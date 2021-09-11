You are here

Saudi foreign minister meets Albanian premier in Tirana

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana. (Supplied)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana. (Supplied)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana. (Supplied)
  • The two sides reviewed the friendly and respectful relations between the two countries
TIRANA: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka.

Prince Faisal sent greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prime minister and the people of Albania.

Rama also conveyed his greetings to the Saudi leadership and the Kingdom’s people.

The two sides reviewed the friendly and respectful relations between the two countries. They also discussed ways to strengthen and develop mutual cooperation in all fields.

In addition, the two sides discussed regional and international developments, and ways deepen the economic partnership between the two countries in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Prince Faisal and Rama also discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation regarding regional and international peace efforts.

The official talks session reviewed the Kingdom’s international efforts in preserving the environment, including the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives, which offer a clear path forward to achieve international targets.

Topics: Albania

Saudi illustrator dives into digital art to highlight community’s daily life

Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community’s daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories. (Supplied)
Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community’s daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories. (Supplied)
Saudi illustrator dives into digital art to highlight community's daily life

Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community's daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories. (Supplied)
  • Bayan Yassin, 27-year-old conceptual artist and writer, illustrates the Saudi culture, heritage in her work
JEDDAH: Although digital illustration is not the easiest medium to work in, Bayan Yassin has adopted it to broadcast her ideas to a wider audience.

Yassin, a 27-year-old conceptual artist and a writer with a flair for illustration, talked to Arab News about her art.
Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community’s daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories.
“It is really important to me to convey human sensations that my audience will be able to relate to at first glance,” she said. “I admire all details related to my Saudi culture, heritage, the past and the present that has made what we are now.
“In my art, you will see family warmth, love, and devotion presented as these are the daily treasures that I am fond of and that feed my inspiration.”
She started as a passionate six-year-old drawing her favorite cartoon characters from TV and copying from magazines.
Her attention is often drawn to the problems of her profession such as artist’s block. One social media platform close to her heart is Instagram. She utilizes it to highlight such subjects by posting simple illustrations that catch the viewers’ eye and makes them think.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Bayan Yassin showcased her art gallery at Medd cafe in Jeddah.  

• One of her artworks was displayed on a 36-floor skyscraper in Dubai Festival City.  

• She participated in national shows between 2005 and 2011.  

• She worked on many projects for the Saudi public sector, including a story for King Khalid Foundation and a children’s book about the Saudi customs titled ‘The Customs Champion.’

• Yassin sells her posters via her Instagram page @unique.beno, represented by @radishhouseagency, and will soon have an online shop to display all her artwork.

What makes a skill valuable is being true to the message behind it, Yassin said. Emotions, love, peace, and stability are among the themes displayed in her artworks.
She said that the features of the characters that she illustrates are mostly inspired by those close to her, including her relatives, son and husband. The viewer will find an eye symbol in each of Yassin’s illustrations, which, she said, symbolizes the first two initials of her name and that of her husband. “It also refers to the beauty and power of perception, an angle that no one can see but me.”

In my art, you will see family warmth, love, and devotion presented as these are the daily treasures that I am fond of and that feed my inspiration.
Bayan Yassin

Yassin illustrated the full series of the Saudi children book “Habib the Camel,” where she created the two main characters. “I am so proud and happy to see my characters turning into dolls.”
Yassin is currently working collaboration with Dar Waraqa, a creative publishing house based in Saudi Arabia, on a book about how to have a strong heart and face one’s fear.
She is also working on a new board game and three children’s books.
The Saudi artist harnesses her art to create a form of communication. Since her visual art simulates cultural identity, the written comments on her illustrations are in Hejazi dialect. “Using the easy yet expressive words in colloquial Saudi is my way to approach the hearts of my audience.”
The interactive topics and conversational, contemporary style of her illustrations resonate with a large audience from the Middle East in general and Saudi Arabia in particular, so many of her artworks are available as puzzles and posters.
Yassin sells her posters via her Instagram page @unique.beno, represented by @radishhouseagency, and will soon have an online shop to display all her artwork.
She is also planning several workshops about enhancing art through the use of color.

Topics: Saudi artists Saudi illustrators

Saudi Arabia’s Misk celebrates success of Future Seekers program

Misk honored its partners who played an essential role in supporting the Future Seekers training program’s progress. (SPA)
Misk honored its partners who played an essential role in supporting the Future Seekers training program’s progress. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Misk celebrates success of Future Seekers program

Misk honored its partners who played an essential role in supporting the Future Seekers training program's progress. (SPA)
  • 118,000 people ready with core skills to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation mission
RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation’s Future Seekers training program has benefited 118,000 people across Saudi Arabia, helping equip and prepare citizens with core skills to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

In partnership with Udacity, a project-based active learning platform that aims to help learners gain digital skills and ready them for the job market, the program exceeded its targets by 16,000 students.
Misk honored its partners — the Ministry of Education, the Institute of Public Administration, and the Human Resources Development Fund — who played an essential role in supporting the program’s progress.
It included four areas of learning: Artificial intelligence, product management, business analysis, and digital marketing, in both Arabic and English to widen opportunities for beneficiaries.

HIGHLIGHTS

• In partnership with Udacity, a project-based active learning platform that aims to help learners gain digital skills and ready them for the job market, the program exceeded its targets by 16,000 students.

• It included four areas of learning: Artificial intelligence, product management, business analysis, and digital marketing, in both Arabic and English to widen opportunities for beneficiaries.

According to its website, a Future Seekers journey extends for six weeks, covering topics such as introduction to AI for business, introduction to business analytics, digital marketing fundamentals, and more.
The CEO of Misk’s Programs and Initiatives Department, Omar Najjar, said the foundation is proud of the impact achieved by the program. He underlined that it was successful despite the difficulties that accompanied the launch as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
Najjar explained that the spread of COVID-19 was a chance to adapt and invent new methods of work, and that the Future Seekers program aimed to prepare young men and women to keep pace with changes in the labor market, and to bridge the gap between current skillsets and the nation’s needs and ambitions.

Topics: MISK MISK ACADEMY

‘The Red Sea Undiscovered’ presents little known Saudi traditions

From Tabuk to Jazan, the short episodes will take the viewers across the 1,700 km shoreline where the culture was heavily influenced by its surroundings. (Supplied)
From Tabuk to Jazan, the short episodes will take the viewers across the 1,700 km shoreline where the culture was heavily influenced by its surroundings. (Supplied)
'The Red Sea Undiscovered' presents little known Saudi traditions

From Tabuk to Jazan, the short episodes will take the viewers across the 1,700 km shoreline where the culture was heavily influenced by its surroundings. (Supplied)
  • The series meets the local peoples and highlights the traditions, in both cuisine and lifestyle, of the different areas
JEDDAH: A team of filmmakers who set off along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast to capture some of the area’s hidden gems have presented their finds in a series of videos depicting the region’s cultural aspects.
“The Red Sea Undiscovered,” produced by The Red Sea Development Co., uses the power of visuals to reveal those treasures to tourists and locals alike.
Sultan Batawi, content production director at TRSDC, told Arab News that, while developing the project, the team came across some interesting and distinctive features that are little known outside the coastline region.
“They were worth sharing, not only to Saudis but to the world, especially since the destination will open its doors to visitors by the end of 2022,” he said.
The series meets the local peoples and highlights the traditions, in both cuisine and lifestyle, of the different areas. From Tabuk to Jazan, the short episodes will take the viewers across the 1,700 km shoreline where the culture was heavily influenced by its surroundings.
Rawan Al-Sebyyani, the assistant communication manager at TRSDC, spoke of the importance of highlighting the cultural aspects of a region: “Outsiders have not experienced anything like it, especially given how varied Saudi culture is in its dances, songs, and so much more.”
The first episode of “The Red Sea Undiscovered” shows the Al-Shabha folk dance, a traditional war dance in the small remote village of that name.
“Filming the dance was a unique experience,” Adham Alzanbag, a senior filmmaking specialist, said. “Prior to this, I knew what our folk dance was, but to capture their unique movements and filming everything was intimidating.”
Abdullah Alghamdi, another film specialist at TRSDC, stated that since the hidden gems of the country have remained undiscovered for a very long time, it will require a lot of work to explore them. “That is what ‘The Red Sea Undiscovered’ is all about. We wish to guide people to see the beauty of such a mesmerizing part of the world that is filled with diversity.”
The team is looking to expand the series and publicize it through different media, such as billboards, magazines and interactive spaces. This way, the series will get exposure and act as a soft promotion for the destination when it is open to the public.

Topics: Saudi traditions and cultures

Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours

Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours. (SPA)
Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours. (SPA)
Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours

Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours. (SPA)
  • Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease
DAMMAM: Saudi municipalities have increased their efforts to monitor compliance with anti-COVID-19 safety measures.
The Eastern Province municipality carried out 2,668 inspections in two days in shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.
It issued penalties to 156 people for ignoring health regulations such as rules governing social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring body temperatures of customers, overcrowding issues and failures to use the Tawakkalna app effectively.
The app was launched last year to track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.

Topics: Coronavirus

Makkah governor crowns winners of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival

Makkah governor crowns winners of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival
Makkah governor crowns winners of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival

Makkah governor crowns winners of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival
  • Makkah governor presented awards on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • This year’s edition of the festival also set a new Guinness World Record
MAKKAH: On behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal crowned, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the winners of the races held on the closing day of the 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival, which was organized by the Saudi Camel Federation at Taif Camel Square.

The festival’s closing day saw the holding of 4 rounds for the Heil and Zumul category with the participation of 93 camels, while each of the rounds spanned 6 km.

The young male camels “Meblesh” of Hamad bin Jarallah Al-Buraidi and “Meshwesh” of Hejen Al-Asifa won the Zumul rounds, while the young female camels “Al-Zabara” of Hejen Al-Siliya and “Jouf” of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd won the Heil rounds.

At the end of the four rounds, Al-Faisal, in the presence of Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, crowned the winners of the 20 rounds that were held as part of the final stage of the festival, in addition to the rounds that were held on Saturday.

The winners of the final stage were “Lawahez” of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saudi bin Naif, “Nayaf” of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, “Yaqin” of Sulaiman Salamah Al-Jehni, “Daoud” of Saudi Bronx, which is owned by the American Qassem Abu Nasser, “Al-Tamas” of Hejen Al-Taylat, “Jabal Dukhan” of Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah, “Kafa” of Sulaiman Abdullah bin Salim, “Lusail” of Hejen Al-Siliya, “Buruq” of Hejen Al-Shahanyah, “Nawaf” of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, “Mukhifa” of Amer bin Rashid Al-Marri, “Masfout” of Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Marri, “Sinjar” of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, “Al-Daayen” of Hejen Al-Shahanyah, “Bashayer” of Ali bin Jamil Al-Wuhaibi and “Nasnas” of Ahmed bin Matar Al-Khaili.

This year’s edition of the festival also set a new Guinness World Record, with the largest number of camels participating in a camel festival in the world. It broke the previous records set during the first and second editions of the festival, as 14,843 camels participated in this year’s competitions. In total, 7,870 camels took part in the preliminary stage, while 6,973 camels raced in the final stage.

The festival has allocated financial prizes that are among the largest in any racing sport, with their total value coming in at SR53 million ($14.1 million), while hundreds of the most famous local and international camel owners have competed in them. The festival has also allocated SR1 million for the Crown Prince’s Sword Award, which is awarded to the owner of the camel that scores the most points during the festival’s public runs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Camel Festival Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Makkah

