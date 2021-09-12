You are here

Britain’s Raducanu beats Canada’s Fernandez to win US Open

Emma Raducanu displays the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the women's finals of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Emma Raducanu displays the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the women's finals of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Emma Raducanu returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP)
Emma Raducanu returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP)
Leylah Annie Fernandez returns the ball against Emma Raducanu during their Women's Singles final match on Day 13 of the 2021 US Open on Sept. 11, 2021. (AFP)
Leylah Annie Fernandez returns the ball against Emma Raducanu during their Women's Singles final match on Day 13 of the 2021 US Open on Sept. 11, 2021. (AFP)
Emma Raducanu hugs Leylah Fernandez after their match Day 13 of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Emma Raducanu hugs Leylah Fernandez after their match Day 13 of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Britain’s Raducanu beats Canada’s Fernandez to win US Open
  • The unseeded 18-year-old has become a champion in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament
  • She is the youngest player to claim a women’s major title since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004
NEW YORK: Unseeded British teenager Emma Raducanu went from qualifier to champion at the US Open in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.
Raducanu beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday to become the first player to go preliminary qualifying rounds all the way to a major title in the professional era.
The 18-year-old Raducanu, who is ranked 150th, wound up winning all 20 sets she played in New York — six in qualifying, 14 in the main draw — and is the first woman to win the singles championship without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.
This was the first major final between two teens since Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open and the first between two unseeded women.
Raducanu broke to go up 4-2 in the second set, held for 5-2 and twice was a point from winning the title in the next game. But she let both of those opportunities slip away by putting groundstrokes into the net.
Then at 5-3, while Raducanu was serving for the match, she slid on the court chasing a ball to her backhand side, bloodying her left knee. A trainer came out to put a white bandage on the cut and, during a delay of more than four minutes, Fernandez — a 19-year-old left-hander from Canada ranked 73rd — spoke to chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.
When they resumed, Raducanu saved a pair of break points, then converted on her third chance to close it, ending a 108 mph ace. She dropped her racket, landed on her back and covered her face with both hands.
Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.
She is also the youngest player to claim a women’s major title since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.

Max Verstappen on pole at Italian Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas wins sprint

Max Verstappen on pole at Italian Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas wins sprint
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Max Verstappen on pole at Italian Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas wins sprint

Max Verstappen on pole at Italian Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas wins sprint
  • Red Bull's Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton
  • Alongside Verstappen on the front row will be McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Monza, Italy: Max Verstappen will start the Italian Grand Prix in pole position despite finishing second in Saturday’s qualifying sprint at Monza.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race ahead of Verstappen but the Finn was already condemned to start Sunday’s race at the back of the grid after being penalized for taking on power unit components in qualifying on Friday.
Red Bull’s Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace.
“That went a little bit better than expected,” said Verstappen.
“Up to second, scored some points, up to pole tomorrow. It’s going to be an interesting battle tomorrow.”
Hamilton had started the sprint in second behind teammate Bottas but was overtaken by Verstappen and dropped back in the field after a dreadful start which will make his latest bid for a 100th victory that much harder.
Alongside Verstappen on the front row will be McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, who also breezed past Hamilton in the opening moments and held on to third position to claim second in the grid.
Ricciardo promised “full attack” against Verstappen on Sunday even though he finished over 12 seconds behind the Dutchman and he will have his teammate Lando Norris backing him up in the second row after he finished fourth.
Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton has been stuck on 99 wins since victory at the British GP in July, but after strong displays in both practices and qualifying looked in good shape to make his century.
However he will have his work cut out for him from the second row after Verstappen and Ricciardo came up either side of him in a chaotic start.
French AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly would also have stolen a place on the Briton had he not then slid off the track at the first bend after making contact with Ricciardo.
“We’ve got to try and figure out how to get by the McLarens tomorrow and try and limit the damage,” said a disappointed Hamilton.
“Now they (Red Bull) are on pole so it should be an easy race win.”
Just behind Hamilton in the third row will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who won at Monza in 2019 and is hoping for the home support to help push the Scuderia to another good result.
His teammate Carlos Sainz will be alongside him after finishing seventh having crashed out of practice earlier on Saturday and then having to sweat on his car being repaired in time for the sprint.

Bayern beat Leipzig 4-1, Dortmund come from behind 3 times

Bayern beat Leipzig 4-1, Dortmund come from behind 3 times
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

Bayern beat Leipzig 4-1, Dortmund come from behind 3 times

Bayern beat Leipzig 4-1, Dortmund come from behind 3 times
  • Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for defending champion Bayern
  • Nagelsmann said Gnabry faces a race against time to be fit for the match at Camp Nou
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich issued a Bundesliga statement with a 4-1 victory in Leipzig on Saturday, when Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thriller.
Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for defending champion Bayern to beat its closest challenger last season, though coach Julian Nagelsmann had to endure a hostile reception in his first game back since leaving Leipzig for Bayern.
Nagelsmann started former Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and brought on former Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer for his Bayern debut in the 59th, just after Konrad Laimer pulled one back from 25 meters (yards) for the home side.
Leipzig’s third defeat from four games means coach Jessie Marsch’s team was already seven points behind Bayern as it prepares to face Manchester City away in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Leipzig missed chances by the likes of André Silva and Yussuf Poulsen.
New Leipzig captain Péter Gulácsi pulled off a fine save to deny former teammate Sabitzer, and Choupo-Moting completed the scoring in injury time.
Nagelsmann had already taken off Lewandowski with an eye on Bayern’s Champions League opener in Barcelona on Tuesday. Lewandowski’s early penalty took his tally to six goals in four league games. The Poland star has scored in his last 17 matches across all competitions for Bayern.
Dortmund and Leverkusen had — along with Bayern — the best attacks in the league (nine goals from three games), so needed no encouragement to push forward against each other.
But the winning goal, a penalty scored by Erling Haaland in the 77th minute, came after a contentious decision. Odilon Kossounou caught Dortmund captain Marco Reus in the face with his hand as he tried to shield the ball, and referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot after watching replays following an intervention from the video referee.
“It’s not a real blow in my opinion,” Reus said. “What can I do? He hits me and I noticed it hurt and that’s why I went to the ground.”
Leverkusen opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Paulinho played through Florian Wirtz and the 18-year-old Germany forward tucked his shot inside the right post.
Dortmund kept pushing, however. Haaland finally equalized in the 37th with a header to Thomas Meunier’s cross.
Jude Bellingham’s goal two minutes later for Dortmund was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Mahmoud Dahoud in the buildup.
Bellingham went close shortly afterward and Leverkusen struck on a counterattack before the break. Wirtz set up Patrik Schick to score in off the far post before the break.
Brandt equalized right after it, somehow controlling Haaland’s poor pass at pace before blasting the ball high into the roof of the net.
But Moussa Diaby fired Leverkusen back in front in the 55th with a crisp shot from distance inside the right post. He missed the ball with his first attempt, and made up for it with his next.
Raphaël Guerreiro equalized with a brilliant free kick inside the top right corner the 71st, and Haaland had the final say from the penalty spot.
“Altogether I think 3-3 would have been fair,” Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich said.
Wolfsburg maintained its perfect start to the season by winning at promoted Greuther Fürth 2-0, Mainz won at Hoffenheim 2-0, Cologne drew in Freiburg 1-1, and Union Berlin drew with Augsburg 0-0.

Meanwhile winger Serge Gnabry is an injury doubt for Bayern Munich ahead of their opening Champions League group-stage game at Barcelona on Tuesday.
He went off just before half-time with a back injury. Nagelsmann said Gnabry faces a race against time to be fit for the match at Camp Nou.

“Serge Gnabry took a knock to the ribs and has a bit of lower back pain,” said Nagelsmann.
“I don’t know if he will be okay for Tuesday, anyone who has had lumbago knows it can go quickly or can also take a while.
“We will have to speak to the team doctor and see.”

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1
  • The Bianconeri remained winless and slumped to their 2nd consecutive defeat since Ronaldo left to Manchester United
  • Juventus remained with just one point from a 2-2 draw at Udinese
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

ROME: No Cristiano Ronaldo. No wins for Juventus. The Bianconeri remained winless in Serie A and slumped to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo went back to Manchester United after losing at Napoli 2-1 on Saturday.
Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly scored five minutes from time after Moise Kean inexplicably headed the ball toward his own goal following a Napoli corner, setting up a tap-in for Koulibaly.
Matteo Politano equalized for Napoli near the hour mark following Álvaro Morata’s opener for Juventus 10 minutes in at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Juventus remained with just one point from a 2-2 draw at Udinese in its season opener. With Massimiliano Allegri having returned as Juventus coach after Andrea Pirlo’s unsuccessful tenure last season ended a run of nine straight Italian league titles, Juventus also lost at home to promoted Empoli before the international break.
The loss to Empoli came a day after Ronaldo’s transfer while this defeat came on the day that Ronaldo scored twice on his return to United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League.
Napoli, meanwhile, has won all three of its matches under new coach Luciano Spalletti and moved three points clear of Lazio, Inter Milan, Roma and AC Milan, which each play on Sunday.
The equalizer came when Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny didn’t do enough to control a long-range curled effort from Lorenzo Insigne and Politano slotted it in from near the ‘keeper’s left post.
Morata’s goal came following a defensive error from Kostas Manolas, who was attempting an ill-advised pass back to goalkeeper David Ospina. Morata took possession instead and beat Ospina from a sharp angle.
It was Morata’s first goal of the season after scoring 20 in 44 matches across all competitions last season for Juventus.
United States midfielder Weston McKennie played the opening 72 minutes for Juventus despite being banned from a pair of US World Cup qualifiers for violating the national team’s COVID-19 protocols.
McKennis also missed Juventus’ derby against Torino in April after violating COVID-19 protocols in Italy.
Allegri needed McKennie’s services after deciding not to use South American players Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Danilo and Alex Sandro because they had just returned from international duty.
McKennie nearly scored with a long, low shot that went just wide shortly after Politano’s goal.
Venezia earned its first points in Serie A in nearly 20 years with a 2-1 win at Serie B champion Empoli.
Back in the top division for the first time since 2001-02, Venezia’s goals came from two newly acquired players: French forward Thomas Henry and Nigerian striker David Okereke.

Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1

Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1

Herrera double helps PSG stay perfect in Ligue 1
  • The Spanish midfielder nodded PSG in front at the Parc des Princes on 19 minutes, then fired in a 2nd from close range on the half-hour
  • Kylian Mbappe raced clear of Clermont defence to add PSG's 3rd before Idrissa Gueye headed in a 4th
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: Ander Herrera scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain defeated promoted Clermont 4-0 on Saturday in the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, both rested after their exertions this week in World Cup qualifying.
The Spanish midfielder nodded PSG in front at the Parc des Princes on 19 minutes and then fired in a second from close range on the half-hour.
Kylian Mbappe, who shook off a calf injury picked up on international duty with France, raced clear of the Clermont defense to add PSG’s third before Idrissa Gueye headed in a fourth.
Mauricio Pochettino’s team made it five wins from five in Ligue 1, stretching their lead to five points over Angers, who take on struggling Brest on Sunday.
Pochettino left Argentina duo Messi and Angel Di Maria, and Brazil star Neymar out of the squad to allow them extra time to recover ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League opener at Club Brugge.
The trio were all involved in qualifiers in South America on Thursday, with Messi’s home debut for PSG pushed back after his record-setting hat-trick against Bolivia.
The triple strike made Messi the top international goalscorer in South American football history with 79 goals, overtaking Pele.
Clermont, playing in the top flight for the first time, entered the weekend a surprising third, and unbeaten after two wins and two draws.
But the visitors were without forward Mohamed Bayo, the Guinea striker ruled out of the game after the coup d’etat in the African country delayed his return to France.
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made his first start for PSG since signing from AC Milan, but it was another summer arrival, Achraf Hakimi, who created the opening goal.
The Moroccan wing-back’s fierce low ball across the box was palmed out by Arthur Desmas, leaving Herrera to head home with the Clermont goalkeeper stranded.
PSG’s second goal came in similar fashion as Mbappe’s delivery was only partly cut out by Clermont captain Florent Ogier, presenting Herrera with the simplest of chances.
Mbappe notched his fourth goal of the season 10 minutes into the second half as he ran onto Julian Draxler’s ball over the Clermont defense and rounded Desmas to slot in.
The France striker played a central role in PSG’s fourth of the afternoon as well, drawing a fine save from Desmas before the rebound looped toward Gueye, who stooped to nod into an empty net.

Manchester City earn third straight win by beating Leicester 1-0 in Premier League

Manchester City earn third straight win by beating Leicester 1-0 in Premier League
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

Manchester City earn third straight win by beating Leicester 1-0 in Premier League

Manchester City earn third straight win by beating Leicester 1-0 in Premier League
  • The win would have come easier for City if it wasn't for wasteful finishing
  • Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Schmeichel
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

LEICESTER, England: Bernardo Silva earned Manchester City their third straight victory in the English Premier League with a second-half goal to see off Leicester 1-0 on Saturday.

Getting City some revenge for last month’s loss to Leicester in the Community Shield, the Portugal midfielder lifted a finish over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 62nd minute after the ball fell to him when Joao Cancelo’s shot from the edge of the box hit Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The win would have come easier for City if it wasn’t for wasteful finishing that underlined their need for a striker to replace Sergio Aguero, having missed out on signing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Schmeichel while Silva and Jack Grealish also had good chances for City, which opened the season losing at Tottenham 1-0 and bounced back beating Norwich and Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy had a goal for Leicester disallowed for offside, while Harvey Barnes hit the bar for the hosts as their mixed start to the season continued. They have two wins and two losses.

