Cruise company reveals new Saudi trips in win for tourism sector

One of the world’s leading cruise companies is extending its trips to Saudi Arabian ports in a boost for the Kingdom’s tourism industry.

MSC Cruises, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has announced that from October 30 the MSC Bellissima will offer a seven-night cruise from Jeddah, calling at the ports of Ras Al Abyad, Aqaba for Petra in Jordan, Safaga for Luxor in Egypt and then Al Wajh and Yanbu, in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the company said the decision was made “following a highly successful inaugural summer season in the region”.

It added: “MSC Bellissima and her Red Sea itineraries have proven very popular since she first commenced sailing in July from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and her continued deployment in the region will further enrich the cruise experience for guests looking for the ultimate winter getaway.”

The announcement comes just a day after the Saudi Cabinet approved plans for the Ports Authority to undertake marine infrastructure projects to develop the cruise industry in the Kingdom.

In January, the Kingdom launched Cruise Saudi, a company tasked with establishing the cruise sector in the country and helping to generate more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Cruise Saudi will work on putting the Kingdom on the international cruise map as a tourist destination, in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan.