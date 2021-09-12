You are here

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center
Shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center
  • Arabian Centers Company announced the opening of the Jeddah Park Center, its 22nd
  • Total leasable space in the center is 126,500 square meters, containing over 350 shops
Updated 12 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Arabian Centers Company announced the opening of the Jeddah Park Center in Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah last Thursday.

In a bourse filing the company said this is its 22nd center in the firm’s commercial centers portfolio.

Total leasable space in the center is 126,500 square meters, containing over 350 shops.

Arabian Centers Company will lease, manage, operate and maintain the center.

Arabian Center said the financial impact of the opening of this center will appear on the company's financial statements as of the second fiscal quarter ending on Sept 30, 2021.

 

Topics: #saudi #saudiarabia Arabian Centers Arabian Centers Company

Modon launches women training center in Riyadh

Modon launches women training center in Riyadh
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Modon launches women training center in Riyadh

Modon launches women training center in Riyadh
  • The authority supports 14 public and private institutions and training centers
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Modon, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, in cooperation with KAFO has opened a training center in Riyadh for women in the industrial sector.
KAFO, a nonprofit organization working for women empowerment, and the authority had previously signed a memorandum of cooperation to enhance Saudi women’s skills, help create an appropriate environment for them in the industrial cities and provide services to ensure their job stability.
Modon CEO Khalid Al-Salem said the strategic partnership between the two parties is aimed at developing the role of Saudi women in the national economy.
He said the authority supports 14 public and private institutions and training centers.
Al-Salem added the cooperation between Modon and KAFO is a testimony to the enhanced role of the nonprofit sector in the industrial cities, which is one of the many goals of Vision 2030.
The number of industrial cities in the Kingdom has risen by 120 percent in the last five years from 7,860 to nearly 17,000.

Topics: MODON women empowerment Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia

TASI starts the week with a marginal fall

TASI starts the week with a marginal fall
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

TASI starts the week with a marginal fall

TASI starts the week with a marginal fall
  • Parallel market index 'Nomu' declined 319.11 points
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

The Saudi stock index "TASI" ended the first session of the week down 74.94 points, or 0.66%, and closed at 11,342.85 points.

The parallel market index "Nomu" declined 319.11 points, or 1.24 percent. It closed at 25,343.57 points, after 2,651 trades.

Today, liquidity in the main market "TASI" amounted to about 7.1 billion riyals.159.5 million shares were traded, in 302.2 thousand transactions.

 44 companies rose, 145 others decreased. Three of the 21 market sectors increased, led by commercial and professional services by 1.8 percent, insurance by 0.2 percent, and food production by 0.1 percent, while the remaining 18 sectors, led by food retailing 1.6 percent, applications and technical services 1.4 percent, and media, decreased.  And entertainment 1.3 precent , and communications 1.2 percent 

The biggest gainers today are: Sadr 7 percent, Al Sharqiya Development 6.4 percent, Sabic Agricultural Nutrients 5.4 percent, Atheeb 3.5 percent, and Catering 3.3 percent.

The biggest losers today are: Construction 4.3 percent, Burgerizzr 3.1 percent, Lebanon 3.1 percent, National Steel 2.8 percent, Fish Fash and Canadian Medical Center 2.7 percent, MIS 2.3 percent, Al Othaim 2.2 percent and Nama 2.1 percent  , and 2 percent.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi stock exchange

Saudi auto loans fall in second quarter amid chip shortage

Saudi auto loans fall in second quarter amid chip shortage
Updated 57 min 46 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi auto loans fall in second quarter amid chip shortage

Saudi auto loans fall in second quarter amid chip shortage
  • Banks in the Kingdom lent $4.14 billion to consumers to buy vehicles in the three months to the end of June.
Updated 57 min 46 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi banks made fewer auto loans in the second quarter as the sector struggled with a lack of supply due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

Banks in the Kingdom lent SR15.53 billion ($4.14 billion) to consumers to buy vehicles in the three months to the end of June.

This was down 0.5 percent in the past year and 1.9 percent lower than the prior quarter, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The decline was caused by a semiconductor chip shortage, Umar Khan, general manager of sales at Kia Motors Saudi Arabia, told Arab News. “There is demand for about 5,000 cars over the next five months, but all we can get is 1,500.”

The semiconductor chip shortage is expected to cost the global automotive industry $110 billion in revenue in 2021, according to a May report from consultant AlixPartners.

Few automakers are unaffected with shortages expected to extend deep into 2022. GM said on Sept. 2 downtime at eight factories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will continue for up to two weeks.

There was also a scramble to buy vehicles in June of July last year to avoid the increase in VAT to 15 percent, said Khan.

Auto loans by finance companies, which make up a larger share of vehicle financing in Saudi Arabia than banks, fell 9.5 percent in the first quarter, according to SAMA, which is yet to report second-quarter data.

Automotive sales this year have also been affected by higher shipping costs, which need to be passed onto consumers, according to Bader AlJomaih, marketing manager at Yokohama Saudi Arabia.

Prices of shipping containers have more than doubled in the past year and container freight rates have risen 351 percent in the same period, according to maritime consultancy Drewry.

Shortages have been exacerbated by the recent temporary closure of a key terminal at China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, the world’s biggest port in terms of cargo tonnage.

The terminal was locked down on Aug. 11 after a port worker tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and did not resume normal operations until Aug. 25.

Topics: Saudi Auto sector

UAE to announce second package under ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative 

UAE to announce second package under ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative 
Press conference at Qasr Al Watan, UAE.
Updated 12 September 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE to announce second package under 'Projects of the 50' initiative 

UAE to announce second package under ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative 
Updated 12 September 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

ABU DHABI: The UAE is going ahead with its “Projects of the 50” initiative, with senior officials set to announce the second set of projects on Sunday. 

Members of the media gathered at the Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace, in Abu Dhabi where a press conference was held. 

It follows an earlier event in Dubai where the first package under the initiative was unveiled, including investment efforts and more relaxed visa policies. 

These are all part of the country’s “Projects of the 50,” which marks the UAE’s 50th year since the unification of all the emirates. 

The projects will revolve around social and economic development, covering entrepreneurship, the circular economy, as well as the fourth industrial revolution.

This is a developing story. 

Topics: #dubai #uae #investment Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Bahrain takes top spot in MEA for tourism capital investment: fDi Intelligence report

Bahrain takes top spot in MEA for tourism capital investment: fDi Intelligence report
Bahrain Bay, Manama Bahrain. Shutterstock
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Bahrain takes top spot in MEA for tourism capital investment: fDi Intelligence report

Bahrain takes top spot in MEA for tourism capital investment: fDi Intelligence report
  • Bahrain secured $492 million of tourism capital investment in 2020
  • Capital investment into MEA last year slumped 82 percent from 2019, dropping to $1.6 billion
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Bahrain was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for attracting the highest tourism capital investment in 2020, according to the fDi Intelligence Tourism Investment Report 2021. 

Last year, major investments from UAE-based property developers helped Bahrain’s tourism sector remain buoyant and created jobs during the worst ever period for the global tourism industry.

Bahrain secured $492 million of tourism capital investment in 2020, mainly made up of investments from global property developer Emaar Properties and real estate developer Eagle Hills, despite the overall regional decline in capital investment in 2020.Bahrain secured $492 million of tourism capital investment in 2020

Capital investment into MEA last year slumped 82 percent from 2019, dropping to $1.6 billion. The number of tourism jobs created in the region also experienced a similar decline, decreasing from approximately 17,400 in 2019 to 2,800 in 2020. Despite the pandemic, Bahrain ranked first in MENA for the number of tourism jobs created in 2020 and second for the number of tourism FDI projects.

Prior to Covid-19, Bahrain was attracting around a million visitors a month on average and the tourism sector contributed around 7 percent to GDP. The kingdom was the first economy in the GCC to diversify away from oil, pivoting to tourism through new attractions, hotels, F&B, and retail.

During the pandemic, the country continued developing its tourism strategy, allocating more than $10 billion to tourism infrastructure projects, including the $1.1 billion modernisation of its international airport. 

More recently, Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, also announced several new upscale property projects in the country.

Accor, a hospitality group with over 400 hotels, Minor Hotels, which has a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts, and Hilton DoubleTree unveiled plans to launch new properties in the Kingdom.

Anticipating a significant rebound in tourism numbers, Bahrain is growing its portfolio of five-star hotels and is set to have around 9,300 rooms by the end of 2022. Bahrain is also anticipating a return in demand and growth for beachfront affordable brands.

Mahmood Al Aradi, Chief Investment Officer at Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said: “Despite the obvious challenges, we have continued to progress with our ambitious tourism infrastructure and real estate plans, which have attracted some of the world’s most renowned hotel brands and the Gulf’s largest property development groups, including Emaar.

“As well as being one of the region’s top holiday destinations, Bahrain is widely regarded as the best place to live and work in the GCC. Locals and expats are well-integrated both socially and professionally, which is unusual in the region. As part of the Kingdom’s infrastructure transformation initiative, we have a significant pipeline of projects in various sectors including industrial, hospitality, real estate and retail."

He added that he expected to see an increase in opportunities for regional cooperation as pandemic restrictions eased as well as more foreign hospitality groups looking to Bahrain as an investment opportunity.

Topics: #bahrain #tourism #MENA Saudi tourists #pandemictravel #airlines #dubai

Modon launches women training center in Riyadh
Modon launches women training center in Riyadh
TASI starts the week with a marginal fall
TASI starts the week with a marginal fall
Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash: Report
Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash: Report
Saudi auto loans fall in second quarter amid chip shortage
Saudi auto loans fall in second quarter amid chip shortage
Cartoonist, journalist charged under Bangladesh Internet law
A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka accepted formal charges laid out by police under the Digital Security Act against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and rights activist and journalist Tasneem Khalil. (File/AFP)

