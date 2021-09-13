Inaugural Riyadh medical summit to put focus on biotechnology opportunities

Saudia repaints aircraft to recall proud history of the airline

JEDDAH: To commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day, Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has had the fuselage of one of its aircraft repainted to resemble the company’s old aircraft.

“With our past, we have built a glory over the clouds,” said Saudia in a tweet on the company’s old fleet of aircraft and its role in contributing to the national carrier’s success over more than seven decades.

The plane was wholly repainted to look the same as the company’s planes of the 1980s and 1990s, which had an old green slogan – the company’s logo from 1981 to 1996.

The number 75 was also placed on the body of the aircraft to mark the company’s years of operation, which began in 1946.

Pictures of the late King Abdulaziz, King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were added to another jet’s vertical stabilizer to symbolize the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia.

“With the vision of the leaders and the will of the people, we fly over the most precious land, and the sky is our limit,” said the national carrier in another tweet.

Saudia declined to comment on further details.

HIGH LIGHTS • The number 75 was placed on the body of the aircraft to mark the company’s years of operation, which began in 1946. • Pictures of the late King Abdulaziz, King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were added to another jet’s vertical stabilizer to symbolize the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Defense has added the Saudi national flag, along with the official identity catchphrase of the national occasion – “A Home for Us,” to eight of its RSAF warplanes in preparation for an air show to be performed on the national day.

On its Twitter account, the ministry posted pictures of the planes that included two F15-S jets, two Tornado fighters, two multi-role Typhoon aircraft and two F15-C single-seat military warplanes.

Launched last month by the Ministry of Entertainment, the National Day identity was inspired by the human-centered culture that is reflected in the megaprojects set in motion by Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.