Sudan's stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow
This was largely due to Sudan’s stabilizing currency, after a devaluation earlier in the year. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 15 September 2021
Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow
  • Costs for foodstuffs and imported goods dropped, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics
DUBAI: The sky-high inflation rate of Sudan slowed to 387.56 percent in August, for the first time since the transitional government took power two years ago. 

Costs for foodstuffs and imported goods dropped, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, causing the inflation rate to go down from 422.8 percent in July. 

This was largely due to Sudan’s stabilizing currency, after a devaluation earlier in the year, Alaalim Abdul Gani, head of the economic department of the statistics body said. 

Dubai's DP World to invest $414.8m in London Gateway port
DUBAI: Logistics operator DP World is investing £300 million ($414.8 million) to build a fourth berth at its London Gateway hub.

Construction will begin in October, the Dubai company said in a statement, as it aims to boost capacity for large vessels. 

“As a central pillar of Thames Freeport, London Gateway’s new fourth berth will allow even more customers to benefit from world class ports and logistics,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the chairman of DP World. 

Operated by DP World, the London Gateway is a port within the wider Port of London. It was opened in 2013. 

British chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Thames Freeport will “create national hubs of trade, innovation and commerce, and attract investment” for the UK. 

The investment will support this goal, he added, saying it will create new trade opportunities and support local jobs.

Updated 15 September 2021
Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow
Major Saudi aerospace players are set to showcase their products and services at the Dubai Airshow in November, it has been confirmed.

The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and the Saudi Aerospace Company will all be in attendance at the event, which will see aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry coming together.

Other Saudi companies present will be Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI); Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), Saudi Arabian Airlines, OxfordSaudia Flight Academy, and GDC Middle East.

Muneer Bakhsh, CEO at GDC Middle East, said: “The pandemic had an enormous impact on the aerospace industry, affecting manufacturing, airlines, airports, and defence companies. 

“Taking part in Dubai Airshow provides a deep understanding of the industry’s insights on the aerospace sector and landscape following the pandemic and the way to its recovery, as well as opens doors for new partnership opportunities.”

As part of its plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, Saudi Arabia is placing a significant focus on digital transformation as well as supporting various industries, including aerospace and defence. 

In support of this, AEC recently signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Advanced Technology Research Institute (PSATRI) to manufacture the Sky Guard drone for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

GAMI has announced 74 targeted opportunities in supply chains in the Kingdom’s military industries sector in an effort to localise more than 50 percent of Saudi’s military spending by 2030. 

Speaking to Arab News in an exclusive interview at the Defense and Security Equipment International trade fair in London, GAMI CEO Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali highlighted the importance of investing in Saudi Arabia’s R&D sectors in order to achieve this goal.

Al-Ohali admitted that reaching the goal of domestic defense production accounting for 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending by 2030 was “challenging but doable,” as he argued that work undertaken to improve internal supply chains would soon see benefits.

He told Arab News that in less than four years, the Kingdom had doubled its localization rate from less than 4 percent to over 8 percent in 2020.

Saudi Algosaibi group gets court approval on $28bn debt settlement
RIYADH: Saudi conglomerate Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers (AHAB) has received approval from a Saudi court on its settlement plan with 95 percent of its creditors — officially closing down the largest family debt case in the history of Saudi Arabia.

The group has finally settled the claims on the debt that totaled SR28 billion, after receiving court ratification this morning, AHAB's chief restructuring officer Simon Charlton told Arab News.

AHAB had reached the agreeement under Saudi Arabia’s new bankruptcy law, which allows creditors to vote on the debt settlement plan. 

Executive board member Samah Algosaibi said: “We are glad about the court's approval of the financial reorganisation proposal.”

She added: “We were always sure that patience, steadfastness, commitment to transparency and hard work would pay off.

“The Kingdom issuance bankruptcy law had the most significant impact that made this end possible, leading to the settlement of all the company's debts with a precise mechanism and a different regulatory framework that guarantees the creditors their rights and preserves the continuity and activity of the group.

“Our message is one of steadfastness and hope for everyone who finds himself in such circumstances, and we look forward to completing the process of building and advancing businesses.”

Updated 15 September 2021
Cruise company reveals new Saudi trips in win for tourism sector
One of the world’s leading cruise companies is extending its trips to Saudi Arabian ports in a boost for the Kingdom’s tourism industry.

MSC Cruises, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has announced that from October 30 the MSC Bellissima will offer a seven-night cruise from Jeddah, calling at the ports of Ras Al Abyad, Aqaba for Petra in Jordan, Safaga for Luxor in Egypt and then Al Wajh and Yanbu, in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the company said the decision was made “following a highly successful inaugural summer season in the region”.

It added: “MSC Bellissima and her Red Sea itineraries have proven very popular since she first commenced sailing in July from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and her continued deployment in the region will further enrich the cruise experience for guests looking for the ultimate winter getaway.”

The announcement comes just a day after the Saudi Cabinet approved plans for the Ports Authority to undertake marine infrastructure projects to develop the cruise industry in the Kingdom. 

In January, the Kingdom launched Cruise Saudi, a company tasked with establishing the cruise sector in the country and helping to generate more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Cruise Saudi will work on putting the Kingdom on the international cruise map as a tourist destination, in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Updated 15 September 2021
EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semi-conductor self sufficiency
The European Commission announced plans on Wednesday for a new chipmaking 'ecosystem', to keep the EU competitive and self-sufficient after a global semi-conductor shortage showed the hazards of relying on Asian and U.S. suppliers.


"Digital is the make-or-break issue," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her annual 'State of the European Union ' address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.


"We will present a new European Chips Act. The aim is to jointly create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production. That ensures our security of supply and will develop new markets for ground-breaking European tech."


A shortage of semi-conductors has posed one of the biggest risks to the EU's rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission last year unveiled plans to invest a fifth of its 750-billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund in digital projects.


Von der Leyen lamented the EU's reliance on Asian-made chips and its diminished share in the supply chain, from design to manufacturing capacity.


However, hurdles to building up Europe's chip capability include getting access to rare earth minerals outside the bloc and reluctance by companies to make hefty investments unless they can run the plants at full capacity to boost their return.

