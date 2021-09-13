Saudi workshop on historical novel writing aims to enhance heritage, culture

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) is holding a workshop on historical novel writing, presented by head of the applied Arabic-language department at the Sorbonne University, Waciny Laredj.

It is part of the “Tarikhouna Qossa” (Our History’s Narrative) program, which seeks to enhance the presence of history in novels. It also aims to motivate authors to write historical novels, to benefit from facts, events, personalities and diverse stories in history, and to invest all of this in literary works that combine history and creativity.

The workshop will discuss topics in historical novel writing in four training sessions over the course of four days, with each addressing a topic that includes a theoretical and practical perspective as well as direct dialogues between the trainer and participants.

This allows participants to make the best use of the material presented and to share their questions and craft. It also enables them to master their approach in historical texts.

The workshop is an extension of the “Our History’s Narrative” program. It highlights the Saudi leadership’s support of national historical novels to enhance heritage, culture and identity.