Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Local Content and Government Authority on Monday issued a list of 28 items that government contractors should buy only from national companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The move is aimed at supporting local products and boosting the Kingdom’s non-oil economy. The list primarily includes meat, poultry, fish and dairy products.
The authority is also studying sectors where consumption of the items on the “mandatory” list is high to ensure the contractors involved in those areas abide by the regulations. The sectors identified are military, health, education, and prison.
Abdulrahman Al-Samari, CEO of the authority, said this step is part of the government’s efforts to develop local content in all non-oil sectors.
The authority said it worked on the list in cooperation with the ministries of environment, water and agriculture, industry and mineral resources, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Expenditure Efficiency and Governmental Projects Authority, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers.