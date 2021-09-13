You are here

Inaugural Riyadh medical summit to put focus on biotechnology opportunities

Twitter: (@kaimrc_ksa)
  • The three-day summit will see the participation of more than 50 top researchers and technology leaders in the medical technology and pharma industry
RIYADH: Under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah bin Bandar will inaugurate on Tuesday the Riyadh Global Summit on Medical Technology 2021.
The summit is being organized virtually by King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) at the National Guard Ministry.
The three-day summit will see the participation of more than 50 top researchers and technology leaders in the medical technology and pharma industry. The summit will discuss several subjects, including challenges and opportunities in biotechnology in the Kingdom, clinical studies in biotechnology and latest developments in biological treatment.

MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • KSA identity high in sky on National Day
  • ‘We have built a glory over the clouds,’ says airline
JEDDAH: To commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day, Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has had the fuselage of one of its aircraft repainted to resemble the company’s old aircraft.

“With our past, we have built a glory over the clouds,” said Saudia in a tweet on the company’s old fleet of aircraft and its role in contributing to the national carrier’s success over more than seven decades.
The plane was wholly repainted to look the same as the company’s planes of the 1980s and 1990s, which had an old green slogan – the company’s logo from 1981 to 1996.
The number 75 was also placed on the body of the aircraft to mark the company’s years of operation, which began in 1946.
Pictures of the late King Abdulaziz, King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were added to another jet’s vertical stabilizer to symbolize the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia.
“With the vision of the leaders and the will of the people, we fly over the most precious land, and the sky is our limit,” said the national carrier in another tweet.
Saudia declined to comment on further details.

The Ministry of Defense has added the Saudi national flag, along with the official identity catchphrase of the national occasion – “A Home for Us,” to eight of its RSAF warplanes in preparation for an air show to be performed on the national day.
On its Twitter account, the ministry posted pictures of the planes that included two F15-S jets, two Tornado fighters, two multi-role Typhoon aircraft and two F15-C single-seat military warplanes.
Launched last month by the Ministry of Entertainment, the National Day identity was inspired by the human-centered culture that is reflected in the megaprojects set in motion by Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Group of 24 Saudis and expats channelled illicit funds through factories, companies, institutions and medical clinics
RIYADH: A criminal gang of 24 Saudis and expatriates who laundered a total of SR17 billion ($4.532 billion) were each sentenced on Monday to up to 20 years in prison.
The Court of Appeal in Riyadh also fined the gang a total of SR75 million and ordered the seizure of all the money found at the crime scene, which is estimated to amount to billions of Saudi riyals.
The court also imposed 20-year travel bans on the Saudi citizens convicted, and ordered the expatriates to be deported after they have served their prison sentences.
The court said the group carried out their criminal operations within an organized framework, under the cover of commercial facilities that included factories, companies, institutions and medical clinics.
The roles of the individual criminals varied between money laundering, participating in the crime, collecting and depositing the money, and transferring the funds abroad to complete the operation.
The court also found some of the accused guilty of not reporting the money-laundering operation despite knowing about it, helping and providing advice regarding the commission of the crime, and committing the crime of bribery.
Nazaha, the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority has intensified its crackdown on corruption, fraud and bribery in the Kingdom over the past year. Recent activities include the arrest of 65 Saudis and expats in February, 48 of whom were government employees from seven different ministries. Charges included bribery, abuse of influence and power, as well as fraud and forgery.
“Nazaha is standing up against financial and administrative corruption,” Majed Garoub, a lawyer, told Arab News. “The crackdown on corruption is a reality and we’re witnessing its success every time we hear the good news of these arrests.”
In March, two Saudi citizens were sentenced to 28 years in jail and fined up to $3.47 million after an investigation exposed their roles in an organized crime gang that laundered money overseas.
The pair had opened commercial records and bank accounts before handing them to expatriates in return for a monthly fee.

  • Al-Farhan is best known for his roles in the thriller “Zero Distance” and Shahad Ameen’s award-winning “Scales,” selected as Saudi Arabia’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards
AlUla: Film AlUla concluded its participation at the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, promoting the region to international film and TV producers.

The delegation from the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency joined other Saudi entities, including the Saudi Film Commission and the Red Sea International Film Festival, along with a delegation of rising young filmmakers from the region.

“International festivals such as Venice provide us with a great opportunity to interact with the film community, introduce the incredible and diverse location of AlUla, and promote the Saudi film industry,” said Stephen Strachan, film commissioner at the Royal Commission for AlUla. “We are making great progress in developing the infrastructure and building an ecosystem for filmmaking with easy access to crew, locations and facilities.

“The region is beginning to draw in a bigger variety of productions, including more foreign productions and we look forward to welcoming them to AlUla,” he added.

Following the successful showcase at the Cannes International Film Festival in July, the three organizations continue their mission to build international relationships within the industry and introduce Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning film sector to global audiences.

During the festival, Saudi actor Yaqoub Al-Farhan announced his upcoming feature “Norah,” this year’s winner of the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition. The movie will be directed by Tawfik Al-Zaidi, with the set location in AlUla.

Al-Farhan is best known for his roles in the thriller “Zero Distance” and Shahad Ameen’s award-winning “Scales,” selected as Saudi Arabia’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Production companies filming in AlUla can benefit from competitive rebates and a range of incentives such as free bespoke production support, location scouting, expert knowledge of filming in Saudi Arabia, assistance in sourcing equipment, and professional film crews from both the Kingdom and neighboring countries. In addition, the construction of the new purpose-built film crew accommodation, Film Camp, was recently completed.

  • The meeting reviewed cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy
RIYADH: The president of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, Dr. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan, received the Ambassador of the UAE to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Nahyan bin Seif Al-Nahyan, along with the accompanying delegation, on Monday. The meeting reviewed cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It also discussed the Saudi National Atomic Energy Project and means to promote scientific, technical and economic cooperation and share training experiences.

Al-Sultan explained that the project “focuses on the importance of mutual cooperation in regards to scientific and technical education and training, as it has a significant positive impact on the development of the national cadres working in these fields. “This would, in its turn, contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he added.

 

  • “This business is booming right now with a lot of tourists entering the country and can be a full-time job”
JEDDAH: Scuba diving as a business is booming in Jeddah thanks to the numbers of tourists visiting the region.
The city’s location on the shores of the Red Sea makes it the perfect place for those wanting to explore its waters.
“Diving is available throughout the whole year and there is breathtaking marine life and pristine water here. I dare you to find another sea that is as beautiful and colorful,” Captain Barraa Bawazir, a scuba diving instructor, told Arab News.
“What makes the Red Sea special is its variety of coral and fish that add a lot of color underwater. The temperature of the Red Sea and the fact that the area is so confined contribute to the diversity of the marine life and provide a good breeding environment,” he said.
Bawazir fell in love with the Red Sea when he first went diving 11 years ago and decided to become a professional diver. “The beauty of marine life and the feeling of freedom inside the sea is what drove me into this profession. Everyone can try it, even if they don’t have any experience, which makes it a good activity for tourists.” Bawazir believes that Vision 2030 will enhance the diving market, increase competition and make it more professional. “This business is booming right now with a lot of tourists entering the country and can be a full-time job.”
Mohammed Basha, a diving instructor who works in United Dive Center, which has 15 instructors, said that a lot of hotels contact the center to book diving trips for tourists.


He said their scuba diving instructors carry Padi, SSI, or NAUI certifications, which are internationally accredited scuba diving qualifications. “The clients don’t have to carry any license because we take them on a discovery dive not deeper than 5-8 meters,” he said.
Basha said that people contact the center through Instagram to set up trips and that they provide all the equipment needed. One of his plans is to create a special marketing program for hotels and a mobile app that makes it easier for people to book trips.
Dania Dawood, an amateur diver, said that she loves diving because it is such a different experience for her. “I have been diving since 2015, and I love the feeling of the quiet, where you can only hear bubbles, it’s very therapeutic for me. I strongly suggest everyone tries it at least once.”
Dania said that Vision 2030 is already bringing change. “The sky’s the limit and I have seen so many tourists on my diving trips. People from Europe and America love our sea and there is a future here.”

