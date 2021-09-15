You are here

Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow

Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow
Major Saudi aerospace players are set to showcase their products and services at the Dubai Airshow in November, it has been confirmed.

The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and the Saudi Aerospace Company will all be in attendance at the event, which will see aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry coming together.

Other Saudi companies present will be Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI); Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), Saudi Arabian Airlines, OxfordSaudia Flight Academy, and GDC Middle East.

Muneer Bakhsh, CEO at GDC Middle East, said: “The pandemic had an enormous impact on the aerospace industry, affecting manufacturing, airlines, airports, and defence companies. 

“Taking part in Dubai Airshow provides a deep understanding of the industry’s insights on the aerospace sector and landscape following the pandemic and the way to its recovery, as well as opens doors for new partnership opportunities.”

As part of its plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, Saudi Arabia is placing a significant focus on digital transformation as well as supporting various industries, including aerospace and defence. 

In support of this, AEC recently signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Advanced Technology Research Institute (PSATRI) to manufacture the Sky Guard drone for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

GAMI has announced 74 targeted opportunities in supply chains in the Kingdom’s military industries sector in an effort to localise more than 50 percent of Saudi’s military spending by 2030. 

Speaking to Arab News in an exclusive interview at the Defense and Security Equipment International trade fair in London, GAMI CEO Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali highlighted the importance of investing in Saudi Arabia’s R&D sectors in order to achieve this goal.

Al-Ohali admitted that reaching the goal of domestic defense production accounting for 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending by 2030 was “challenging but doable,” as he argued that work undertaken to improve internal supply chains would soon see benefits.

He told Arab News that in less than four years, the Kingdom had doubled its localization rate from less than 4 percent to over 8 percent in 2020.

Topics: SAMI General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Dubai Airshow

Saudi Algosaibi group gets court approval on $28bn settlement

Saudi Algosaibi group gets court approval on $28bn settlement
Updated 24 sec ago
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

Saudi Algosaibi group gets court approval on $28bn settlement

Saudi Algosaibi group gets court approval on $28bn settlement
Updated 24 sec ago
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

RIYADH: Saudi conglomerate Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers (AHAB) has received approval from the Saudi court on its settlement plan with 95 percent of its creditors — officially closing down the largest family debt case in the history of Saudi Arabia.

The group has finally settled the claims on the debt that totaled SR28 billion, after receiving court ratification this morning, AHAB's chief restructuring officer SImon Charlton told Arab News.

AHAB had reached the settlement under Saudi Arabia’s new bankruptcy law, which allows creditors to vote on the debt settlement plan. 

Topics: ALGOSAIBI

Cruise company reveals new Saudi trips in win for tourism sector

Cruise company reveals new Saudi trips in win for tourism sector
MSC Bellissima
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Cruise company reveals new Saudi trips in win for tourism sector

Cruise company reveals new Saudi trips in win for tourism sector
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

One of the world’s leading cruise companies is extending its trips to Saudi Arabian ports in a boost for the Kingdom’s tourism industry.

MSC Cruises, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has announced that from October 30 the MSC Bellissima will offer a seven-night cruise from Jeddah, calling at the ports of Ras Al Abyad, Aqaba for Petra in Jordan, Safaga for Luxor in Egypt and then Al Wajh and Yanbu, in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the company said the decision was made “following a highly successful inaugural summer season in the region”.

It added: “MSC Bellissima and her Red Sea itineraries have proven very popular since she first commenced sailing in July from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and her continued deployment in the region will further enrich the cruise experience for guests looking for the ultimate winter getaway.”

The announcement comes just a day after the Saudi Cabinet approved plans for the Ports Authority to undertake marine infrastructure projects to develop the cruise industry in the Kingdom. 

In January, the Kingdom launched Cruise Saudi, a company tasked with establishing the cruise sector in the country and helping to generate more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Cruise Saudi will work on putting the Kingdom on the international cruise map as a tourist destination, in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: Cruise Saudi MSC Cruises

EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semi-conductor self sufficiency

EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semi-conductor self sufficiency
Updated 48 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semi-conductor self sufficiency

EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semi-conductor self sufficiency
  • "Digital is the make-or-break issue," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said
  • A new European Chips Act aims to jointly create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production
Updated 48 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

The European Commission announced plans on Wednesday for a new chipmaking 'ecosystem', to keep the EU competitive and self-sufficient after a global semi-conductor shortage showed the hazards of relying on Asian and U.S. suppliers.


"Digital is the make-or-break issue," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her annual 'State of the European Union ' address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.


"We will present a new European Chips Act. The aim is to jointly create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production. That ensures our security of supply and will develop new markets for ground-breaking European tech."


A shortage of semi-conductors has posed one of the biggest risks to the EU's rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission last year unveiled plans to invest a fifth of its 750-billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund in digital projects.


Von der Leyen lamented the EU's reliance on Asian-made chips and its diminished share in the supply chain, from design to manufacturing capacity.


However, hurdles to building up Europe's chip capability include getting access to rare earth minerals outside the bloc and reluctance by companies to make hefty investments unless they can run the plants at full capacity to boost their return.

Topics: #globalchipshortage chip shortage Chinese chipmaker chipmakers #europe European Union (EU) European Union lawmakers

SoftBank makes first Saudi startup investment in $125m deal

SoftBank makes first Saudi startup investment in $125m deal
Updated 36 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

SoftBank makes first Saudi startup investment in $125m deal

SoftBank makes first Saudi startup investment in $125m deal
  • The Series B funds will be used to grow Unifonic’s platform in the Middle East, and further expand to Africa and Asia
Updated 36 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Customer engagement startup Unifonic has raised $125 million in its latest funding round led by SoftBank and a unit of the Public Investment Fund.

News of the deal first came out in June, but was only officially announced on Wednesday, making it the first investment of SoftBank in a Saudi startup. 

The Riyadh-based startup provides messaging, voice, and WhatsApp communication services to companies who want to engage with customers.

“From SMS for online banking to WhatsApp vaccination requests, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform customer experiences,” it said in a statement. 

It claims to support businesses by providing a cost-effective communication infrastructure. 

The Series B funds will be used to grow Unifonic’s platform in the Middle East, and further expand to Africa and Asia. It also plans to acquire companies in these markets. 

“This raise is an important milestone in our journey, it will allow us to scale our offerings and expand our reach to enable more organizations to connect with customers reliably and effectively,” its founder Ahmed Hamdan said. 

PIF unit Sanabil also took part in the funding round. 

Topics: economy #ipo #foreigninvestment #investment #MENA

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept.
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed
  • UAE-based business-to-business marketplace Elkaso has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed round
  • The capital injection will be used to expand Elkaso’s team
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE-based business-to-business marketplace Elkaso has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed round, it announced on Wednesday. 

Global Founders Capital led the funding round, with key participation from MSA Capital and other regional investors. 

The startup provides a platform for restaurants to fulfill their supply chain needs, much like how consumers order food from applications like Talabat and Zomato. 

“We are building the Elkaso platform to close this gap in the Middle East and North Africa region and to improve transparency in the food supply chain,” one of its founders Manar Alkassar said. 

He added: “The app seamlessly connects restaurants and suppliers, enabling them to communicate, discover, place, and fulfill orders easily.”

The capital injection will be used to expand Elkaso’s team, and to explore opportunities in other markets.

 

Topics: #economy #uae #dubai #investment #foreigninvestment

