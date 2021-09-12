You are here

  • Home
  • MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025

MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025

MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025
Sunrise on the beach at Perian Gulf in Abu Dhabi
Short Url

https://arab.news/jgseg

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025

MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025
  • The (MENA) tourism sector is expected to rebound in the short to medium term to be worth $165 billion by 2025
  • As global restrictions prevented all but essential domestic and international travel, 2020 tourism inflow fell by 74 percent
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

The Middle East North Africa (MENA) tourism sector is expected to rebound in the short to medium term to be worth $165 billion by 2025, four times its value in 2020,  a new report by Redseer has forecast. 

The report expects that as the UAE and other countries open their borders to foreign tourists over the next few months in line with upcoming events, this could lead to a significant upsurge in tourist inflow. 

The travel and tourism industry was among the hardest hit in 2020 as global restrictions prevented all but essential domestic and international travel, which resulted in a drop of 74 percent in tourism inflow, this represented a fall in monetary terms of just under 70 percent to $46 billion in 2020, a sharp fall from 2019's $148bn.

The report suggested that the successful vaccination programs in the region as well as lockdown weary consumers would lead to a surge in those seeking to venture out and about. The report said in its consumer interactions, "consumers also expressed increased willingness for domestic travel. We already saw this play out as well last year when the number of internal tourists in the UAE more than doubled from May to October 2020, compared to the same period in the previous year."

The report also revealed that with key global sporting events in the region - notably Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup tournament - the region could expect to attract a lot of tourist inflow. In addition, policies are also becoming favorable towards tourism inflow. It cited the Saudi government's policy to promote tourism covering a wide array of investments, intended to significantly increase the contribution of tourism to economic output in the country, as a boon to the industry.

 

Topics: #economy Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority #tourism #uae #bahrain #saudi #gcc #pandemictravel air travel

Related

Saudi values key to developing hospitality and tourism opportunities
Business & Economy
Saudi values key to developing hospitality and tourism opportunities
Ahmed Al-Khatib (L) and Khaled Al-Anani. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Egypt, Saudi Arabia discuss enhancing tourism cooperation

Court ruling sees $100bn wiped off Apple

Court ruling sees $100bn wiped off Apple
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Court ruling sees $100bn wiped off Apple

Court ruling sees $100bn wiped off Apple
  • Apple will no longer be allowed to prevent developers from using third-party in-app payment systems for apps in its App Store
  • The ruling saw 3 percent of Apple's worth wiped off in Friday trading, losing more than $100 billion
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Apple will no longer be allowed to prevent developers from using third-party in-app payment systems for apps in its App Store. 

The ruling could potentially cost the tech titan billions as it currently takes up to a hefty 30 percent revenue cut for in-app purchases. 

The ruling saw 3 percent of Apple's worth wiped off in Friday trading, losing more than $100 billion. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion.

According to CNBC, a US federal judge issued a ruling that allows developers to direct consumers outside the payment method of the “App Store” application, and also ordered “Epic Games” to pay compensation to Apple for breach of contract.

The court ruling clarified that Apple does not have the right to compel developers to carry out in-app purchases only, asking the company not to prevent developers from providing links or other means of communication that direct users away from in-app purchases via the “App Store”.

The company was founded in April 1976 and was put up for public subscription in the stock exchange in 1980.

Apple App Store reached a market value of $1 trillion in August 2018.

Topics: Apple App Store apps Apple Inc Apple Pay #technology #techinvesting

Related

This file illustration photo shows the Apple app store logo reflected from an iPhone onto the back of an iMac in Los Angeles, August 26, 2021. (AFP)
Business & Economy
Apple is ordered to loosen control over its App Store payment system
Apple loosens App Store rules for some developers in deal with Japan
Media
Apple loosens App Store rules for some developers in deal with Japan

Saxo Bank appoints Damian Hitchen as CEO for MENA region

Saxo Bank appoints Damian Hitchen as CEO for MENA region
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Saxo Bank appoints Damian Hitchen as CEO for MENA region

Saxo Bank appoints Damian Hitchen as CEO for MENA region
  • Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announced the appointment of Damian Hitchen
  • Based in Saxo Bank’s regional office in Dubai, Damian will lead the bank’s efforts to further accelerate the growth in both new clients and assets
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announced the appointment of Damian Hitchen as its new CEO of the MENA region. 

He will report directly to Chief Sales Officer Stig Christensen.  

Based in Saxo Bank’s regional office in Dubai, Damian will lead the bank’s efforts to further accelerate the growth in both new clients and assets within the core segments of traders, investors and wholesale partners.

Damian has over two decades of experience working in the financial industry. He joins Saxo from Swissquote, where he served as CEO for Swissquote Singapore for the past two years to set up their APAC business. Prior to that he worked for over 6 years as the CEO for Swissquote in Dubai.

Kim Fournais, CEO & founder, said: “The MENA region is of great strategic importance for the Group, and we are proud to attract a profile and capacity like Damian to spearhead our growing business in the region. We have welcomed many new clients over the past years, and I am very confident that Damian will further accelerate our growth journey.”

Topics: #uae #investment Saxo Bank #abudhabi #techinvesting assets

Related

Business & Economy
Saxo Bank sees growth in Middle East and Africa
Gulf families shift to ‘responsible investing’
Business & Economy
Gulf families shift to ‘responsible investing’

UAE to spend $6.5bn in creating private sector jobs for Emiratis

UAE to spend $6.5bn in creating private sector jobs for Emiratis
Government building in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Updated 12 September 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE to spend $6.5bn in creating private sector jobs for Emiratis

UAE to spend $6.5bn in creating private sector jobs for Emiratis
  • The UAE government said it is allocating 24 billion dirhams ($6.5 billion) to create 75,000 jobs
  • The programs include allowances, bonuses, and other monetary incentives for UAE nationals
Updated 12 September 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

The UAE government said it is allocating 24 billion dirhams ($6.5 billion) to create 75,000 jobs in the private sector for Emiratis.

Emirati Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi announced the Nafees project, which includes a host of programs that boost Emiratization, or the government’s campaign to integrate locals into the private sector workforce. 

The programs include allowances, bonuses, and other monetary incentives for UAE nationals, especially those in the field of programming and nursing. 

Training and additional certifications will also be subsidized by the government under the program, Al-Gergawi said.

The program also sets out a quota for private sector companies in terms of their local hires - up to 10 percent of skilled roles in five years. 

Companies that have 50 or more employees and are more than five years old will be subject to this new regulation.

Topics: #uae Dubai UAE Emirati #emirates Abu Dhabi jobs

Related

Developing UAE to announce second package under ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative 
Business & Economy
UAE to announce second package under ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative 
UAE jobs market still ’less buoyant’ than 5 years ago, say recruitment experts
Business & Economy
UAE jobs market still ’less buoyant’ than 5 years ago, say recruitment experts

Knight Frank boosts UAE team as it looks to regional expansion

Knight Frank boosts UAE team as it looks to regional expansion
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Knight Frank boosts UAE team as it looks to regional expansion

Knight Frank boosts UAE team as it looks to regional expansion
  • The UK-based firm hired a head of industrial and logistics as well as an industrial surveyor
  • Appointments come as the company aims to expand its presence in the region
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Middle East unit of global real estate firm Knight Frank has filled two senior roles in its UAE team, as it aims to expand its presence in the region. 

The UK-based firm hired a head of industrial and logistics, as well as an industrial surveyor, it said in a statement, to support its growing business in the UAE, particularly in the industrial and logistics market. 

Maxim Tamatchi and Dumitru Mamaliga were announced to fill the positions respectively. 

The appointments come as the UAE sector navigates a challenging international trade environment, which was one of the most affected industries by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a 2020 report, Knight Frank said industrial and logistical rents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi slumped by 11.9 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, during the first quarter of the year.

A global slowdown in economic development contributed to this decrease, it noted, but several efforts by UAE stakeholders, including the governments of the two emirates, provide a positive long-term outlook. 

The UAE government earlier expressed its intention to invest in the country’s industrial and logistics sector, as it aims to be a global trade hub. These include advancements in technology, as well as regulatory reforms.

Topics: #uae Knight Frank Dubai real estate real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE

Related

Dubai real estate lagging behind the global boom says Knight Frank
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate lagging behind the global boom says Knight Frank
Dubai housing prices go up on the back of real estate optimism
Business & Economy
Dubai housing prices go up on the back of real estate optimism

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center
Shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center

Arabian Centers opens Jeddah Park Center
  • Arabian Centers Company announced the opening of the Jeddah Park Center, its 22nd
  • Total leasable space in the center is 126,500 square meters, containing over 350 shops
Updated 12 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Arabian Centers Company announced the opening of the Jeddah Park Center in Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah last Thursday.

In a bourse filing the company said this is its 22nd center in the firm’s commercial centers portfolio.

Total leasable space in the center is 126,500 square meters, containing over 350 shops.

Arabian Centers Company will lease, manage, operate and maintain the center.

Arabian Center said the financial impact of the opening of this center will appear on the company's financial statements as of the second fiscal quarter ending on Sept 30, 2021.

 

Topics: #saudi #saudiarabia Arabian Centers Arabian Centers Company

Related

Emaar gets regulatory greenlight to merge properties and malls businesses
Business & Economy
Emaar gets regulatory greenlight to merge properties and malls businesses
Saudi malls gearing up for a new future with big screens and entertainment
Saudi Arabia
Saudi malls gearing up for a new future with big screens and entertainment

Latest updates

MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025
MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025
Tunisia’s president says constitution must be amended
Tunisia’s president says constitution must be amended
Taliban to allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned
Taliban to allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned
Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations
Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations
Court ruling sees $100bn wiped off Apple
Court ruling sees $100bn wiped off Apple

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.