Standard Chartered's first green trade finance facility inaugurated in the UAE

Updated 13 September 2021

Standard Chartered’s first green trade finance facility inaugurated in the UAE
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Standard Chartered’s first green trade finance facility inaugurated in the UAE

Standard Chartered’s first green trade finance facility inaugurated in the UAE
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Global bank Standard Chartered has carried out its first green trade finance facility in the UAE, working with solar generation business Amplus Energy Solutions FZE.

The company is a subsidiary of Amplus Solar, and the capital generation programme will help the firm with the implementation of sustainable practices across ecosystems, as well as building more resilient supply chains.

Rola Abu Manneh, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered UAE, said: “It is our pleasure to announce the bank’s first green trade facility for the Group in support of PETRONAS, and its UAE-based subsidiary, Amplus Dubai, in their progress towards adopting sustainable practices through the enhancement of their global trade processes.

"With our local expertise, international presence, and robust Sustainable Trade Finance Proposition, Standard Chartered is well positioned to support companies in developing sustainable and resilient supply chains, in line with our commitment to drive capital towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Sanjeev Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Amplus Solar, said: “We look forward to growing our partnership with Standard Chartered, that now spans across our presence in India and Dubai. 

"Moving ahead with the green financing facility, we are confident that we can further expand our green footprint across new regions and support companies in achieving their sustainability goals."

Topics: Standard Chartered Amplus Solar Green Finance

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its global demand forecast: Market wrap

Updated 32 sec ago

SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its global demand forecast: Market wrap
Updated 32 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its global demand forecast: Market wrap

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its global demand forecast: Market wrap
  • Oil demand is expected to average 99.70 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021
Updated 32 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose to near six-week highs on Monday as US output remains slow to return two weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast and worries another storm could affect output in Texas this week.
Those gains came even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries trimmed its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to the delta coronavirus variant.

Oil demand is expected to average 99.70 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 110,000 bpd from last month’s forecast, OPEC said in its monthly report.

OPEC said a further recovery would be delayed until next year when consumption will exceed pre-pandemic rates.
Brent futures rose 53 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $73.45 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 71 cents, or 1 percent, to $70.43.
That puts Brent on track for its highest close since Aug. 3 and WTI on track for its highest close since July 30.

In addition to the OPEC forecast, other bearish factors also held back oil price gains on Monday, including persistent worries about coronavirus on global crude demand, potential supply increases from planned releases of oil from strategic reserves in the US and China.
A city in China’s southeastern province of Fujian has closed cinemas and gyms, sealed off some entries and exits to highways and told residents not to leave town as it battles a local COVID-19 outbreak.
Traders noted China’s planned release of oil from strategic reserves could boost supplies available in the world’s the second biggest oil consumer.
The US government agreed to sell crude oil from the nation’s emergency reserve to eight companies including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Valero, under a scheduled auction to raise money for the federal budget.

 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Demand

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
  • The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt’s exports reached $3.61 billion in June 2021, a 49.2 percent increase as a compared to $2.94 billion in the same month last year, official data showed.

The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion, down from $4.07 in June 2020, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said.

Egypt witnessed a hike in exports of some commodities such as plastic (78 percent), ready-made clothes (54.6%), pasta and other food items (53.1 percent), and fresh fruit (13.8 percent).

While the value of exports of some commodities decreased during June compared to the same month of the previous year, the most important of which were soaps and cleaning products by (7 percent), dairy products (23.7 percent), frozen vegetables (8.6 percent), and perfumes and cosmetics (29.7 percent).

Value of imports also inched up by 0.9 percent, reaching $6.55 billion during June 2021, compared to $6.49 billion in the same month last year, due to the high value of imports of some commodities such as copper and its products (44.4 percent), passenger cars (35.7 percent), iron or steel imports declined by 22.4 percent, and medicines and pharmaceuticals were down 12.4 percent.

Imports of chemicals, soybean, and meat also dipped in June 2020. 

Topics: Egypt export Trade deficit economy

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Updated 13 September 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Updated 13 September 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: The Electrical Industries Co. has appointed a new chairman, vice chairman, and a managing director, the company said in a filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Yousif Al-Quraishy has been appointed chairman, Mahmoud Al-Toukhi vice chairman and Tarik Al-Tahini has become the managing director.

The change in the top leadership comes despite the company posting an undisclosed increase in net profit for the first half of the year. The interim results showed an increase in sales from SR109.6 million ($29.2 million) to SR165.6 million during H1 2021.

This was an improvement after booking a net loss during the same period last year. 

Sales and distribution expenses were reduced from SR8.4 million to SR7.3 million, while the expected credit loss allowance was down, from SR 0.5 million to SR0.03 million, according to the EIC’s report on Tadawul.

The EIC also elected a new board of directors for the next three years, and appointed a new committee of rewards and nominations, according to Tadawul.

Topics: Tadawul

Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year

Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters

Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year

Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year
  • Oil and gas investment in 2022 will total $10 billion, up from $7.4 billion this year
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters

ALGIERS: OPEC member Algeria plans to increase investment in its oil and gas sector by $2.6 billion next year to boost production by 8.9 million tons of oil equivalent, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said on Monday.
Oil and gas investment in 2022 will total $10 billion, up from $7.4 billion this year, aiming to increase output to 195.9 million tons of oil equivalent from 187 million tonnes of oil equivalent, Benaberrahmane told parliament as he presented his government action plan.
Algeria, which relies heavily on the energy sector, last year halved planned investment spending in oil and gas to $7 billion to cope with financial pressure caused by a fall in global crude oil prices due to the pandemic.
The government expects energy export earning to rise to $33 billion this year from $20 billion in 2020 after a rise in oil prices in international market.
The action plan includes reforms to improve the investment climate mainly in the non-energy sector to help to reduce Algeria's reliance on oil and gas which account for more than 90 percent of total export earnings and 60 percent of the state budget.
The plan also included a commitment to keep the government's subsidy policy unchanged to avoid social unrest. It currently subsidies almost everything from basic foodstuffs to housing, medicine and fuel.

Topics: OPEC oil and gas energy

Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton

Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton

Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton
  • SAGO has so far contracted 2 million tons of imported wheat since the beginning of the year
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has purchased an estimated 382,000 tons of wheat in an international tender at an average price of $355.68 per ton, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The main government agency for purchasing wheat in the Kingdom has imported this batch from the EU, Australia, South and North America and the Black Sea region.
SAGO Gov. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris the batch is an extension of the Kingdom’s plan to cover the local demand for wheat and preserve its strategic stocks.
With the latest batch, SAGO has so far contracted 2 million tons of imported wheat since the beginning of the year while about 553,000 tons of local wheat have been procured from the local farmers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAGO wheat import Shipment

