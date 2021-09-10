JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority seized 14 tons of expired foodstuffs in warehouses in Jeddah during the regular tours that SFDA inspectors conduct in all regions of the Kingdom.
The warehouses stored illegal and expired food products, some of unknown origin. The products show signs of spoilage decay, as they were exposed to high temperatures, which led to their damage.
The authority said it had observed many other technical and health issues, such as the low level of hygiene in the facility, traces of rodent residue, the presence of insects and signs of damage on some packages such as rust and swelling due to poor storage. The SFDA confirmed that representatives of the facility were referred to the competent authorities for legal measures.
Saudi food authority seizes 14 tons of illegal food products in Jeddah
- The SFDA confirmed that representatives of the facility were referred to the competent authorities for legal measures
