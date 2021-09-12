University & industry collabs to power global digitization

Nurturing the next generation of labor force contributors to shape a half-century of industrial growth and develop digitization and sustainability strategies across vital economic sectors will fall under the spotlight at this year’s inaugural Youth Preparedness and Knowledge Economy Summit powered by Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy. The event is organized by Informa Connect in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education.

Being held on Sept. 20-21 at ADGM Authorities Building, Al-Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, the new networking platform will see C-suite level speakers explore workable solutions for accelerating the country’s economic growth, boosting employment and enhancing Emirati youths’ career preparedness.

At the summit, Natalja Kissina, vice president — HR of Gulf countries at Schneider Electric, the multinational energy and automation leader, will deep-dive into the role of youth in empowering diversified economic performance during her keynote session, titled “How a Leading Organization is Taking the Lead in Promoting Apprenticeships.”

Stressing the importance of cross-industry collaboration to ensure students have the relevant experiences to thrive in the future workplace, Kissina said: “The workplace is changing dramatically and organizations have to rethink how they engage and prepare youth to enter the workforce.







“The shifts toward digitization and sustainability, coupled with the rise of new concepts such as artificial intelligence, means businesses have to think hard about how they’re collaborating with governments, universities and young people to provide the knowledge and tools young people need to make the right career choices in coming years.”

Elsewhere, confirmed speakers from UAE entities, including Tanfeeth and Etisalat, will hold discussions on topics such as: The Government’s Role in Supporting and Empowering Young Minds and Talent, Equipping Students for Predicted Future Skills, and The Benefits of an Apprenticeship. The diverse range of expert-led content will include sessions by a lineup of more than 30 visionary speakers from entities including NYU Abu Dhabi, Jacobs, ACTVET, Etihad Aviation Group, SEDRA, Majid Al-Futtaim, the Department of Health, and du.

Day 1 of the summit will see a keynote by Hussain Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, the UAE minister of education, providing insights into the Ministry’s post-COVID response and recovery strategy. Other opening sessions include: Empowering Youth to Shape the Future through Innovation and Technology, Preparing for the 4th Industrial Revolution, The Importance of Developing, Promoting and Retaining our Homegrown Experts in the Highly-Competitive Age of “Talentism,” and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility to Make the Future Work for All.