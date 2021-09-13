You are here

Sudan to sign deal to receive Aramco oil products

Sudan to sign deal to receive Aramco oil products
The ministry said that the agreement was discussed against the background of Sudan's recent liberalization of the fuel market. (Shutterstock)
Sudan to sign deal to receive Aramco oil products

Sudan to sign deal to receive Aramco oil products
  A delegation of Saudi officials and companies is visiting Sudan for two days to hold talks on potential investments
RIYADH: Sudan expects to reach a long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco to supply oil derivatives at preferential prices, while shipments of some products have already begun, Asharq TV reported citing the Ministry of Energy on Sunday

A delegation of Saudi officials and companies is visiting Sudan for two days to hold talks on potential investments in sectors such as agriculture, energy, mining and technology.

"Energy specialists from the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for energy in general, and the targeted agreement with Aramco aims to secure stable and sustainable supplies of oil derivatives for Sudan," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the agreement was discussed against the background of Sudan's recent liberalization of the fuel market, adding Saudi-based ACWA Power is also looking forward to investment opportunities in renewable energy.

KSA's food, accommodation sector see 11% drop in workforce

KSA’s food, accommodation sector see 11% drop in workforce
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

KSA's food, accommodation sector see 11% drop in workforce

KSA’s food, accommodation sector see 11% drop in workforce
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of workers in the accommodation and food services activities sector dropped by 11 percent, or 46,000 quarter-on-quarter, to 386,400 in the first quarter of 2021, the General Authority for Statistics data showed.

The number of Saudis working in the sector declined 13 percent, or 12,000 workers, to 78,300, accounting for 20 percent of the industry’s total workforce in the first quarter of 2021, Argaam reported.  

Meanwhile, the number of non-Saudi workers, representing 80 percent of the sector's total workforce, also fell 10 percent, or nearly 34,000, to 308,100 workers in Q1 of the current year.

Egypt to export gas to Lebanon via Jordan

Egypt to export gas to Lebanon via Jordan
Updated 12 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to export gas to Lebanon via Jordan

Egypt to export gas to Lebanon via Jordan
Updated 12 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla said he expects the supply of Egyptian gas to Lebanon to begin within weeks.

In televised statements on Sunday, the minister said Egypt has a surplus of natural gas.

He said a meeting was held between the Arab Gas Pipeline countries (Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Lebanon) to arrange the logistics of pumping gas back to Lebanon via lines in Jordan. 

He said tests will be conducted in the coming weeks for the gas pipeline to Jordan to assess its suitability. Each country will bear the maintenance costs of the lines in its respective territory. 

He said Lebanon was facing energy crisis and Egypt wanted to help the country counter the issue. 

Saudi Arabia to enact new e-commerce legislation to boost SMEs

Saudi Arabia to enact new e-commerce legislation to boost SMEs
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to enact new e-commerce legislation to boost SMEs

Saudi Arabia to enact new e-commerce legislation to boost SMEs
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The E-Commerce Council is working on the so-called ‘e-commerce journey’ to create infrastructure and issue legislation covering the import of consumer products.

The council is working on measures to develop e-commerce infrastructure, enabling payment systems, postal and logistic services, and providing a package of services to medium and small enterprises.

Abdul Malik Al-Tuwaijri, director general of product safety at the Standards and Metrology Authority, pointed out that objectives have been set to control products received through e-commerce, according to Al-Eqtisadiah.

The council regulates the relationship between shoppers and online stores, and enables people who do not have a commercial license to practice the activity according to specific regulations.

According to a recent study conducted by analytics company SAS, almost half (48 percent) of consumers in Saudi Arabia will continue to use online shopping and banking more than they did before COVID-19, even as the pandemic abates.

The study indicated that 75 percent of the respondents have permanently changed their shopping habits as a result of the pandemic, while only 17 percent of consumers in the Kingdom expect to return completely to how things were before.

New digital consumers increased 27 percent in the MENA region since the pandemic, the highest of any region surveyed, SAS said. 

More than half of the respondents (56 percent) are digital channel users, which is also the highest rate in any region.

Revenue in the Saudi e-commerce market is projected to reach $7.05 billion in 2021, according to data firm Statista. 

The numbers are expected to show an annual growth rate of 5.38 percent in the coming years, resulting in a projected market volume of $8.69 billion by 2025.

 

CEO of UAE investment bank Shuaa capital increases stake

CEO of UAE investment bank Shuaa capital increases stake
Updated 12 September 2021
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

CEO of UAE investment bank Shuaa capital increases stake

CEO of UAE investment bank Shuaa capital increases stake
Updated 12 September 2021
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

RIYADH: Shuaa Capital's chief executive Jassim Alseddiqi has increased his stake in the Dubai-based investment bank and now controls more than a quarter of the company.
Investors including Alseddiqi bought about 58 million shares from Shine Investments in Commercial Projects.
In a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its stock trades, Shuaa Capital said Shine Investments in Commercial Projects was the seller of the shares to Alseddiqi and other investors. 

Following the sale, Shine confirmed in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market that it no longer owns any shares in Shuaa.
Shuaa Capital merged with the Abu Dhabi Financial Group two years ago to create a business with both an asset management and investment banking platform to diversify its revenue streams.
Shuaa  has assets of $14 billion under management, and led the funding round for music-streaming service Anghami late last year.
The company also plans to set up three special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, with capital of $200m each

KSA Tourism Development Fund to finance $133m project in Baha

KSA Tourism Development Fund to finance $133m project in Baha
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

KSA Tourism Development Fund to finance $133m project in Baha

KSA Tourism Development Fund to finance $133m project in Baha
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund will finance a resort in Baha, which is slated to be the biggest project in the history of the region at a cost of SR500 million ($133 million). Spread over an area of 50,000 sq. meters, the project will take five years for completion. implementation period is five years. Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saudi Al-Saud will lay the cornerstone.

According to a report published in Okaz newspaper, the project is located near the Raghadan Forest. It will include five-star hotel building, chalets, playgrounds, swimming pools, a shopping center, restaurants and cafes.

Baha is one of the Kingdom’s prime tourist attractions. The various terrains between valleys, mountains, and forests offer summer temperatures that do not exceed 32 degrees Celsius.
 

