Salesforce rival Freshworks aims for nearly $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters

  • Freshworks Inc is aiming for a nearly $9 billion valuation in a U.S. IPO
  • Earlier this year reports suggested a stock market debut could value Freshworks at around $10 billion.
Reuters

Freshworks Inc is aiming for a nearly $9 billion valuation in a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing by the business and customer engagement software company on Monday.


The company, which rivals Salesforce.com Inc, said it would sell 28.5 million shares priced between $28 and $32. At the top end of the range, it will raise $912 million. Reuters reported in April that a stock market debut could value Freshworks at around $10 billion.


The San Mateo, California-based firm joins a slew of listings from the software and technology sector. Most such debuts have seen strong interest from market participants who expect the companies to benefit from the shift to hybrid work following the pandemic.


Founded in 2010 Freshworks was launched from the South Indian city of Chennai. It raised its first round of funds in 2011 and in the same year it bagged its first customer - the Atwell College in Australia.

Freshworks has a suite of products that help businesses with customer management like a messaging platform and an artificial-intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support.


It was valued at around $3.5 billion during its last funding round in November 2019. Sequoia Capital India and CapitalG are also its backers.

Its technology is used by more than 50,000 companies in 120 countries, including high-profile names like Delivery Hero SE , Vice Media and Swedish payments firm Klarna.


Freshworks will list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FRSH".
 

Topics: economy freshworks Salesforce software #technology #fintech #techinvesting #tech

The rise in price was described as "irrational and abnormal"
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Iron prices have risen by an "insane" 120 percent because of the pandemic-fuelled e-commerce boom, the boss of a metal shelves company has told Al Arabiya.

Ahmed Alansi, general manager of Saudi company Rfufco, said the cost of the raw material has increased dramatically as companies expand their delivery arms and need more storage facilities.

He explained that his company's sales rose by nearly 50 percent last year due to increased demand, but he has had to deal with costs shooting up.

Mr Alansi said: "The rise in iron prices is insane, the rise is irrational and abnormal, and the first time in almost 10 years, this rise is about 100 percent, and in some varieties the rise is 120 percent."

The rise in price was attributed to high demand and low supply, as well as a global shortage of labor due to pandemic-enforced closures.

Topics: Iron Price Pandemic

Arab News

  • The startup will use the Tezos blockchain to develop the infrastructure of the platform, backed by the regulatory sandbox program of the Bahraini central bank
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahraini wealth technology startup Inablr is building a blockchain-based investment platform for clients who want to own bonds and sukuk with as little as $1,000 initial investment.

The startup will use the Tezos blockchain to develop the infrastructure of the platform, backed by the regulatory sandbox program of the Bahraini central bank. Tezos is a blockchain network that executes peer-to-peer transactions.

Inablr plans to launch the platform in 2022 in Bahrain, and scale to other markets in the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

“FinTech has become increasingly competitive within the last few years, with numerous individuals and organizations launching industry-disrupting projects,” its co-founder Faraz Amjad said.

The move is also seen to be revolutionizing the investment landscape with the use of blockchain technology.

“Leveraging blockchain, the company is using its innovative technology solution to lower entry to these kinds of investment to as little as a $1,000 from the more traditional $200,000 currently needed in the bond or sukuk market,” the statement read.

Topics: Bahrain Sukuk Bond

Rising stacks of coins and green sprout, ideas about sustainable asset, fund investment
Arab News

  • The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), today announced its plans to allocate $1 billion towards green energy projects
  • Currently, green assets comprise more than 13 percent of the multilateral development bank’s overall portfolio
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), today announced its plans to allocate $1 billion towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years, particularly in the MENA region, with a view to concomitantly measure the ESG footprint of all its assets by end of 2023 through active engagement with its stakeholders.

The energy-focused multilateral development bank said in a statement that this new ESG policy framework comes as part of its drive to support energy transition in its member countries and beyond.

Currently, green assets comprise more than 13 percent of the multilateral development bank’s overall portfolio amounting to around $550 million in loans and direct investments - this figure has more than quadrupled over the past five years.

APICORP will also measure the ESG impact when making financing and investment decisions through its new framework, and will focus on supporting the proliferation of renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies as well as forging more strategic partnerships to promote the sustainability agenda.

The bank will look to introduce green and sustainability bonds in the coming period to accelerate the adoption of sustainable business models within the energy sector and provide industry players with incentives to pursue energy diversification and sustainability practices.

APICORP will also undertake voluntary public reporting on an annual basis drawn from the leading international standards, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, The Principles for Responsible Investment, The Principles for Responsible Banking, and The Equator Principles.

Topics: economy Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) #crudeoil #oil Green Energy

Standard Chartered has a presence in 59 of the world’s financial markets
Arab News

Arab News

Global bank Standard Chartered has carried out its first green trade finance facility in the UAE, working with solar generation business Amplus Energy Solutions FZE.

The company is a subsidiary of Amplus Solar, and the capital generation programme will help the firm with the implementation of sustainable practices across ecosystems, as well as building more resilient supply chains.

Rola Abu Manneh, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered UAE, said: “It is our pleasure to announce the bank’s first green trade facility for the Group in support of PETRONAS, and its UAE-based subsidiary, Amplus Dubai, in their progress towards adopting sustainable practices through the enhancement of their global trade processes.

"With our local expertise, international presence, and robust Sustainable Trade Finance Proposition, Standard Chartered is well positioned to support companies in developing sustainable and resilient supply chains, in line with our commitment to drive capital towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Sanjeev Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Amplus Solar, said: “We look forward to growing our partnership with Standard Chartered, that now spans across our presence in India and Dubai. 

"Moving ahead with the green financing facility, we are confident that we can further expand our green footprint across new regions and support companies in achieving their sustainability goals."

Topics: Standard Chartered Amplus Solar Green Finance

Dubai city Financial center district. Image shutterstock
Arab News

  • The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said it plans to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies
  • The new equity futures contracts will bring the total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) is set to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies: Dubai Investments, DFM Company and Shuaa Capital, on Sept 19, as part of its strategy to diversify investment opportunities.


The new equity futures contracts will bring the total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies with tenures of one, two and three months, DFM said in a statement.

"The rapid expansion of the DFM equity futures market underlines our commitment to diversify opportunities. It also caters to investors’ growing demand on this product, as they are seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios as well as to access leverage in order to maximise their transactions and returns," CEO Hassan Al Serkal said.

The DFM equity futures market has been witnessing active participation from investors and brokers alike, since its launch on Oct 18, 2020. The total value of trading on contracts reached 119 million Emirati dirhams through 336,000 traded contracts.

Investors can trade DFM equity futures through eight brokerage firms: BHM Capital Financial Services, Al Ramz Capital, International Securities, EFG Hermes (UAE), Mena Corp Financial Services, SICO Financial Brokerage, Al Dar Shares and Bonds and Arqaam Securities.

Topics: #dubai Dubai Investments Dubai Financial Market #gcc #emirates #foreigninvestment Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

