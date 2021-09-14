S. Korea fines Google almost $180m for market abuse

Burgerizzr profit up 16 percent in 1H 2021

RIYADH: The profits of “Burgerizzr Restaurants” increased 16 percent to SR6.49 million ($1.73 million) during the first half of this year.

According to results for the six months ending on June 30, net profit after zakat and tax was SR6.49 million, compared to SR5.6 million in the first hald of last year, with a change of 16 percent.

The total profit amounted to SR24.4 million, up 28 percent compared to SR19 million during the same period last year.

The operating profit amounted to SR7 million, up 5 percent, compared to SR6.8 million for H1 last year.

Earnings per share during the period amounted to SR2.6, compared to SR2.25 during the first six months of last year.

According to Tadawul, net profit increased because 13 new Burgerizzr branches opened in the first half of 2021. Financing costs and losses on the disposal of property and equipment also decreased.