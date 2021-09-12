You are here

Saxo Bank appoints Damian Hitchen as CEO for MENA region

Image: Shutterstock
  Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announced the appointment of Damian Hitchen
  Based in Saxo Bank's regional office in Dubai, Damian will lead the bank's efforts to further accelerate the growth in both new clients and assets
Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announced the appointment of Damian Hitchen as its new CEO of the MENA region. 

He will report directly to Chief Sales Officer Stig Christensen.  

Based in Saxo Bank’s regional office in Dubai, Damian will lead the bank’s efforts to further accelerate the growth in both new clients and assets within the core segments of traders, investors and wholesale partners.

Damian has over two decades of experience working in the financial industry. He joins Saxo from Swissquote, where he served as CEO for Swissquote Singapore for the past two years to set up their APAC business. Prior to that he worked for over 6 years as the CEO for Swissquote in Dubai.

Kim Fournais, CEO & founder, said: “The MENA region is of great strategic importance for the Group, and we are proud to attract a profile and capacity like Damian to spearhead our growing business in the region. We have welcomed many new clients over the past years, and I am very confident that Damian will further accelerate our growth journey.”

#uae #investment Saxo Bank #abudhabi #techinvesting assets

Government building in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
  The UAE government said it is allocating 24 billion dirhams ($6.5 billion) to create 75,000 jobs
  The programs include allowances, bonuses, and other monetary incentives for UAE nationals
The UAE government said it is allocating 24 billion dirhams ($6.5 billion) to create 75,000 jobs in the private sector for Emiratis.

Emirati Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi announced the Nafees project, which includes a host of programs that boost Emiratization, or the government’s campaign to integrate locals into the private sector workforce. 

The programs include allowances, bonuses, and other monetary incentives for UAE nationals, especially those in the field of programming and nursing. 

Training and additional certifications will also be subsidized by the government under the program, Al-Gergawi said.

The program also sets out a quota for private sector companies in terms of their local hires - up to 10 percent of skilled roles in five years. 

Companies that have 50 or more employees and are more than five years old will be subject to this new regulation.

#uae Dubai UAE Emirati #emirates Abu Dhabi jobs

Knight Frank boosts UAE team as it looks to regional expansion

Knight Frank boosts UAE team as it looks to regional expansion
Image: Shutterstock
  The UK-based firm hired a head of industrial and logistics as well as an industrial surveyor
  Appointments come as the company aims to expand its presence in the region
DUBAI: The Middle East unit of global real estate firm Knight Frank has filled two senior roles in its UAE team, as it aims to expand its presence in the region. 

The UK-based firm hired a head of industrial and logistics, as well as an industrial surveyor, it said in a statement, to support its growing business in the UAE, particularly in the industrial and logistics market. 

Maxim Tamatchi and Dumitru Mamaliga were announced to fill the positions respectively. 

The appointments come as the UAE sector navigates a challenging international trade environment, which was one of the most affected industries by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a 2020 report, Knight Frank said industrial and logistical rents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi slumped by 11.9 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, during the first quarter of the year.

A global slowdown in economic development contributed to this decrease, it noted, but several efforts by UAE stakeholders, including the governments of the two emirates, provide a positive long-term outlook. 

The UAE government earlier expressed its intention to invest in the country’s industrial and logistics sector, as it aims to be a global trade hub. These include advancements in technology, as well as regulatory reforms.

#uae Knight Frank Dubai real estate real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center
Shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
  Arabian Centers Company announced the opening of the Jeddah Park Center, its 22nd
  Total leasable space in the center is 126,500 square meters, containing over 350 shops
Arabian Centers Company announced the opening of the Jeddah Park Center in Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah last Thursday.

In a bourse filing the company said this is its 22nd center in the firm’s commercial centers portfolio.

Total leasable space in the center is 126,500 square meters, containing over 350 shops.

Arabian Centers Company will lease, manage, operate and maintain the center.

Arabian Center said the financial impact of the opening of this center will appear on the company's financial statements as of the second fiscal quarter ending on Sept 30, 2021.

 

#saudi #saudiarabia Arabian Centers Arabian Centers Company

UAE to announce second package under ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative 

UAE to announce second package under ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative 
"Projects of the 50" press conference, Abu Dhabi.
  The UAE is going ahead with its "Projects of the 50" initiative
  These are all part of the country's "Projects of the 50," which marks the UAE's 50th year since the unification of all the emirates
ABU DHABI: The UAE is going ahead with its “Projects of the 50” initiative, with senior officials set to announce the second set of projects on Sunday. 

Members of the media are gathered at the Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace, in Abu Dhabi where a press conference is underway. 

It follows an earlier event in Dubai where the first package under the initiative was unveiled, including investment efforts and more relaxed visa policies. 

These are all part of the country’s “Projects of the 50,” which marks the UAE’s 50th year since the unification of all the emirates. 

The projects will revolve around social and economic development, covering entrepreneurship, the circular economy, as well as the fourth industrial revolution.

This is a developing story. 

#economy #uae #dubai #gcc #abudhabi

Saudi cabinet prohibits ministers from joining, heading companies' boards

Saudi cabinet prohibits ministers from joining, heading companies' boards
  Saudi Arabia is prohibiting ministers from heading boards of companies or being members unless directed by the head of the cabinet
  Move would limit the conflict of interest in companies and improve governance
Saudi Arabia is prohibiting ministers from heading boards of companies or being members unless directed by the head of the cabinet, in a move that would limit the conflict of interest in companies and improve governance.

The new resolution was announced in Saudi official gazette, Umm Alqura.

The gazette said: Saudi Cabinet decided to amend resolution No. 27/A, dated May 1, 2000, to be as follows: "Any minister is not allowed to chair the board of any company or even serve as a member. This does not include those whose chairmanship or membership is by order of Prime Minister."

Commenting on the new rule, London-based independent analyst Mohamed Ramady said: "These appointments by the prime minister seem to me that they will be done on a very selective basis, as there are key sectors and national priority industries where the government still needs to ensure that a government representative is fully aware of the developments in those companies and sectors."

"The government has taken many steps to improve the corporate governance in the country as it seeks to attract more investors to invest in key sectors such as mining, logistics and energy, as well as listed companies, where there are clearly-defined corporate rules and committees' functions," Ramady, also a former economics and finance professor at King Fahad Univesrity for Petroluem and Minerals.

The recent crackdown on corrupt officials has led the government to be more strict on any potential conflict of interest in awarding government contracts, he added.

economy Saudi #saudiarabia COMPANIES

