Four Tadawul-listed companies' shares hit annual highs

Four Tadawul-listed companies’ shares hit annual highs
The day’s biggest gainer was Aldrees, which ended the day at SR73.50, a 15-year high, with nearly 2 million of its shares changing hands. 
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Four Tadawul-listed companies’ shares hit annual highs

Four Tadawul-listed companies’ shares hit annual highs
  • More broadly the Tadawul All Share index rose 0.4 percent to close the day at 11,386, bringing the gains for the past year to 31 percent 
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Four companies listed on the Tadawul hit their highest point in a year, with the performance of Middle East Paper Co. showing a rise of 155 percent over the past 52 weeks. 

Other top performers are Chemanol, the speciality chemicals producer, which was up 4.15 percent on Monday for an annual rise of 69 percent, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport up 5.15 percent for the day and 29 percent for the year, while Saudi Airlines Catering showed a more modest 10 percent rise over the past year.

More broadly the Tadawul All Share index rose 0.4 percent to close the day at 11,386, bringing the gains for the past year to 31 percent. 

The day’s biggest gainer was Aldrees, which ended the day at SR73.50, a 15-year high, with nearly 2 million of its shares changing hands. 

Of the 204 shares listed on Tadawul, there were 135 gainers and 56 down on the day. The biggest fall was SABIC Agri-nutrients, down 2.86 percent to SR136, off its year-high of SR140, but still far above what it was a year ago, up 65 percent over that period.

Consumer services was the day’s best performing sector, up 1.57 percent, while the utilities sector was the loser of the day, down 0.75 percent, weighed down by Saudi Electricity’s 0.92 percent fall to SR26.85.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia shares

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally

Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority on Monday issued a list of 28 items that government contractors should buy only from national companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The move is aimed at
supporting local products and boosting the Kingdom’s non-oil economy. The list primarily includes meat, poultry,
fish and dairy products.
The authority is also studying sectors where consumption of the items on the “mandatory” list is high to ensure the contractors involved in those areas abide by the regulations. The sectors identified are military, health, education, and prison.
Abdulrahman Al-Samari, CEO of the authority, said this step is part of the government’s efforts
to develop local content in all non-oil sectors.
The authority said it worked on the list in cooperation with the ministries of environment, water and agriculture, industry and mineral resources, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Expenditure Efficiency and Governmental Projects Authority, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers.
Established in December 2018, the authority was founded to promote local products
and services to boost the national economy. Its responsibilities include formulating policies and regul tions, identifying targets and assessing the impact of local content.
The authority has taken several initiatives to promote local products. It ensures effective implementation of local content requirements across the public sector. The authority collaborates with various sectors and government agencies to drive local content and implement policies aimed at boosting local products.

Businesses expand further into crypto as institutional interest jumps: Market wrap

Businesses expand further into crypto as institutional interest jumps: Market wrap
Updated 13 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Businesses expand further into crypto as institutional interest jumps: Market wrap

Businesses expand further into crypto as institutional interest jumps: Market wrap
  • Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ether extend losses
Updated 13 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The two leading cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday with Bitcoin falling by 3.91 percent to $44,126.75 at 5:29 p.m. Riyadh time and Ether slipping 7.8 percent to $3,165.26, according to data from CoinDesk.

Despite the decline, different companies around the world are investing in cryptocurrencies and countries devising policies to regulate these digital coins.

Nasdaq-listed MicroStrategy announced that it has bought about an additional 5,050 Bitcoins.

The business intelligence software company now owns 114,042 Bitcoins.

It also said it bought approximately 8,957 Bitcoins for $419.9 million in cash during the third quarter between July 1 and Sept. 12.

Hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management has formed a new unit to manage crypto and digital assets, signaling its growing interest in the fast-evolving asset class.

As the London-based investment firm explained, the creation of BH Digital aims to expand its reach in the cryptocurrency market.

It also appointed Colleen Sullivan, CEO and co-founder of CMT Digital, as head of private investment and venture activities in the sector, according to a statement released Monday.

“This move underscores the company’s commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offering in cryptocurrency and digital assets,” Aaron Landy, CEO of Brevan Howard, said in the statement.

The new unit follows Brevan Howard’s decision earlier this year to start investing up to 1.5 percent of a major hedge fund's capital in digital assets.

Co-founder Alan Howard also recently acquired a 25 percent stake in One River Asset Management, a company that Howard backed with crypto funds.

Bancoagricola, the largest financial institution in El Salvador, is now accepting bitcoin to pay off debts arising from the use of its instruments.

The foundation has partnered with payments network Flexa, to include the capabilities of the cryptocurrency in its platform.

According to a statement, customers will be able to pay for financial instruments such as: Loans, mortgages and credit card debt using bitcoin, in compliance with the bitcoin law.

Bancoagricola also allows merchants using the services of a digital payment processor, Wompi, to receive bitcoin for goods and services sold.

As a reflection of the massive demand for high-quality DeFi projects from Cardano, and the perfect timing with the launch of ADA smart contracts after the Alonzo upgrade, the ADAlend seed round was 400 percent oversubscribed.

Debt offering

Coinbase Global Inc. is planning to raise about $1.5 billion through a debt offering to invest in product development and potential mergers and acquisitions, the US cryptocurrency exchange said on Monday.
The fundraising plans come less than a week after the company said US regulators would sue the exchange if it went ahead with plans to launch a program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets.
“This capital raise represents an opportunity to bolster our already-strong balance sheet with low-cost capital,” Coinbase said in a statement.

Walmart’s denial

Walmart Inc. said on Monday that a press release announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to a nearly 30 percent surge in the cryptocurrency’s price, was fake.
The retailer said it was looking into how such an announcement, which was published by press release distributor GlobeNewswire, was issued earlier in the day.
“Walmart had no knowledge of the press release issued by GlobeNewswire and there is no truth to it. Walmart has no relationship with litecoin,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.
Separately, the Litecoin Foundation tweeted it has not entered into a pact with the retailer.

Tax

The Indian government is looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country, news website ET Now tweeted on Monday, citing sources.
The tax department is in favor of taxing crypto exchanges and trades and the government feels that any activity that generates income must pay tax, ET Now reported. 

Topics: #crypto bitcoin

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its demand forecast: Market wrap

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its demand forecast: Market wrap
Updated 13 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its demand forecast: Market wrap

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its demand forecast: Market wrap
  • Oil demand is expected to average 99.70 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021
Updated 13 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose to near six-week highs on Monday as US output remains slow to return two weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast and worries another storm could affect output in Texas this week.
Those gains came even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries trimmed its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to the delta coronavirus variant.

Oil demand is expected to average 99.70 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 110,000 bpd from last month’s forecast, OPEC said in its monthly report.

OPEC said a further recovery would be delayed until next year when consumption will exceed pre-pandemic rates.
Brent futures rose 53 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $73.45 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 71 cents, or 1 percent, to $70.43.
That puts Brent on track for its highest close since Aug. 3 and WTI on track for its highest close since July 30.

In addition to the OPEC forecast, other bearish factors also held back oil price gains on Monday, including persistent worries about coronavirus on global crude demand, potential supply increases from planned releases of oil from strategic reserves in the US and China.
A city in China’s southeastern province of Fujian has closed cinemas and gyms, sealed off some entries and exits to highways and told residents not to leave town as it battles a local COVID-19 outbreak.
Traders noted China’s planned release of oil from strategic reserves could boost supplies available in the world’s the second biggest oil consumer.
The US government agreed to sell crude oil from the nation’s emergency reserve to eight companies including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Valero, under a scheduled auction to raise money for the federal budget.

 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Demand

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
Updated 13 September 2021
Yassin Mohammed

Egypt's exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
  • The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion
Updated 13 September 2021
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt’s exports reached $3.61 billion in June 2021, a 49.2 percent increase as a compared to $2.94 billion in the same month last year, official data showed.

The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion, down from $4.07 in June 2020, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said.

Egypt witnessed a hike in exports of some commodities such as plastic (78 percent), ready-made clothes (54.6%), pasta and other food items (53.1 percent), and fresh fruit (13.8 percent).

While the value of exports of some commodities decreased during June compared to the same month of the previous year, the most important of which were soaps and cleaning products by (7 percent), dairy products (23.7 percent), frozen vegetables (8.6 percent), and perfumes and cosmetics (29.7 percent).

Value of imports also inched up by 0.9 percent, reaching $6.55 billion during June 2021, compared to $6.49 billion in the same month last year, due to the high value of imports of some commodities such as copper and its products (44.4 percent), passenger cars (35.7 percent), iron or steel imports declined by 22.4 percent, and medicines and pharmaceuticals were down 12.4 percent.

Imports of chemicals, soybean, and meat also dipped in June 2020. 

Topics: Egypt export Trade deficit economy

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Updated 13 September 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Updated 13 September 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: The Electrical Industries Co. has appointed a new chairman, vice chairman, and a managing director, the company said in a filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Yousif Al-Quraishy has been appointed chairman, Mahmoud Al-Toukhi vice chairman and Tarik Al-Tahini has become the managing director.

The change in the top leadership comes despite the company posting an undisclosed increase in net profit for the first half of the year. The interim results showed an increase in sales from SR109.6 million ($29.2 million) to SR165.6 million during H1 2021.

This was an improvement after booking a net loss during the same period last year. 

Sales and distribution expenses were reduced from SR8.4 million to SR7.3 million, while the expected credit loss allowance was down, from SR 0.5 million to SR0.03 million, according to the EIC’s report on Tadawul.

The EIC also elected a new board of directors for the next three years, and appointed a new committee of rewards and nominations, according to Tadawul.

Topics: Tadawul

