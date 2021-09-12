Saxo Bank appoints Damian Hitchen as CEO for MENA region

Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announced the appointment of Damian Hitchen as its new CEO of the MENA region.

He will report directly to Chief Sales Officer Stig Christensen.

Based in Saxo Bank’s regional office in Dubai, Damian will lead the bank’s efforts to further accelerate the growth in both new clients and assets within the core segments of traders, investors and wholesale partners.

Damian has over two decades of experience working in the financial industry. He joins Saxo from Swissquote, where he served as CEO for Swissquote Singapore for the past two years to set up their APAC business. Prior to that he worked for over 6 years as the CEO for Swissquote in Dubai.

Kim Fournais, CEO & founder, said: “The MENA region is of great strategic importance for the Group, and we are proud to attract a profile and capacity like Damian to spearhead our growing business in the region. We have welcomed many new clients over the past years, and I am very confident that Damian will further accelerate our growth journey.”