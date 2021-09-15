You are here

Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the advanced camera system on the new iPhone 13 Pro. (Apple/Reuters)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

  • Analysts expect customers hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will be eager to upgrade
Apple Inc. unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras without raising the phone’s price.
The Cupertino, California-based company did not announce any blockbuster features or products, but analysts expect customers hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will be eager to upgrade. To encourage trade-ins, participating wireless carriers are offering incentives ahead of the year-end holiday season that to make the new phones free to some customers.
The iPhone 13 will have a new chip called the A15 Bionic that enables features like automatically translating text. The phone also has a better display, longer battery life and a Cinematic mode for automatically changing focus while taking videos. Apple said the iPhone 13 will have custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds and will come in five colors.
The phone will start at $699, and participating wireless carriers will offer up to $700 off for qualifying trade-ins. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099, with trade-in offers of up to $1,000. All three models will be available Sept. 24.
The prices are unchanged from last year, but some carriers such as AT&T Inc. will offer the devices for no additional charge with subsidies of up to $1,000 if customers trade in a previous model and sign up for an installment plan.
Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. offered similar deals but with slightly lower subsidies up to $700. The biggest subsidies will go to customers who turn in iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models.
Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies, said he expects those aggressive subsides will increase as Apple and carriers try to hold onto customers.
“That offer is unique to Apple, and it’s a strength they have to keep these sales cycles going for them and for the carriers,” Bajarin said.
The iPhone is Apple’s most important product, but Apple has rolled out a web of service and other products that are seen as locking customers into a system they enjoy — and would find expensive to leave.
The Series 7 smart watch will feature a larger display and faster charging. It will start at $399 and be available later this autumn.
The company also updated its iPad Mini with 5G connectivity and a reworked design that makes it look like the higher-end iPad Air and Pro models. Bob O’Donnell, head of TECHnalysis Research, said the small tablet was Apple’s most surprising announcement and could lure in customers who want a device with 5G that can handle more powerful apps than a phone.
“I don’t think it replaces any other device, like we’ve seen Apple try to position some of the bigger iPads as PC replacements,” O’Donnell said.
The new iPad Mini’s price rose by $100, but it also added new capabilities like compatibility with the company’s Apple Pencil and a faster chip than the larger-screened base model iPad, bucking a trend of smaller screens being cheaper. Apple showed the Mini in use by professionals like doctors.
Apple also updated its base-model iPad with a new camera. The new iPad will start at $329 and the Mini at $499. Both will be available next week.
Apple shares closed down about 1 percent, a sharper fall than a slight downturn in broader markets.
“It seems like there’s nothing really revolutionary announced, but of course, as usual, they announced enough improvements to at least generate some enthusiasm among consumers,” said Rick Meckler, partner at family investment office Cherry Lane Investments.
Apple’s biggest product launch of the year comes as some of the shine has come off its stock as business practices such as charging software developers commissions on in-app payments have come under regulatory scrutiny.
Apple shares were up about 11.6 percent year to date as of Tuesday’s close, trailing the Nasdaq Composite Index, which was up 16.7 percent over the same period.
Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital, said she was not concerned by the lack of splashy, unexpected products, since Apple’s upgrades would keep customers. “I think the consumer, once it gets the Apple chip in its head, it’s very hard to dislodge,” she said.
The Apple Watch has become a cornerstone of its $30.6 billion accessories segment, which was up 25 percent in Apple’s most recent fiscal year even as its iPhone revenue declined slightly. Analysts widely believe that Apple users who buy more than one product — such as an Apple Watch and iPhone — are more likely to stick with the brand and spend on the company’s apps and services.
Apple focused on fitness features such as improving how the watch tracks bicycling workouts and dust protection for hiking. The watch is paired tightly with Apple Fitness+, a paid service offering guided workouts with Apple instructors. The company added pilates, skiing-oriented workouts and group workouts.
Shares of exercise bike and online training company Peloton were down about 1.6 percent.

Saudi Real Estate Co. proposes capital raise via priority rights issue

Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Co. is considering issuing priority rights to raise SR1.6 billion to finance its future projects, the company said in a filing to Tadawul.

The company’s board on Monday decided to present the proposal at an extraordinary general assembly.

The board also approved the appointment of NCB Capital as financial adviser.

Saudi Ports Authority authorized to undertake projects to develop cruise industry

Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved that the Saudi Ports Authority will, in agreement with the Public Investment Fund, undertake marine infrastructure projects to develop the cruise industry in the Kingdom. 

In January, the Kingdom launched a company to establish the cruise sector in the country, aiming to generate more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry.

Cruise Saudi, launched by the PIF, will work on putting the Kingdom on the international cruise map as a tourist destination, in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

It will develop routes that allow people to explore the country’s heritage and culture in a way that preserves the environment and protects natural resources.

IEA sees oil demand rebounding by 1.6 million bpd in October: Market wrap

Updated 14 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Global oil demand declined for third consecutive month due to a resurgence of COVID- 19 cases in Asia.

Adjusted estimates of the global oil demand in the third quarter of 2021 by a reduction of about 200 kb/d since last month, the monthly report of IEA issued on Tuesday showed.

The IEA sees a demand rebound of 1.6 million barrels per day in October and continued growth until the end of the year.

Overall, the agency lowered its 2021 global oil demand growth forecast by 105,000 bpd to 5.2 million bpd but raised its 2022 figure by 85,000 bpd to 3.2 million bpd.

These forecasts are below those of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which expects demand to grow by about 5.96 million bpd this year and 4.15 million bpd next year.

Oil prices turned negative on Tuesday after new data from the US Labor Department showed inflation cooling and the impact of tropical storm Nicholas on the energy sector began to improve.

Brent crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $73.13 a barrel by 1:10 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT) after hitting a session high of $74.28. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $70.04 after touching a high of $71.22.

The US consumer price index edged up 0.5 percent from last year and 0.3 percent from July, indicating slower growth than in prior months.

While Nicholas is the second major storm to threaten the US Gulf region in recent weeks, bringing heavy rains to the Deep South and causing power outages, most Texas refineries are operating normally and the number of people in Texas without electricity is falling.

The Colonial pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, partially resumed operations after shutting earlier on Tuesday due to a power outage.

Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday shut production at an offshore oil platform due to heavy winds from Nicholas. Vessel traffic at some energy hubs was halted due to difficult weather conditions.

Iraq set on Tuesday the October price of its Basrah Light crude to Asian customers at $0.85 a barrel above the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmark crudes, down $1.40 from the previous month, according to a pricing document from the state-oil marketer.

Protesters blocked an oil tanker from loading at the Libyan terminal of Es Sider on Tuesday, and authorities are working with the Petroleum Facilities Guards to end the blockage, the National Oil Corp. media office and an engineer at the port said.

Details on China’s plans to sell crude from its strategic reserves dampened price gains. China’s state reserves administration said it would auction about 7.4 million barrels of crude on Sept. 24, the first batch of sales in a rare release of strategic inventories.

Bitcoin, Ether bounce back after days of decline

Updated 14 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • Cryptominers’ energy usage likely to exceed 91TWh in 2021
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 6.28 percent to $46,868.50 at 6:17 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether traded at $3,372.72, up 5.72 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Energy usage

As bitcoin prices rise, more miners with less energy-efficient machines are joining the grid, leading to an increased energy usage worldwide.

New estimates suggest that the bitcoin network in 2021 will exceed its energy consumption compared to the last year, consuming 91 TWh of energy. In 2020, it consumed about 67 TWh of electricity.

Wall Street 

A cryptocurrency company launched by partners of a major Wall Street trading firm said on Tuesday that it has snagged the support of billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen, as big names from the traditional financial world continue to embrace the industry surrounding crypto.

Cohen, a hedge-fund manager and owner of the New York Mets, has agreed in principle to invest in Radkl, a crypto trading firm, though the deal is not final. The company is being launched by partners of GTS, a firm that trades as much as a billion shares of US stocks on a given day.

Radkl, which is pronounced like “radical,” plans to trade across cryptocurrency coins and exchanges, said Ryan Sheftel, the company’s CEO and a partner at GTS. As the crypto industry expands, Radkl plans to grow quickly with it. 

 

Digital pound

Britain will be piloting a digital version of the pound within a few years to cut the cost of money transfers, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said.

Central banks across the world as studying whether to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital version of their currency, to stay abreast of rapid technological developments in payments systems.

The Bank of England has yet to decide on whether to push ahead with a sterling CBDC.

“I suspect that within three to five years we will see that operating in the UK on a sort of pilot basis to start with,” Davies told a Bloomberg event.

A CBDC is a logical development, though problematic from a banking point of view, as cash gradually finds its way out of the economy, Davies said.

 

 

 

Cabinet OKs establishment of General Authority for Defense Development

Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, on Tuesday approved the establishment of the General Authority for Defense Development.

The body will enjoy legal personality and financial and administrative independence. The body, which will be linked to the prime minister, will focus on research and development in defense-related fields.

It will tasked with the formation of policies and strategies governing the defense technology sector in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to reduce reliance on imported military hardware as well as add higher value jobs in the Kingdom.

The aim is to increase this to up to 50 percent by 2030.

