Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months

Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months
The CPI increase represents a sharp drop from the annual rate recorded in June at 6.5 percent. (Shutterstock)
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months

Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months
  • The consumer price index (CPI) recorded a modest increase in August of 0.3 percent
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW/DUBAI: Inflation rate in Saudi Arabia decelerated in August for the second month in a row, hitting the lowest level since June 2020. as the effects of the July 2020 tripling of the VAT rate no longer weigh on spending.

The consumer price index (CPI), a gauge used to detect the changes in prices, recorded a modest increase in August of 0.3 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

But the CPI increase represents a sharp drop from the annual rate recorded in June at 6.5 percent, according to the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat).

This fall reflects the diminishing impact of the increase in VAT from 5 percent to 15 percent that significantly affected the consumer price index levels starting from July 2020.

This slowdown was led by non-food prices, particularly by weaker inflation in the clothing and transport sectors.

An economist said headline inflation will pick up to 1 to 1.5 percent year-on-year in next two years.

“Looking ahead, we think that headline inflation will stay around its current level until the end of year and hover at 1 to 1.5 percent year-on-year throughout the next couple of years,” James Swanton of Capital Economics said.

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost
Image from Canva.com
Reuters

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost
  • The on-paper valuation would put Canva in the same league as some of Australia's largest mining, telecoms and banking institutions
  • The Sydney-based firm launched in 2013 and allows customers to design everything from T-shirts to business cards.
Reuters

Australian online design platform Canva is now valued at US$40 billion, one of the company's founders said Wednesday, after securing a massive new round of investment.


The Sydney-based firm launched in 2013 and allows customers to design everything from T-shirts to business cards.


It is increasingly used by large companies as a tool to run collaborative design projects. Co-founder Melanie Perkins announced Wednesday the firm had raised a further $200 million from institutional investors such as T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton.


"We're excited to share Canva is now valued at $40 billion USD," she said in a blog post. "This milestone is a huge vote of confidence in what we're doing and where we're going."


The on-paper valuation would put Canva in the same league as some of Australia's largest mining, telecoms and banking institutions, some of them more than a century old.


Around 130,000 non-profit organisations are said to get the premium version of Canva for free, and Perkins said she and partner Cliff Obrecht intend "to give the wealth away". The pair announced they would commit "the vast majority" of their 30 percent equity stake in Canva "to do good in the world" through a foundation.


"It has felt strange when people refer to us as 'billionaires' as it has never felt like our money, we've always felt that we're purely custodians of it," she said.

Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow

Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow
Arab News

Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow

Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow
  • Costs for foodstuffs and imported goods dropped, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics
Arab News

DUBAI: The sky-high inflation rate of Sudan slowed to 387.56 percent in August, for the first time since the transitional government took power two years ago. 

Costs for foodstuffs and imported goods dropped, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, causing the inflation rate to go down from 422.8 percent in July. 

This was largely due to Sudan’s stabilizing currency, after a devaluation earlier in the year, Alaalim Abdul Gani, head of the economic department of the statistics body said. 

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia
Arab News

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia
  • The land spans 269.21 million square meters in the southern region of the Kingdom
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Company has obtained a property deed to own a land plot in Wadi Al-Dawasir, which lies close to a groundwater source. 

The land spans 269.21 million square meters in the southern region of the Kingdom. 

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture issued the deed, based on a royal decree that grants NADEC ownership of land plots it has been using. 

The agriculture company is waiting for land plot deeds in Hail and Al-Jouf.

Entrepreneurs' RiseUp Forum to be held in Riyadh in Q1, 2022

Entrepreneurs' RiseUp Forum to be held in Riyadh in Q1, 2022
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
Arab News

Entrepreneurs' RiseUp Forum to be held in Riyadh in Q1, 2022

Entrepreneurs' RiseUp Forum to be held in Riyadh in Q1, 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The RiseUp Forum, an annual entrepreneurship summit, will be held for the first time outside Cairo, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the first quarter of next year, the Forum Co-Founder and CEO Abdel Hamid Sharara said.

The forum contributes to providing the necessary technical expertise for entrepreneurs, in addition to supporting the financing opportunities they need to start launching their startup projects, Sharara said.

 

Egypt, Japan’s Toyota to explore investment opportunities in blue ammonia

Egypt, Japan’s Toyota to explore investment opportunities in blue ammonia
Arab News

Egypt, Japan’s Toyota to explore investment opportunities in blue ammonia

Egypt, Japan’s Toyota to explore investment opportunities in blue ammonia
  • Securing blue ammonia and hydrogen among other cleaner fuels are a key part of Japanese efforts to decarbonize its society by 2050
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's Toyota Tsusho to assess the opportunities for producing blue ammonia in Egypt, Asharq reported.

Economic feasibility studies and the best available opportunities in the petroleum sector will be carried out to implement projects for extracting and storing carbon dioxide to produce blue ammonia, using the latest Japanese technologies, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The exploration of opportunities in the production of ammonia will be done through cooperation between the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the Egyptian Petrochemical Holding Company (ECHEM), and Toyota Tsusho Company.

Securing blue ammonia and hydrogen among other cleaner fuels are a key part of Japanese efforts to decarbonize its society by 2050, and Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi was recently in Egypt as part of a regional tour of countries that Tokyo sees as vital to its energy security, according to Argus Media.

Blue ammonia is made of hydrogen, a gas that is seen as key to a global energy transition, given that only water vapor is emitted from it upon combustion. Converting hydrogen to ammonia makes it possible to charge it more easily.

Many energy companies are investing in such fuels, but production costs are still much higher than oil and gas costs, according to Bloomberg.

