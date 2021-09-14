UAE fitness app raises $3m in latest funding round

You are here

DUBAI: A UAE-based fitness app that offers personal training on demand has raised $3 million in its recent funding round, in further evidence of the region’s growing wellness sector.

Enhance Fitness will use the funds to boost its local operations, as well as expand to other markets outside Dubai.

The platform, founded in 2018, connects personal trainers to customers based on their location, and covers swimming, yoga, pilates, and general fitness.

“There is a revolution taking place in fitness, health and wellness. Consumers want easy access to personal trainers, and a choice of engaging exercise routines,” Enhance Fitness chief Tarek Mounir said in a statement.

The funding round was led by Dubai-based Capital Ventures.

DUBAI: The second unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has been successfully connected to the national power grid, delivering the first megawatts of carbon-free electricity, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. said on Tuesday.

It said following the safe and successful start-up of Unit 2 on Aug. 27, 2021, the plant has become the first multiunit operating nuclear plant in the UAE and Arab world.

ENEC said: “With the Unit 2 grid connection completed, it is in preparation to adding a further 1,400MW of clean electricity capacity to the UAE grid, with the first megawatts of emissions-free electricity from this unit now being dispatched to businesses, schools, and homes.” 

This milestone takes ENEC and its subsidiaries another step closer to the halfway mark of its goal to supply up to a quarter of the country’s electricity needs 24/7 while driving reductions in carbon emissions — the leading cause of climate change.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi was established as part of the UAE's efforts to diversify its energy sector. 

When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp., will have four reactors with 5,600 MW of total capacity — equivalent to around 25 percent of the UAE’s peak demand.

“The Barakah Plant continues to set new benchmarks for future nuclear programs. The cumulative knowledge and expertise developed by the operations teams on Unit 1 have been used to connect Unit 2 to the grid more efficiently, with a 10 percent reduction in the time between start-up and connection while in parallel, ensuring the highest standards of nuclear safety and operational excellence continue to be applied,” the company said.

The plant is one of the largest nuclear energy plants in the world, with four APR-1400 units. Construction of the facility began in 2012 and has progressed steadily ever since. Units 1 is now producing thousands of megawatts of clean electricity around the clock. Units 3 and 4 are in the final stages of commissioning at 95 percent and 91 percent complete respectively, benefitting from the experience and lessons learned during the construction of Units 1 and 2.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has set an indicative price range of its planned offering that could raise SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) at the top of the range.

Half-owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, the company is selling 81.2 million shares in a range of SR51-SR56 per share or an 11.1 percent stake, it said in a Tadawul filing.

The listing will value ACWA at up to $11 billion – making it the biggest offering in Riyadh since Saudi Aramco’s listing.

Its chairman, Mohammed Abunayyan, earlier said investors, including Americans and Europeans, expressed strong interest in investing ACWA Power.

In its prospectus, the Saudi utility company said it aims to “play a major role” in the transition to greener energy by producing renewable electricity, and exploring opportunities in hydrogen.

The firm has 64 projects in 13 countries, representing a value of $248 billion.

“We are producing 2.8 million cubic meters of desalinated water, and 20 gigawatts of energy,” its CEO Paddy Padmanathan told Arab News last week.

He said the company will continue to pump around SR2.8 billion of its own money per year to its existing projects to ensure growth.

“We developed a business model based on diversification, and demonstrated the efficiency we’ve demonstrated, and our ability to deliver new assets,” Padmanathan explained.

 

WASHINGTON: US consumer price inflation slowed in August, rising just 0.3 percent compared to July, while the annual rate eased to 5.3 percent, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Rising gasoline prices remain a key driver of the consumer price index, but excluding volatile food and energy prices, “core” CPI rose just 0.1 percent — its smallest increase since February, the Labor Department reported.

Over the past 12 months, core CPI rose four percent, three-tenths slower than the yearly jump in July.

The gains in the month were slower than economists had expected, and the easing of price pressures supports the Federal Reserve’s argument that much of the recent inflation spike is due to temporary factors that will fade as the world's largest economy rights itself following the COVID-19 shock.

After plunging as the pandemic began and travel ground to a halt, oil prices have surged as Americans returned to the roads and skies, and gasoline prices jumped 2.8 percent in August, seasonally adjusted, the third consecutive monthly increase.

They have spiked 42.7 percent over the past year, the report said.

Prices for used cars and airfares actually fell in the month, while new car prices rose but more slowly.

Food prices continue to rise, though also at a slower pace, with beef prices up 12.2 percent over the past year, the data showed.

SEOUL: South Korea’s antitrust watchdog fined Google nearly $180 million on Tuesday for abusing its dominance in the mobile operating systems and app markets, it said, the latest in a series of regulatory moves against tech giants around the world.
The penalty came weeks after South Korea passed a law banning major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative Play Store and App Store monopolies illegal.
And last week a US judge ordered Apple to loosen control over its App Store payment system in an antitrust battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games.
Google and Apple dominate the online app market in South Korea, the world’s 12th largest economy and known for its technological prowess.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission has investigated Google since 2016 for allegedly preventing local smartphone makers such as Samsung Electronics from customizing its Android OS.
It said Google hampered market competition through an “anti-fragmentation agreement” preventing smartphone makers installing modified versions of Android, known as “Android forks,” on their devices.
“Because of this, device makers could not launch innovative products with new services,” the KFTC added in a statement.
“As a result, Google could further cement its market dominance in the mobile OS market.”
It fined Google 207.4 billion won ($176.8 million) and ordered the global tech giant to take corrective steps.
Google said the decision “will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers” and added it plans to appeal, according to Yonhap news agency.

NEW YORK: Boeing said on Tuesday that the commercial aviation market should fully recover by 2024 from its pandemic slump, as the industry giant lifted its aerospace forecast for the next decade.
Boeing projected a $9 trillion aerospace market over the next decade, up from the $8.5 trillion outlook a year ago, according to its annual market outlook report.
“As our industry recovers and continues to adapt to meet new global needs, we remain confident in long-term growth for aerospace,” said Boeing Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen.
“We are encouraged by the fact that scientists have delivered vaccines more rapidly than imaginable and that passengers are demonstrating strong confidence in airplane travel.”
Compared with last fall’s projection, Boeing now sees increased orders for commercial planes and aviation services over the next decade, and the same level of demand for defense and space as previously forecast.
“We’ve lost about two years of growth,” Darren Hulst, vice president for commercial marketing at Boeing, said in a media briefing. “However, we see a recovery to pre-virus levels by the end of 2023 or early 2024.”
Looking further out, Boeing said the 20-year growth outlook “remains intact,” with passenger travel averaging four percent annual growth, above the 2.7 percent in global economic growth expected over this period.
Thus far, domestic travel has recovered much more quickly than international travel, reflecting a discrepancy in travel restrictions.
About 84 percent of domestic travel returned to 2019 levels in July, compared with only about one-fourth of international travel, according to a Boeing presentation.
Boeing expects demand for 32,500 new single-aisle planes through 2040, about the same level as the pre-pandemic forecast. The company projected 7,500 new widebody jets over the period, down 8 percent from the 2019 outlook.
One of the hottest areas of growth centers on planes that carry freight, including converted planes. Boeing projected the 2040 fleet of global freighters would rise 70 percent from the pre-pandemic level, reflecting soaring demand connected to e-commerce.

