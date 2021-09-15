You are here

Media watchdog slams arrest of Iranian photojournalist over Afghan refugee camps coverage

Afghan refugee camp in Iran. (File/REUTERS)
Afghan refugee camp in Iran. (File/REUTERS)
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Media watchdog slams arrest of Iranian photojournalist over Afghan refugee camps coverage

Afghan refugee camp in Iran. (File/REUTERS)
  • A global media watchdog has condemned the arrest in West Azerbaijan of an Iranian photojournalist for taking pictures of Afghan refugee camps
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A global media watchdog has condemned the arrest in West Azerbaijan of an Iranian photojournalist for taking pictures of Afghan refugee camps.

Majid Saeedi was held on Aug. 25 in the city of Khoy for reportedly “taking photos of forbidden border regions.” However, he had obtained authorization from the relevant authorities to cover the camps.

Sherif Mansour, the Committee to Protect Journalists’ program coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, on Tuesday said: “Iranian authorities must free photojournalist Majid Saeedi immediately and unconditionally and let him do his job documenting the lives of Afghan refugees in Iran.

“Journalists must be able to cover such events of national and international interest without fear that they will be arbitrarily detained,” he added.

Iranian intelligence and security agents recently arrested financial reporter Amir-Abbas Azarmvand at his parents’ house in Tehran on security charges. The journalist, who works for the state-run Iranian economic newspaper SMT, was charged with “spreading propaganda against the system.”

Mansour also called for the writer’s immediate release and said: “Iran’s continued jailing of journalists for doing their jobs is an outrageous form of censorship that must end.”

According to the international freedom of information organization, Reporters Without Borders, Iran ranked 174 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

Since the 1979 revolution, at least 860 journalists and citizen-journalists have been prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned, and in some cases executed by the Iranian regime.

Topics: journalist Arrest Afghanistan Iran

TikTok's lead EU regulator opens two data privacy probes

Ireland's data watchdog earlier this month levied a record 225 million euro fine on Facebook's WhatsApp. (File/AFP)
Ireland’s data watchdog earlier this month levied a record 225 million euro fine on Facebook’s WhatsApp. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

TikTok’s lead EU regulator opens two data privacy probes

Ireland’s data watchdog earlier this month levied a record 225 million euro fine on Facebook’s WhatsApp. (File/AFP)
  • EU privacy regulator opened two inquiries into how TikTok processes children’s personal data
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

DUBLIN: TikTok’s lead data privacy regulator in the European Union has opened two inquiries into the Chinese-owned short-video platform related to the processing of children’s personal data and transfers of personal data to China.
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, which is lead EU regulator for many of the world’s top Internet firms due to the location of their regional headquarters in Ireland, is allowed to impose fines of up to 4 percent of global revenue.
TikTok in August announced stricter privacy controls for teenagers, seeking to address criticism that it has failed to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.
Owned by China’s ByteDance, TikTok has grown rapidly around the world, particularly among teenagers.
The first of the probes relates “to the processing of personal data in the context of platform settings for users under age 18 and age verification measures for persons under 13,” the Data Protection Commission said in a statement.
The second probe will focus on transfers by TikTok of personal data to China and whether the company complies with EU data law in its transfers of personal data to countries outside the bloc, the statement said.
A spokesperson for TikTok said it had implemented extensive policies and controls to safeguard user data and relies on approved methods for data being transferred from Europe, such as standard contractual clauses.
“The privacy and safety of the TikTok community, particularly our youngest members, is our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.
Ireland’s data watchdog earlier this month levied a record 225 million euro ($265.64 million) fine on Facebook’s WhatsApp under the EU’s 2018 General Data Protection Regulation law (GDPR).
But the watchdog has faced criticism from other European regulators at the speed of its inquiries and the severeness of its sanctions.
The Irish regulator had 27 international inquiries in progress at the end of last year, including 14 into Facebook and its subsidiaries.

Topics: TikTok European Union (EU) Competition

Algerian journalist detained in growing crackdown

People attend a demonstration outside the headquarters of the French-language newspaper "Liberté" last April. (File/AFP)
People attend a demonstration outside the headquarters of the French-language newspaper "Liberté" last April. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 September 2021
AP

Algerian journalist detained in growing crackdown

People attend a demonstration outside the headquarters of the French-language newspaper "Liberté" last April. (File/AFP)
  • Algerian authorities arrest a prominent journalist and a Berber linguist as part of a growing crackdown on dissent
  • They are among dozens of people detained in recent weeks in what activists see as an effort by the authorities to both suppress separatist sentiment
Updated 15 September 2021
AP

ALGIERS: Algerian authorities arrested a prominent journalist and a Berber linguist this week as part of what appears to be a growing crackdown on dissent in the Kabylie region.
Both are accused of belonging to the Kabyle Autonomy Movement, a group supporting the Kabyle minority that the Algerian government considers a terrorist organization. They deny the accusations.
They are among dozens of people detained in recent weeks in what activists see as an effort by the authorities to both suppress separatist sentiment and snuff out any remaining opposition stemming from the Hirak pro-democracy movement that helped oust Algeria’s long-serving president in 2019.
The journalist detained, Mohamed Mouloudj of French-language daily Liberte, was arrested Sunday in his Algiers home, and ordered Tuesday to remain in custody in pre-trial detention. He is accused of disseminating false information, attacking national unity, and membership in a terrorist organization, according to his family.
“Mohamed is an Algerian patriot who cannot harm a fly,” his wife Louisa Mouloudj posted on his Facebook page. She said the accusations against him are designed “to punish him for his ideas ”
Another local reporter in the Kabylie region, the traditional home of Berbers east of Algiers, was arrested last week in circumstances that remain unclear.
A leading Berber cultural figure, writer and linguist Abdenour Abdeslam, was also arrested Sunday and accused of belonging to a terrorist organization. He was given preliminary charges and ordered held in pre-trial detention. Six other people have been arrested in recent days and handed the same charge.
The government has not publicly commented on the arrests.
The Kabyle Autonomy Movement, known as MAK, is an unrecognized separatist movement in Algeria which has been campaigning since 2003 for the independence of the Kabylie region. While its existence was long tolerated, the government declared it a terrorist organization under a new law this year. Another organization, Rachad, allegedly Islamist, was given the same label.
Algerian authorities accused MAK of being responsible for fires that ravaged Kabylie last month and killed more than 178 people, according to local officials. Since the fires, dozens of people accused of being members of MAK have been arrested and placed in preventive detention.
MAK leader Ferhat Mehenni, who lives in exile in France, rejects the terrorist label, saying the group is “campaigning peacefully for the independence of the Kabyle people.” In a statement, he said Algerian authorities “have changed the law to give themselves the means to legally dismantle the movement.”
Meanwhile, an academic and Hirak activist, Fodhil Boumala, was put in preventive detention Tuesday and his home was searched, according to his lawyer Mustapha Bouchachi. The reason for the arrest is unclear.

Topics: journalist Algeria Arrest Crackdown

TikTok enhances mental wellbeing features for World Suicide Prevention Month

TikTok has announced new features to safeguard the mental well-being of users on the app in honor of World Suicide Prevention Month. (Screenshot)
TikTok has announced new features to safeguard the mental well-being of users on the app in honor of World Suicide Prevention Month. (Screenshot)
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

TikTok enhances mental wellbeing features for World Suicide Prevention Month

TikTok has announced new features to safeguard the mental well-being of users on the app in honor of World Suicide Prevention Month. (Screenshot)
  • The social media platform has bolstered its efforts to support the community with mental health issues
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has announced new features to safeguard the mental well-being of users on the app in honor of World Suicide Prevention Month.

TikTok, like other social media platforms, has come under fire for a perceived weak response to mental health issues.

Earlier this year, the AFP reported that a Pakistani teenager died while pretending to kill himself as his friends recorded a TikTok video. In January, another Pakistani teenager was killed after being hit by a train and last year, a security guard died while playing with his rifle while making a clip.

In September 2020, there was also a suicide video circulating on the platform that was disguised along with clips from other videos. The video originally appeared on Facebook and was shared on other platforms including Twitter and Instagram. 

At the time, TikTok issued a warning stating that it is working to remove and ban accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips.

“While we don’t allow content that promotes, glorifies or normalizes suicide, self-harm or eating disorders, we do support people who choose to share their experiences to raise awareness, help others who might be struggling and find support among our community,” Tara Wadhwa, director of policy, TikTok US, said in a recent blog post.

This month, TikTok is bolstering its efforts to prevent this content on the platform as well as providing more support and guidance to users who are struggling with mental health issues.

The app will now direct users to a local helpline and provide educational content linking to resources when they search keywords related to self-harm and suicide.

TikTok has also created additional resources including well-being guides developed with mental health foundations such as the International Association for Suicide Prevention and a dedicated guide for eating disorders, which was developed alongside the National Eating Disorders Association, National Eating Disorder Information Centre, Butterfly Foundation, and Bodywhy. The guides are available on the platform’s Safety Centre.

TikTok will also issue permanent public service announcements on certain hashtags such as #whatIeatinaday to increase awareness and provide support to the community. This will be accompanied by stronger content warnings, which include updated labels for potentially upsetting content, masking search results with a warning layer.

The app has dedicated one week this month to drive conversation and activities around mental health. The platform will highlight content created by community members and experts as well as additional resources to further support users. 

It will be available when users search for related terms, giving users the chance to opt-in to view the content.

“Our policies have always aimed to prioritize people who may be struggling, and we currently provide access to expert emotional help from global leaders in the field, alongside approved government resources. This is a continuously evolving process, and we will build on our existing array of wellbeing guides wherever possible, through insightful, verified information,” said Farah Tukan, a public policy manager at TikTok.

Topics: media social media TikTok wellbeing mental health suicide

Facebook posts related to Israel, Palestinians must include 'bias' review

Facebook said it would look at the recommendations and added that it "welcomed" the Oversight board's decision. (File/AFP)
Facebook said it would look at the recommendations and added that it “welcomed” the Oversight board's decision. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Facebook posts related to Israel, Palestinians must include ‘bias’ review

Facebook said it would look at the recommendations and added that it “welcomed” the Oversight board's decision. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook’s Oversight Board recommended an independent review into alleged bias in moderating posts related to Israel and Palestinians
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook’s Oversight Board recommended on Tuesday that an independent review be conducted to examine alleged bias in moderating posts related to Israel and Palestinians.

The recommendation comes shortly after Facebook failed to answer the board’s questions regarding the alleged censorship of Palestinian activists.

In response, Facebook said it would look at the recommendations and added that it “welcomed” the Oversight board's decision.

The case referred to a Facebook user in Egypt who shared a post last May about the escalating violence in Israel and the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

The post was from a verified news page and showed two men from Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas. 

The text accompanying the post read: “The resistance leadership in the common room gives the occupation a respite until 18:00 to withdraw its soldiers from Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood otherwise he who warns is excused. Abu Ubaida — Al-Qassam Brigades military spokesman.”

Facebook originally removed the post for violating its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Community Standard policy but later restored it after the user appealed directly to the Oversight board.

As part of its investigation, the Oversight Board asked Facebook if it had received official or unofficial requests from the Israeli government to remove content related to Israeli-Palestinian violence last May. 

Facebook confirmed that it did not receive official requests to remove content but did not answer whether it received unofficial requests. 

Tech giants came under heavy scrutiny last May when they were accused of censoring Palestinian-related content on social media platforms. 

Read more: How Palestinian-Israeli conflict changed the way social media firms deal with content here.

7amleh, a Palestinian digital rights group, found that Instagram, for instance, removed approximately 500 posts related to the Gaza conflict between May 6 and 19.

Read more: Facebook, Instagram accused of bias by censoring Palestinian content here

 

Topics: Facebook Palestine Censorship #israel social media

MBC Group signs multi-platform deal with international licensing firm, studio Animaccord

MBC Group signs multi-platform deal with international licensing firm, studio Animaccord
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

MBC Group signs multi-platform deal with international licensing firm, studio Animaccord

MBC Group signs multi-platform deal with international licensing firm, studio Animaccord
  • MBC to become exclusive licensing agent for ‘Masha and the Bear’ as part of agreement
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group has signed a multi-platform deal with international licensing company and studio Animaccord making it the exclusive licensing agent for the hit children’s series “Masha and the Bear” in the region.

The group’s licensing and merchandising unit will provide Animaccord with a full support solution which will include consumer products deals as well as increasing and strengthening the presence of the “Masha and the Bear” brand via digital offerings, events, and television.

Additionally, the cartoon will be available on children’s TV channel MBC3 and the streaming platform Shahid Kids.

Bassel Ghoussainy, MBC Group’s head of licensing and merchandising, said: “‘Masha and the Bear’ is one of the most successful and renowned properties globally, and we are delighted to be representing the brand in the MENA region.

“‘Masha and the Bear’ has an extensive licensing program in many other regions around the world and our expertise in licensing will enable us to replicate this success and build a robust merchandising and retail program in the region,” he added.

Created by Russian animator, director, and screenwriter Oleg Kuzovkov and produced by Animaccord Studio, “Masha and the Bear” is an internationally renowned family show. Being the first cartoon of its kind to be produced with 3-D CGI technology, the show is a breakthrough in serial animation.

It focuses on the adventures of a little girl named Masha and her caring friend, the bear, who always keeps her safe from disasters. The series has been dubbed into 42 languages so far and broadcasted across the majority of continents. In January, it was named by Parrot Analytics among the world’s top five most in-demand shows.

Alexey Merkulov, chief commercial officer at Animaccord, said: “It’s absolutely exciting to partner with such a media giant like MBC Group to ensure a complex development of the ‘Masha and the Bear’ property in the region.

“We believe MBC Group will bring the exceptional media, promo, and consumer experience for MENA audiences.”

Topics: MBC Group

