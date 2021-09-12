You are here

Impossible grief: Black US mother mourns three sons lost to gun violence

Seditra Brown stands next to a mural depicting her son Paris Brown in the US capital on Sept. 9, 2021. (Photo by Agnes Bun / AFP)
Seditra Brown stands next to a mural depicting her son Paris Brown in the US capital on Sept. 9, 2021. (Photo by Agnes Bun / AFP)
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

Impossible grief: Black US mother mourns three sons lost to gun violence

Impossible grief: Black US mother mourns three sons lost to gun violence
  • Gun violence is on the rise in the US, and African-Americans living in underserved, high-crime communities are affected the most
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: One by one, Seditra Brown, a concierge who lives in one of Washington’s poorest neighborhoods, lost her three sons to gun violence: Paris in 2018, Montray in 2019, and Kalif last month.
“There is never really a way to protect your children,” says Brown, 49, who is African-American. “When they’re outside of your presence, who knows, it can happen to anybody.”
Gun violence is on the rise in the United States, official statistics show, and African-Americans living in underserved, high-crime communities are affected the most.
The trend comes as Americans have rushed to buy more guns in the past year, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, anti-racism protests and turmoil linked to last year’s presidential election.
First it was Brown’s youngest child, Paris, a 19-year-old high school student, who was killed on a sidewalk. Then it was her eldest son, Montray, a 28-year-old father, who was shot at an apartment. Last month it was Kalif, her only remaining son, who was killed as he drove through the streets of Washington.
When Brown got the call about Kalif’s death, she could not believe it.
“I was just — it just can’t be true. It just can’t be,” Brown told AFP in a calm, almost mechanical voice, her grief hidden deep inside her.
Brown is left with three daughters and 14 grandchildren, eight of whom are now fatherless.
“I have just got to be strong for my girls, so they won’t break down, my grandkids... they go off of my energy,” Brown said. “The minute I break down, the whole family is going to break down.”
As she grieves, Brown tries to find solace in her faith.
“I just looked to God for my help and my peace,” Brown said. “I believe that God is not going to take me through all this and not have nothing good at the end.”
Instances of gun violence have increased both in the US capital and across the country. Washington has recorded 144 homicides since January 1, compared to 127 over the same period in 2020, an increase of 13 percent that is identical to the increase on the national level, according to official data.
Owning a gun is a constitutional right in the United States, where a third of the population possesses at least one. And Americans have bought more weapons since 2020, in the wake of social justice protests, political turmoil and the pandemic.
African Americans are much more likely to fall victim to gun violence than whites, and Brown says that racial inequity is a big factor.
“It’s more Black victims than white,” she said. “I don’t like to put race in it... but it’s just like this society and the environment that we grow up in.”
Contrary to calls to defund the police, which have grown loud since last year’s killing of African American George Floyd by a white policeman, Brown would like to see more police action.
“It should be more police, more investigators, more of people taking the time out to — the police to visit the families or the mayor and all that,” Brown said.
No arrests have been made in any of her sons’ deaths, despite a bounty of $25,000 for information.
Brown says she doesn’t know why her sons were killed and investigators are not in contact with her. While she wants those killings solved, she prefers to focus on moving on with her life.
“For me knowing is half the battle,” Brown said. “I just battle with what I’m battling with, just their death.”

Lucky cat: US flag used to save falling feline at football game

Lucky cat: US flag used to save falling feline at football game
Updated 12 September 2021
AP

Lucky cat: US flag used to save falling feline at football game

Lucky cat: US flag used to save falling feline at football game
Updated 12 September 2021
AP

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: The most notable catch in Saturday in during the game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field.
Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat.
The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.
“They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it but they were scaring it downward,” said Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder who with his wife Kimberly brings the flag to each home game. “It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon.’”
That’s when the Cromers unhooked the flag from the ties they use to keep it on a railing and hoped for the best. The petrified cat fell, bounced a bit off the flag and eventually was secured by some in the nearby student section before being brought away by stadium security workers.
The cat was not showing any signs of injury. The Cromers, other than a spilled beverage and getting sprayed by the dangling cat, were otherwise fine.
“Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game,” Kimberly Cromer said.
 

Dutch authorities free British F1 fan mistaken for major mafia boss

Dutch authorities free British F1 fan mistaken for major mafia boss
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Dutch authorities free British F1 fan mistaken for major mafia boss

Dutch authorities free British F1 fan mistaken for major mafia boss
  • The arrest came after Italy issued an international arrest warrant, believing that the man was a leading Sicilian mafia boss on the run since 1993
  • "The man arrested earlier this week in a Hague restaurant, is not the man sought by Italian authorities," said Dutch prosecutor
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch law authorities on Saturday released a British Formula 1 fan after he was mistakenly arrested on suspicion being a notorious Sicilian mafia boss.
The man, only identified by his lawyer as Mark L., 54, from Liverpool, was cuffed and blindfolded on Wednesday when heavily-armed police stormed a restaurant in The Hague, shocking onlookers.
The arrest came after Italy issued an international arrest warrant, believing that the man was Matteo Messina Denaro, a leading Sicilian mafia boss on the run since 1993.
“The man arrested earlier this week in a Hague restaurant, is not the man sought by Italian authorities,” the Dutch public prosecutor’s office said.
“He has been freed immediately,” a statement said.
His lawyer, Leon van Kleef, told AFP there were suspicions of a mix-up from the start.
“My client told me he was from Spain, where he now lives and was here for the Formula 1 race last weekend in Zandvoort,” Van Kleef said.
“I had a strong hunch to believe him,” he added.
After his arrest Mark L. was taken to Vught maximum security prison, where some of the country’s most notorious criminals are held, news reports said.
Prosecutors earlier Saturday said Mark L. was being held while his identity was checked by Italian authorities.
“It’s like a bad movie, a nightmare that my client has found himself in,” Van Kleef said.
Although the Italian arrest warrant was still in effect, quashing it now was a “mere formality,” he added.
Asked whether his client would seek compensation, Van Kleef said, “We will look into it.”
The Dutch public prosecutor’s office said the arrest was carried out at the request of the Italian authorities.
“If they say ‘arrest this person’, we arrest that person. That’s the mutual agreement we have with them,” an official told the NOS public broadcaster.
Cosa Nostra crime family boss Matteo Messina Denaro, 59, is one of Italy’s most wanted criminals and is known by his nickname “Diabolik.”
He is suspected of being involved in a spate of bombings including the infamous assassinations of top anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.
Denaro was sentenced in absentia in 2002 to life in jail for his role in the 1993 bombings.

Australian toddler rescued in wilderness may have survived due to autism

Australian toddler rescued in wilderness may have survived due to autism
Updated 11 September 2021
Arab News

Australian toddler rescued in wilderness may have survived due to autism

Australian toddler rescued in wilderness may have survived due to autism
  • Investigators: Anthony Elfalak did not realize he was in danger so did not panic
  • He was found drinking from a creek after being spotted by a rescue helicopter
Updated 11 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An autistic Australian toddler who went missing for three days may have survived because his condition prevented him from panicking.
Anthony Elfalak, 3, spent three days wandering in the Australian Outback before being spotted by a helicopter drinking from a creek.
Elfalak, known as AJ, was wearing nothing but a t-shirt and nappy, but investigators believe that his autism meant he did not understand that he was lost or in any danger.
“The reality is (Elfalak) didn’t know he was lost … so he wasn’t scared, he didn’t panic,” the investigator told Daily Mail Australia. “If he was tired, he slept … He had access to water, which is a big thing for survival in the bush.”
The organization Autism Tasmania told Daily Mail Australia that autistic children often have an “impaired sense of danger” when engaged in activities they find stimulating or enjoyable, which in Elfalak’s case might include exploring.
The Australian Outback is known to be a hostile environment, with temperatures ranging as high as 39 degrees centigrade in the daytime in summer, and dropping as low as -2 degrees at night.
Elfalak was returned to his family, who live in a rural community 90 miles north of the city of Sydney where, a paramedic said, he “guzzled” water and a whole pizza.
The family subsequently threw a party for the community to celebrate his safe return, with his father telling local media anyone was welcome to join.
Jonathan Smith, the pilot who spotted the toddler, said: “We’ve been involved in many jobs that don’t turn out like this and it’s been the other end of the spectrum, and it’s just really nice to have a positive outcome like this for once.”

Superstitions keep Leylah Fernandez’s dad/coach from US Open

Superstitions keep Leylah Fernandez’s dad/coach from US Open
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Superstitions keep Leylah Fernandez's dad/coach from US Open

Superstitions keep Leylah Fernandez’s dad/coach from US Open
  • Jorge Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador, is the tennis coach for his daughter
  • Says he will watch from home in Florida when his daughter meets 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: Jorge Fernandez won’t attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown Saturday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working.
Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, will watch from home in Florida as he has for two weeks when 19-year-old Fernandez meets 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title.
“No, I’m not going to be there,” Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well.
“I’ve been using the same shampoo on game day, kind of using the same jeans on game day, I think the same socks and underwear — it’s taken to a completely different level.
“It’s nothing new. You do your shoelaces a certain way. Leylah and I have always when we figured out what’s working, we don’t mess with it.
“It’s working, so let’s not ruin it.”
Raducanu is the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final while Fernandez ousted three of the world’s top five to reach the final.
“You’re playing another warrior in front of you. I don’t think the age, who it is or the ranking should even matter,” Fernandez said.
“It’s a finals. Let’s leave it all on the table. Let’s sweat it all out. Let’s make sure that no matter how it finishes, there are no regrets.”
He painfully recalls the last time he watched Leylah in a final.
“It was Acapulco when she made it to the finals and she lost it,” Jorge Fernandez said. “I was hating myself for a good two months afterwards. I didn’t really want to talk about it.
“They say, ‘C’mon, it’s just a game, she made it to the finals.’ But inside me it’s like, ‘No, I shouldn’t have shown up. I shouldn’t have been there.’
“It’s really about superstition. She knows I’m supporting her from afar. I’m in her heart and she’s in mine.
“Everybody who has seen it from the stadium, fantastic. But I’m going to look at her right across the kitchen table when we’re going to have dinner and we’re going to be OK.”
They’re also in touch often, with Leylah getting calls on a schedule, the night before a match for plans, the next morning for workout needs and for the pre-match pep talk.
“It’s more based on sentiments and emotions,” he said. “It’s almost like a virtual hug and a kiss. ‘Good luck, you know what to do.’ It’s more of a motivating conversation. What I say is what I’m feeling in the moment, what I’m feeling from her.”
It’s a final boost for the mental fortitude Fernandez shows on court.
“She’s just unbelievable with her mindset right now. She shows so much fight,” he said. “But she is human, and she does feel those emotions.”
The teen Fernandez has developed her toughness being a student of tennis.
“That poise has come from her watching a lot of tennis, watching some of the big names, the YouTube clips, watching the matches,” her father said.
“She’s constantly analyzing what happened. She’s a great student of the game. I think that brings that poise that we see in her, able to do what she’s doing because she has watched it so much.
“She’s kind of acting with the same poise that past champions have done. She has learned how they recuperate and keep their poise. That’s what we’re seeing.”
Both finalists have Asian heritage, Fernandez from the Philippines on her mother’s side.
“Those two ladies are touching a lot of young girls. This can only be good for tennis,” Jorge Fernandez said.
“They bring a flair that is very unique for them. I’m glad that they’re touching the Asian community. That’s a huge opportunity in the women’s game just to be able to expand and have a new style.”
He thanked a Filipino-Canadian group for their support of Leylah.
“I truly appreciate the Filipino community backing up Leylah,” he said. “It’s so beautiful. I’m glad that they’ve embraced her. I hope that relationship can only grow between her and her community.”

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor
Updated 09 September 2021
RAY HANANIA

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor

Arab American woman in strong position to become Boston mayor
  • Since its founding in 1630, Boston has only elected white males as its chief executive officer
  • Currently, 65 percent of Boston’s population identifies as “people of color”
Updated 09 September 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Tunisian American politician Annissa Essaibi George is in a tight race to become a run-off finalist as the first female mayor of the US city of Boston, recent polling has shown.

Her late father, Ezzeddine, a Tunisian, met her Polish mother, Barbara, when they were studying in Paris. George said that the election season marked a critical moment for Boston not just in terms of electing its first woman mayor, but also possibly its first Arab American mayor.

Since its founding in 1630, Boston has only elected white males as its chief executive officer. That ended when Boston Mayor Marty Walsh left office in March to become labor secretary in US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Currently, 65 percent of Boston’s population identifies as “people of color,” and the four leading candidates to succeed Walsh are all women who are serving as members of the 11-member Boston City Council.

George was first elected as a citywide delegate-at-large to the council in 2015. Rival Michelle Wu, also a citywide delegate-at-large, held a slight lead over George in recent polling. The two other council members leading in the race are Kim Janey, the city council’s president who was named to fill Walsh’s vacancy, and Andrea Campbell.

In the Sept. 14 election, the top two vote-getters will continue on to the Nov. 2 general election. That election will be a critical turning point in Boston politics, as it is extremely likely that the next mayor will be a woman and possibly an Arab American.

 

George said: “Women are coming into their own power here in the city of Boston. Obviously the four of us come from the city council. It is about building bench strength and that is the bench, the city council in many ways has become the bench for the mayor’s office although mayors have come from the state legislature.

“Our former mayor, now Secretary Walsh, was a state representative prior to becoming mayor of the city. Before him, mayor (Thomas) Menino actually came from the city council. So, there is a little bit of a pipeline that we are able to cultivate.

“But women are becoming more involved in political life running for office and winning. And that has been a real shift especially over the last five years or so, or if you look a little further back 10 years you saw that tide begin to change.

“This is about women in public life. Women sort of taking the lead which is so important for women to do. But also, high-quality women candidates, that is also really important.

“You want the women in office because that is important. Representation in office. But you want the right woman in office. You want the woman that has the skillset and experiences to lead, and I believe that’s me. I think the voters of Boston, the residents of Boston, see that as well and that is why I have done so well in the polls,” she added.

George said her Tunisia-born father objected to her pursuing politics and encouraged her to become an educator and she was an educator and teacher at East Boston High School for 13 years before entering politics.

“When I was in high school here in Boston, I got engaged in student government. I became a member of my school student council. We have a citywide Boston student advisory council that does a lot of work, especially around education and student voice and all of that work,” she added.

 

“I said to my parents, and I said to my father specifically, that I am going to run for mayor of Boston. I’m 15, 16 years old at this point. My father was very direct and said an Arab girl with an Arab name will win nothing in this city. Consider a life in law. Go to business school. Do something else.

“And he was always my biggest cheerleader, my biggest supporter. He always encouraged me to strive and set high goals. But he just didn’t see a future for me in politics because of the city that he had come to. And his experience was not always an easy one being an immigrant to the city, being a foreigner, being an Arab, being a Muslim.”

The three male candidates in the race, Richard Spagnuolo, Robert Cappucci, and John Barros are all trailing far behind the four women, who also represent a wide racial diversity. George is Tunisian and Polish, Wu is Asian, and Campbell and Janey are African American.

George is recognized as the first and only Tunisian American to hold public office.

 

“The Arab population here in Boston is growing, but it is growing slowly. We see it in certain parts of our city. We don’t have a critical mass here in the city,” George said.

“So being an Arab comes up in some conversations that are more of an inquisition, an education, and an introduction to the Arab community, to the Tunisian population, and to the culture and the religion.

“We do have in Boston a very large Lebanese population and again in parts of our city they tend to be really great supporters in this race. As an Arab woman, engaging with them has been a lot of fun, sort of reconnecting in my own roots,” she added.

George’s husband Doug is part Albanian, and they have four sons.

George made her comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” which is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington, D.C., and is sponsored by Arab News. The interview is available in podcast format online at ArabNews.com.

