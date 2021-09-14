You are here

Boeing sees full commercial air recovery by 2024

Boeing sees full commercial air recovery by 2024
AFP

  About 84% of domestic travel returned to 2019 levels in July
NEW YORK: Boeing said on Tuesday that the commercial aviation market should fully recover by 2024 from its pandemic slump, as the industry giant lifted its aerospace forecast for the next decade.
Boeing projected a $9 trillion aerospace market over the next decade, up from the $8.5 trillion outlook a year ago, according to its annual market outlook report.
“As our industry recovers and continues to adapt to meet new global needs, we remain confident in long-term growth for aerospace,” said Boeing Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen.
“We are encouraged by the fact that scientists have delivered vaccines more rapidly than imaginable and that passengers are demonstrating strong confidence in airplane travel.”
Compared with last fall’s projection, Boeing now sees increased orders for commercial planes and aviation services over the next decade, and the same level of demand for defense and space as previously forecast.
“We’ve lost about two years of growth,” Darren Hulst, vice president for commercial marketing at Boeing, said in a media briefing. “However, we see a recovery to pre-virus levels by the end of 2023 or early 2024.”
Looking further out, Boeing said the 20-year growth outlook “remains intact,” with passenger travel averaging four percent annual growth, above the 2.7 percent in global economic growth expected over this period.
Thus far, domestic travel has recovered much more quickly than international travel, reflecting a discrepancy in travel restrictions.
About 84 percent of domestic travel returned to 2019 levels in July, compared with only about one-fourth of international travel, according to a Boeing presentation.
Boeing expects demand for 32,500 new single-aisle planes through 2040, about the same level as the pre-pandemic forecast. The company projected 7,500 new widebody jets over the period, down 8 percent from the 2019 outlook.
One of the hottest areas of growth centers on planes that carry freight, including converted planes. Boeing projected the 2040 fleet of global freighters would rise 70 percent from the pre-pandemic level, reflecting soaring demand connected to e-commerce.

World's largest defence and security show kicks off in London

World's largest defence and security show kicks off in London
Michael Glackin

  Around 850 exhibitors, including Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)
Protestors tried to block access to the event, held in east London
  • Protestors tried to block access to the event, held in east London
LONDON: UK Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin officially opened the largest defence and security trade show in the world in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Quin said the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) trade fair would “showcase Britain to the world”.

There was tightened security surrounding the Excel Centre where the exhibition is taking place amid fears protestors would disrupt the event.

A small group of activists who had gained access to the event set off smoke flares inside the exhibition hall, but the incident was quickly dealt with by security and most attendees were unaware a protest had taken place.

Meanwhile, protestors gathered outside the venue in the late morning and attempted to block roads to the Excel.

DSEI, which takes place with the support of the UK government, is about 70 percent the size originally planned, largely because Covid-19 travel restrictions.

At around 850, the number of named exhibitors — which includes Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) — is roughly half the number that participated the last time the event was held in 2019.

In August, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said DSEI organisers should “reconsider” holding the fair this year.

The police operation for the 2019 event cost £2.4million.

The opening ceremony was scheduled to include an RAF Red Arrows flypast this afternoon.

Burgerizzr profit up 16 percent in 1H 2021

Burgerizzr profit up 16 percent in 1H 2021
Burgerizzr profit up 16 percent in 1H 2021

RIYADH: The profits of “Burgerizzr Restaurants” increased 16 percent to SR6.49 million ($1.73 million) during the first half of this year.

According to results for the six months ending on June 30, net profit after zakat and tax was SR6.49 million, compared to SR5.6 million in the first hald of last year, with a change of 16 percent. 

The total profit amounted to SR24.4 million, up 28 percent compared to SR19 million during the same period last year.

The operating profit amounted to SR7 million, up 5 percent, compared to SR6.8 million for H1 last year.

Earnings per share during the period amounted to SR2.6, compared to SR2.25 during the first six months of last year.

According to Tadawul, net profit increased because 13 new Burgerizzr branches opened in the first half of 2021. Financing costs and losses on the disposal of property and equipment also decreased.

Abu Dhabi consortium seeks to acquire Egyptian developer SODIC

Abu Dhabi consortium seeks to acquire Egyptian developer SODIC
Abu Dhabi consortium seeks to acquire Egyptian developer SODIC

  The pair submitted the request to Egypt's Financial regulatory Authority (FRA) to acquire up to 90 percent of the developer
DUBAI: The UAE’s Aldar Properties and investment company ADQ are seeking to buy a controlling stake in Egyptian property developer SODIC.

The pair submitted the request to Egypt’s Financial regulatory Authority (FRA) to acquire up to 90 percent of the developer.

The offer would value SODIC at $453 million at 20 Egyptian pounds per share, the companies said in a statement.

It comes as Abu Dhabi goes on an investment spree outside the UAE, with the aim to diversify income sources and veer away from oil-dependence.

Aldar makes up 70 percent of the consortium, while the state-backed ADQ covers the remainder.

Serenia Residences buys land $138.3m for new project

Serenia Residences buys land $138.3m for new project
Serenia Residences buys land $138.3m for new project

RIYADH: Serenia Residences has purchased a plot of land worth AED508 million ($138.3 million) in the largest deal for a private investor in Dubai in recent years, Emarat Al-Youm newspaper reported citing a statement issued by the real estate company.

The site located at Palm Jumeirah will be used to develop a new beachfront development, the company said. 

It said the deal follows the successful completion and sales of Serenia Residences, a collection of beachfront residences at the crescent of the Palm Jumeirah.

The value of the new project is estimated at AED2.5 billion, with an area of approximately 1.2 million sq. feet, and will be developed by Palma Holding, the company said.

The project will be launched in the next year, it added.

SoftBank renews bet on Latin America with $3bn fund

SoftBank renews bet on Latin America with $3bn fund
SoftBank renews bet on Latin America with $3bn fund

  SoftBank's first $5 billion Latin American fund was launched in 2019
SAO PAULO: SoftBank Group Corp. on Tuesday launched a $3 billion fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America in a bid to build on the success of its initial fund for the region, which has spent most of its capital.

In a statement, the Japanese conglomerate said it plans to invest in listed and private tech companies, adding the fund may raise additional capital in the future.

SoftBank’s renewed bet on Latin America comes as venture capital is booming in countries such as Brazil and Mexico, and follows a decision to pause new investments in China after a regulatory crackdown on tech companies.

“There is so much innovation and disruption taking place in Latin America, and I believe the business opportunities there have never been stronger,” SoftBank Group’s chairman Masayoshi Son said in the statement. “Latin America is a critical part of our strategy.”

SoftBank’s first $5 billion Latin American fund was launched in 2019 by Marcelo Claure, executive vice-president and chief operations officer,  at a time when no deep-pocketed investor had signed big checks for startups in the region.

It has invested $3.5 billion in 48 companies from sectors ranging from education to finance and logistics, which are now valued at $6.9 billion.

Most of its portfolio companies remain private.

Still, companies such as Banco Inter SA, which SoftBank bought into when it was already listed, and e-commerce software platform VTEX, which went public in July, helped the fund post gains in the last quarter.

COO Claure, who will oversee the new fund, said returns from the initial fund have exceeded SoftBank’s expectations.

