all kinds of cakes and tarts called Salah Bakery. My brothers and I used to look at the tarts from the window outside because we knew our mother wouldn’t allow us to eat them.”
During the 1990s, coffee shops began to appear and Saudi families became familiar with different types of Italian coffee, donuts, tiramisu and cinnamon rolls.
The food and beverage market witnessed considerable growth in Saudi Arabia after the launch Vision 2030.
With a population of more than 32 million, international and local companies are now competing to enter the market in this sector.
The entertainment industry and the increased number of sports events and concerts in the Kingdom also positively impacts the food sector. This growth already appears in increased mobile delivery applications, food trucks, and international and local restaurants in large cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah and small towns such as AlUla.
Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, AlUla, has a wide range of temporary food trucks, and several fine dining pop-up restaurants including Anabelle’s, Sass Café and La Cantine du Faubourg.
In previous years, the Kingdom has witnessed many developments in the food and beverage industry as international casual and fine dining options have entered the Riyadh market, including PF. Chang’s, Cipriani and Hakkasan. Michelin star-level restaurants are also opening across the Kingdom, such as Rasoi in Jeddah.

ThePlace: Khuzam Palace in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa attract lovers of heritage and historical tourism

  • The Bedouin arrival in the region used to pose a threat to local farmers, especially during peak seasons of the year
Khuzam Palace Al-Ahsa governorate contains many monuments and palaces that attract lovers of heritage and historical tourism, with the most famous being Khuzam Palace.
The historical building, which tourists, visitors, and historical researchers from inside and outside the Kingdom flock to year-round, showcases the stories and events of the region over the past two centuries.
The palace is located at the edge of Al-Mazruiyah neighborhood west of Al-Hofuf, which was previously a residence quarter for the Bedouin, who used to travel to Al-Ahsa during summers. They spent about two months exchanging goods for their travels onward, such as dates, ghee, textiles, guns and ammunition.
The Bedouin arrival in the region used to pose a threat to local farmers, especially during peak seasons of the year. As a result, the castle was built on the main road that acted as the gateway to Al-Ahsa from the western side.
A large garrison was stationed in the castle to protect Al-Ahsa and deter conflict over important resources between the tribes that settled in the region. Close to the western side of the palace, there is a natural spring that was once considered the main source of water for the Bedouin. A smaller spring is also located inside the palace.
The palace’s area covers about 5,600 square meters and it is surrounded by walls. A main entrance door is located in the middle of the northern wall, with nearby sentry posts for guards.
Towers at the center of the palace are square-shaped and feature three openings to guard the palace from attackers.

Saudi Arabia marks World First Aid Day

  • SRCA programs can be joined directly through the website training.srca.org.sa
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will join the rest of the world on Saturday in celebrating World First Aid Day to raise awareness of the importance of first aid in saving lives.
Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s head of training Dr. Mohammed Al-Suwaih said that raising awareness of common accidents and first aid methods is vital in helping members of the public save lives.
He added that the authority is keen to provide emergency and rapid medical services in both normal circumstances and disasters, and that lectures and training courses in first aid hosted by the SRCA are helping the public learn important first aid skills.

Saudi Red Crescent Authority called on families and community members to ensure the availability of a first aid kit at home, at work, and in their vehicles. The items include a guidebook, medical forceps and swabs, adhesive wound tape, antibiotic ointment, gauze bandages, and an elastic lumbar band that helps treat fractures and sprained joints.

Al-Suwaih said that the programs primarily target government agency employees, the private sector, charities and school students.
He added that SRCA programs can be joined directly through the website training.srca.org.sa

Who’s Who: Mansour Al-Harbi, EVP at KSA’s Advanced Electronics Co.

Mansour Al-Harbi is the executive vice president of the business division at Advanced Electronics Co., a Saudi Arabian military industries company.

He joined the AEC in its early years and has served the company for nearly three decades in various roles across the business, most notably within the defense and aerospace unit.

In his present role, Al-Harbi oversees all the activities across the company’s business units — defense and aerospace, communications and IT, security, and energy. He is responsible for the business organization, management, direction, and implementation of the long-term strategic and financial objectives of the company.

He also identifies, evaluates, and implements new business opportunities. He also leads the business development, negotiations, program management, contract management, and pricing functions.

Having joined AEC as a project support engineer in 1992 immediately after graduating, Al-Harbi rose through the ranks while handling multifarious responsibilities. He gained extensive experience across engineering, program management, integrated logistics support management, and business development in the defense and aerospace sectors.

He served the company as vice president of project management from 2015 to 2017 and was the senior vice president of the defense and aerospace unit from 2017 to 2021.

Al-Harbi’s most recent appointment as the executive vice president of business underlines his role in AEC’s sustained growth as a national leader in the field of modern electronics, manufacturing capabilities, and repair and maintenance services. He has actively supported the company’s commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector in line with Vision 2030.

Al-Harbi holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from King Saud University and has completed the Management Acceleration Program from the world-renowned INSEAD Business School.

He served as a board member at Advanced Electronics Support Services Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of AEC, and is currently the chairman of the board at Advanced Arabian Simulation Co.

Saudi aid agency continues health mission in Yemen

  • The center provided 661 services to 446 people in August, including the manufacturing, fitting and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 246 patients
HAJJAH: The Emergency Center for Epidemic Control has continued to provide treatment services to patients in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
In one week, the center provided medical services to 2,261 patients.
Backed by KSrelief, the prosthetics center in the country’s Aden governorate is also providing medical services and prosthetic limb procedures to people injured in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
The center provided 661 services to 446 people in August, including the manufacturing, fitting and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 246 patients. It also provided other treatments to 200 patients, including physical therapy and consultations.

