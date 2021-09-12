Knight Frank boosts UAE team as it looks to regional expansion

DUBAI: The Middle East unit of global real estate firm Knight Frank has filled two senior roles in its UAE team, as it aims to expand its presence in the region.

The UK-based firm hired a head of industrial and logistics, as well as an industrial surveyor, it said in a statement, to support its growing business in the UAE, particularly in the industrial and logistics market.

Maxim Tamatchi and Dumitru Mamaliga were announced to fill the positions respectively.

The appointments come as the UAE sector navigates a challenging international trade environment, which was one of the most affected industries by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 2020 report, Knight Frank said industrial and logistical rents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi slumped by 11.9 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, during the first quarter of the year.

A global slowdown in economic development contributed to this decrease, it noted, but several efforts by UAE stakeholders, including the governments of the two emirates, provide a positive long-term outlook.

The UAE government earlier expressed its intention to invest in the country’s industrial and logistics sector, as it aims to be a global trade hub. These include advancements in technology, as well as regulatory reforms.