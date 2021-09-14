You are here

Serenia Residences buys land $138.3m for new project

RIYADH: Serenia Residences has purchased a plot of land worth AED508 million ($138.3 million) in the largest deal for a private investor in Dubai in recent years, Emarat Al-Youm newspaper reported citing a statement issued by the real estate company.

The site located at Palm Jumeirah will be used to develop a new beachfront development, the company said. 

It said the deal follows the successful completion and sales of Serenia Residences, a collection of beachfront residences at the crescent of the Palm Jumeirah.

The value of the new project is estimated at AED2.5 billion, with an area of approximately 1.2 million sq. feet, and will be developed by Palma Holding, the company said.

The project will be launched in the next year, it added.

SoftBank renews bet on Latin America with $3bn fund

SoftBank renews bet on Latin America with $3bn fund
  • SoftBank’s first $5 billion Latin American fund was launched in 2019
SAO PAULO: SoftBank Group Corp. on Tuesday launched a $3 billion fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America in a bid to build on the success of its initial fund for the region, which has spent most of its capital.

In a statement, the Japanese conglomerate said it plans to invest in listed and private tech companies, adding the fund may raise additional capital in the future.

SoftBank’s renewed bet on Latin America comes as venture capital is booming in countries such as Brazil and Mexico, and follows a decision to pause new investments in China after a regulatory crackdown on tech companies.

“There is so much innovation and disruption taking place in Latin America, and I believe the business opportunities there have never been stronger,” SoftBank Group’s chairman Masayoshi Son said in the statement. “Latin America is a critical part of our strategy.”

SoftBank’s first $5 billion Latin American fund was launched in 2019 by Marcelo Claure, executive vice-president and chief operations officer,  at a time when no deep-pocketed investor had signed big checks for startups in the region.

It has invested $3.5 billion in 48 companies from sectors ranging from education to finance and logistics, which are now valued at $6.9 billion.

Most of its portfolio companies remain private.

Still, companies such as Banco Inter SA, which SoftBank bought into when it was already listed, and e-commerce software platform VTEX, which went public in July, helped the fund post gains in the last quarter.

COO Claure, who will oversee the new fund, said returns from the initial fund have exceeded SoftBank’s expectations.

Egypt’s Capiter raises $33m with Saudi participation 

Egypt’s Capiter raises $33m with Saudi participation 
  • Capiter was established in July 2020, to connect merchants and small and medium-sized companies directly with suppliers
RIYADH: Egypt’s FMCG e-commerce platform Capiter said it had raised $33 million in an initial funding round led by a number of companies and investors including Capital Quona, and Saudi Savola, Al Arabiya reported.

Investors also include MSA Capital, Shorooq Partners, FoundationVentures, Accion Venture Lab, and Derayah Ventures.

This is the first investment of its kind for Quona in Egypt, and it is also the first time in the MENA region that a food and fast-moving consumer goods company has invested in an e-commerce platform through Saudi Savola’s participation.

This funding round comes as part of Capiter’s efforts to support and expand its financial and digital services in the field of e-commerce between companies and to expand the company's business to cover all parts of Egypt and the Middle East and North Africa by 2022.

Capiter was established in July 2020, to connect merchants and small and medium-sized companies directly with suppliers through an application that provides a service to customers so that they can place a purchase order and request a delivery service in addition to providing an electronic payment mechanism.

UAE fitness app raises $3m in latest funding round

UAE fitness app raises $3m in latest funding round
The platform connects personal trainers to customers
DUBAI: A UAE-based fitness app that offers personal training on demand has raised $3 million in its recent funding round, in further evidence of the region’s growing wellness sector.

Enhance Fitness will use the funds to boost its local operations, as well as expand to other markets outside Dubai.

The platform, founded in 2018, connects personal trainers to customers based on their location, and covers swimming, yoga, pilates, and general fitness.

“There is a revolution taking place in fitness, health and wellness. Consumers want easy access to personal trainers, and a choice of engaging exercise routines,” Enhance Fitness chief Tarek Mounir said in a statement.

The funding round was led by Dubai-based Capital Ventures.

Wind power factory to be built in Yanbu Industrial City

Wind power factory to be built in Yanbu Industrial City
The historical region of Yanbu Saudi Arabia, Yanbu port - Shutterstock
The Royal Commission in Yanbu has signed an agreement to build a factory for the production of wind power generation towers, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

Some SR145 million will be spent on the facility, which is set to provide 145 new jobs.

It is expected to launch by the end of June 2023.

World’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan to secure $5.6bn in financing, CNBC says

World’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan to secure $5.6bn in financing, CNBC says
RIYADH: The consortium, including Saudi Aramco, that owns Jazan IGCC Complex, is in the process of closing the financing of the project with around $5.6 billion, banking sources told CNBC Arabia.

With an estimated value of $12.5 billion, the complex consists of an integrated gasification, combined cycle power plant, air separation unit and associated utilities – recognized as the world’s largest.

It is located in Jazan Economic City, southwest of Saudi Arabia, alongside the Jazan refinery.

The total debt in financing the project amounts to about $7.2 billion, the sources said, adding that the other part will be financed through a soft loan from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, at a value of $1.6 billion.

As many as 22 local banks are expected to compete to provide financing, while Standard Chartered and French Capital provide financial advisory services, and White & Case provides legal advisory services to Aramco

The ownership structure of the project is distributed to the American company Air Products by about 46 percent, Aramco by about 20 percent and by ACWA Power by about 25 percent, official data revealed.

The source indicated that the financing may be secured during this week, although the financial closure of the project was expected to take place in the last quarter of this year.

The project will be commissioned and operated by a joint venture (JV) amongst Saudi Aramco, Air Products and ACWA Power. The venture will own, operate and transfer the facility under a 25-year contract. 

