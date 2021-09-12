SABIC in Indian deal to help cut diesel emissions

RIYADH: SABIC is working with Indian Oil Corp. to provide technical grade urea that will ultimately help in reducing India’s nitrogen dioxide emissions from diesel vehicles by up to 70 percent, the Saudi chemical giant said in a statement.

TGU is used in the manufacture of an aqueous urea diessolution, known as AUS-32, which is used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.

The deal will help the Indian auto industry in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Bharat Stage VI standards, which regulate vehicle emissions in India.

Janardhanan Ramanujalu, vice president and regional director of SABIC South Asia, said: “Our high quality solution is perfectly suited to meet emissions standards in collaboration with the oil industry.”

Through the collaboration AUS-32 will be made easily available in India and can be refilled by heavy diesel vehicles and is a viable process in reducing emissions.