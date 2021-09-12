You are here

Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure: Source

Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure: Source
US-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel who fled to Uzbekistan and were held in an Uzbek camp for about a month started departing the country on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure: Source

Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure: Source
  The group is at least initially heading to the United Arab Emirates, the pilot said
  They left under a US deal that came despite Taliban pressure for the return of the pilots and aircraft
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel who fled to Uzbekistan and were held in an Uzbek camp for about a month started departing the country on Sunday, a pilot told Reuters.
They left under a US deal that came despite Taliban pressure for the return of the pilots and aircraft.
The group is at least initially heading to the United Arab Emirates, the pilot said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Reuters previously disclosed tension at the Uzbek camp, with Afghan pilots fearing being sent back to Afghanistan and being killed by the Taliban. The Taliban say they will not carry out reprisal killings after seizing control of the country in August.

Out of work Pakistani expat turns millionaire with UAE lotto win

The TV set and hosts of Mahzooz, a weekly live draw in Dubai, that offers players an opportunity to win tens of millions of dirhams. Inset: Raja Wajahat. (Supplied)
The TV set and hosts of Mahzooz, a weekly live draw in Dubai, that offers players an opportunity to win tens of millions of dirhams. Inset: Raja Wajahat. (Supplied)
Updated 24 min 54 sec ago

Out of work Pakistani expat turns millionaire with UAE lotto win

The TV set and hosts of Mahzooz, a weekly live draw in Dubai, that offers players an opportunity to win tens of millions of dirhams. Inset: Raja Wajahat. (Supplied)
  • Mahzooz declared Wajahat the 14th millionaire of its 40th weekly draw, in which he had been participating for the past two years
Updated 24 min 54 sec ago
ASMA ALI ZAIN

DUBAI: Minutes before Raja Wajahat cut his birthday cake in Dubai, a relative called to share the news that changed the course of his life: He had won AED1 million ($272,000) in a UAE lottery.
A former account manager at a logistics company in Dubai, Wajahat lost his job two months ago and was desperately looking for work until the Aug. 28 win in the weekly Mahzooz lottery.
“I was partying with my friends, and I kept disconnecting a call I had been receiving from a relative, but when he didn’t stop calling I answered, and he said five out of the six numbers of a ticket we had bought together had matched,” the 31-year-old told Arab News on Saturday.
Mahzooz declared Wajahat the 14th millionaire of its 40th weekly draw, in which he had been participating for the past two years.
“I participate in Mahzooz every week,” Wajahat said. “I got goosebumps when I saw the winning numbers on the screen,” Wajahat said. “I cross checked them with my numbers, but I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Raja Wajahat

This was his first lotto win.
“You never know when fortune is going to smile on you,” Wajahat said. He has already received the money and spilt it with the relative with whom he had bought the ticket.
He said he plans to build a house in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and open a supermarket in his hometown Bagh in Azad Kashmir.
“Much of the money will go there,” he said, adding that the remaining amount will help him set up a restaurant in Dubai, where he has been living for the past seven years.
“I was anxious about my future and desperately searching for a job,” he said. “But look at me now. I turned into a fortunate man in a matter of minutes.”

In conservative Somalia, a rare woman presidential candidate

Somali Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam discusses with guests at her home in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP)
Somali Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam discusses with guests at her home in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP)
Updated 56 min 47 sec ago
AP

In conservative Somalia, a rare woman presidential candidate

Somali Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam discusses with guests at her home in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP)
Updated 56 min 47 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU: The woman who broke barriers as the first female foreign minister and deputy prime minister in culturally conservative Somalia now aims for the country’s top office as the Horn of Africa nation moves toward a long-delayed presidential election.
Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam is well aware of the challenges in winning votes in a nation where women often remain marginalized. In an interview, she described the struggle of leading a Foreign Ministry staff that was overwhelmingly male.
“They were very reluctant to collaborate with me just because I am a female,” she said.
Even as more educated women return to Somalia from the large diaspora to help rebuild the country after three decades of conflict, attitudes toward Adam’s run for office are mostly skeptical, if sympathetic. Even friends and colleagues see her chances as next to impossible because of her gender.
“She’s good, but unfortunately she’s a woman,” said Abdiwahid Mohamed Adam, a doctor at Mogadishu Memorial Hospital. Complicating her bid, he said, is the fact that Adam comes from the breakaway region of Somaliland, a comparatively stable area in the north that has sought international recognition as an independent country for years.
But the soft-spoken Adam, a widow and mother of three, said she believes her run for the presidency is worthwhile, not futile, on several levels, while the timing of the election has been pushed back once again amid political tensions from mid-October toward the end of the year.
“I want to break this barrier against women, so that in the near future many others will have the courage to run and even win,” she said, adding that it’s time to fight for the rights of women.

Somalia’s years of insecurity marked by devastating attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group also have driven Adam to run. “There was mayhem in this country for the past 30 years,” she said. “Young people are dying like flies, killing each other, exploding themselves, killing other people.”

Like others across Somalia, she has watched as the insecurity weakened the country’s foundation. High unemployment, poor education and one of the world’s least-equipped health systems are all a result. Corruption and political squabbling haven’t helped.

“I thought a woman may be what this country needs, the leadership of a woman, to bring peace and stability,” Adam said.

Her presidential campaign has been relatively low-profile because of the insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of holding large public rallies, Adam prefers smaller indoor gatherings. “This could be less expensive but less effective as well,” said Liban Abdullahi Farah, a political analyst in the capital, Mogadishu.

Unlike many other candidates and everyday people in Somalia, where face masks are hardly seen despite having one of the highest COVID-19 case fatality rates in Africa, Adam says she takes the pandemic seriously and speaks bluntly about its dangers after seeing several friends die.

“I keep giving advice on this pandemic, particularly how badly it impacts women and the poorest of them,” she said. “We don’t have a good health system to deal with this phenomenon.”

Women in Somalia have been especially hard hit by the virus, Adam said, both physically and economically.

“I personally took my two vaccinations, many people did, but many poor people in the camps, the internally displaced people, the very poor, vulnerable people do not have that chance,” she said. “What I am hoping is to win this election. (The pandemic) will be one of my priorities, because we don’t want to lose more people.”

Apart from some awareness messaging, Somalia’s federal government does little to enforce basic virus prevention measures of social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing.

Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash: Report

Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash: Report
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash: Report

Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash: Report
  The Boeing 737overshot the table-top runway and crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport
  In spite of being asked to go around by the pilot monitoring the landing, the pilot flying the aircraft failed to do so
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: Pilot error and a failure to follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express crash that killed 21 people last year, the country’s worst aviation accident in a decade, investigators said in a report on Saturday.
The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the table-top runway and crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport in the southern state of Kerala in heavy rain on Aug. 8, 2020.
“The probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to standard operating procedures by the pilot flying,” says the report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that probes plane accidents.
The pilot “continued an unstabilized approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway,” instead of doing a “go around,” the agency says in the 257-page report, published after a year-long investigation.
A go-around is a standard procedure in which the pilot abandons a landing attempt deemed unsafe and tries again.
In spite of being asked to go around by the pilot monitoring the landing, the pilot flying the aircraft failed to do so, the agency said, and the monitoring pilot also failed to take over the controls and execute the order.
The aircraft had already made one failed attempt to land before it overran the 2,700-meter (8,900-foot) runway. The airport is known as a table-top because its runways have steep drops at one or both ends.
The crash at the airport in Kozhikode was India’s worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010, when another Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot a table-top runway in Mangalore, a city in the south, and slid down a hill, killing 158 people.

Taliban to allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

Taliban to allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

Taliban to allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

Taliban to allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned
  Women's rights in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule
  The Taliban say they want to distance themselves from the harsher policies of old
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghan women will be allowed to attend university as long as they study separately from men, the Taliban’s new higher education minister said Sunday.
Women’s rights in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule, though since returning to power last month the hard-line Islamists have claimed they will implement a less extreme rule.
But speaking to reporters about the new regime’s plans for the country’s education, Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani was unapologetic about bringing an end to mixed sex classes.
“We have no problems in ending the mixed-education system,” he said. “The people are Muslims and they will accept it.”
The Taliban announced earlier this month that women could still study at university if they wore an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face, with classes segregated by sex — or at least divided by a curtain.
Haqqani said that Afghanistan’s education system had changed greatly since the Taliban’s last time in power, when women were effectively barred from schools and universities.
“Compared to the past the number of educational institutions have increased dramatically,” he said.
“This gives us hope for a future, prosperous and self-sufficient Afghanistan... we will continue from where they were left.”
Some fear the new rules will exclude women because the universities do not have the resources to provide separate classes.
But Haqqani insisted there were enough female teachers and, where they were not available, alternatives could be found without breaching rules.
“It all depends on the university’s capacity,” he said. “We can also use male teachers to teach from behind a curtain, or use technology.”
The Taliban say they want to distance themselves from the harsher policies of old, when half the population was excluded from work and education.
Under new rules, women may work “in accordance with the principles of Islam,” the Taliban have decreed, but few details have yet been given as to what that exactly might mean.

