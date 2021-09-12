Turkish game maker Gulliver’s Games gets $750K seed fund

DUBAI: Turkey-based gaming studio Gulliver’s Game has raised $750,000 in its latest seed funding round, as the country’s gaming startup scene grows.

The game maker produces casual games, and it has become popular because of its “Plant Shop Tycoon,” where players assume the role of a plant shop owner.

Gulliver’s Games will use the funds to expand its team, as well as release its first full-version game.

Its founder Dogan Akdag said the startup plans to dominate the “tycoon games market.”

“On this journey, we are about to complete the preparations for our new game. We look forward to carrying out our long-term plans by growing our young and talented team,” he explained.

Gaming startups have closed the highest amount of deals across industries in Turkey, startup intelligence firm Magnitt said.

The sector closed 36 deals year-to-date, and has raised almost 100 times the investments in gaming last year.