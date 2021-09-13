RIYADH: Under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah bin Bandar will inaugurate on Tuesday the Riyadh Global Summit on Medical Technology 2021.
The summit is being organized virtually by King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) at the National Guard Ministry.
The three-day summit will see the participation of more than 50 top researchers and technology leaders in the medical technology and pharma industry. The summit will discuss several subjects, including challenges and opportunities in biotechnology in the Kingdom, clinical studies in biotechnology and latest developments in biological treatment.
Inaugural Riyadh medical summit to put focus on biotechnology opportunities
