You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 88 new infections on Wednesday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcesk

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 535,260
  • A total of 8,640 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 88 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 22 were recorded in Riyadh, 18 in Makkah, nine in Madinah, nine in the Eastern Province, six in Jazan, five in Asir, four in Najran, two in Al-Jouf, two in Hail, two in Tabuk, two in the Northern Borders region, and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 535,260 after 70 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,640 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 40 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow
Business & Economy
Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow
Update Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Abha Airport

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Abha Airport
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Abha Airport

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Abha Airport
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition said Wednesday it destroyed a bomb-laden drone fired by the Houthi militia to target Abha International Airport, the Dubai-based al-Hadath channel reported.

The coalition also said that it is “taking operational measures to protect civilian objects.”

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom. 

It has targeted Abha’s airport in previous times, and in one of those attacks it left eight people wounded from shattered debris. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Special 80 Houthis killed as loyalist forces repel new assault on Marib city
Middle-East
80 Houthis killed as loyalist forces repel new assault on Marib city
Special Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port
Middle-East
Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port

Sun, sand and privacy: Saudi club beefs up facilities at private women’s beach in Alkhobar

The 180 Beach Club offers spa services, including massage, pedicure and beach hairstyles. Visitors say they were attracted by the club’s ‘cool vibes.’ (Supplied)
The 180 Beach Club offers spa services, including massage, pedicure and beach hairstyles. Visitors say they were attracted by the club’s ‘cool vibes.’ (Supplied)
Updated 15 September 2021
Nada Hameed

Sun, sand and privacy: Saudi club beefs up facilities at private women’s beach in Alkhobar

The 180 Beach Club offers spa services, including massage, pedicure and beach hairstyles. Visitors say they were attracted by the club’s ‘cool vibes.’ (Supplied)
  • Women-only club is offering more entertainment options and expanded facilities at a new location
Updated 15 September 2021
Nada Hameed

ALKHOBAR: The city of Alkhobar in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, long known for its pristine waterfront and nearby beaches, has added to its summer attractions with the return of a private women’s beach club.

The first private women’s beach in the region was organized by 180 Beach Club in 2020. Now the club’s second season is offering more entertainment options and expanded facilities at a new location that will operate until Oct. 18.
The beach club will add to Alkhobar’s appeal as an ideal place for swimming and ocean sports, especially during summer.

Expanded facilities at the 180 Beach Club include an indoor lounge area, beach swimming area with full privacy, food and beverage, dining, blue market, DJ, live shows and beach sports.
COVID-19 precautionary measures will be maintained to ensure social distancing and sanitization.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The beach club offers 400 sunbeds in a 45,000-square-meter area.

• Tickets are sold via the Platinumlist website; no tickets at the door.

• Single ticket starts at SR150 ($40).

• Vaccination is required for entry.

May Algrainees and Dima Al-Zamil were behind the first women’s private beach in the Eastern Province.
Algrainees told Arab News that after private women’s beaches were opened in Jeddah, Eastern Province women were willing to travel there just to enjoy the full privacy on offer.
“We took the initiative for the first private women’s beach event because we know exactly what it means to Eastern Province women to enjoy summer and beach activities in full privacy,” she said.
“We wanted to be among the first to implement the project, and we are so proud of the great success we witnessed in the first season, even though the number was limited due to COVID-19 cases.”
Algrainees said that the club’s new location in AlKhobar Al-Aziziyah offers up to 400 sunbeds over a 45,000-square-meter site to keep up with pandemic precautionary measures and ensure social distancing.
The first season was held for only five days. “In the second season, there is more room and time for everyone to enjoy this summer opportunity, as the event will include all week days,” she said.
On public beaches, the dress code will be more conservative, but at private beaches, such as the 180 Beach Club, women will be able to adopt a more relaxed dress code.
The beach restricts the use of phones, cameras are not allowed, and male access is limited to boys under seven to ensure full privacy for visitors.
Ghadeer Omer, a kindergarten teacher who lives in AlKhobar, told Arab News that a seasonal private beach club in the city is “really tempting.”
“I went to the first season and was mesmerized by the fine service and professional level of privacy,” she said. “It was a joyous experience to swim with my friends wearing swimwear without being worried about anything.”
The beach club is only 11 minutes’ drive from AlKhobar city, and offers “bohemian-style” decor, a variety of restaurants, food trucks, cafes, shops, and water sports, including kayaking, pedal-boarding and snorkeling.
Beachside yoga, Zumba and Pilates sessions are supervised by experienced teachers.
“In case of emergency, we have a clinic for the beach that is part of Almoosa Specialist Hospital,” Algrainees said.
The 180 Beach Club also offers spa services, including massage, pedicure and beach hairstyles, to complement the beach experience.
Visitor Jawaher Shaheen, 17, said that she was attracted by the club’s “cool vibes.”
“It is lovely here, the view, the DJ — it is like a beach paradise in the Caribbean with all these bohemian details. And, best of all, I have the chance to get tanned the way I want.”

Topics: Alkhobar

Related

Jet ski displays rev up virus-curtailed Saudi beach festival
Saudi Arabia
Jet ski displays rev up virus-curtailed Saudi beach festival
Umluj, Saudi Arabia’s little beach nook ready for vacationers photos
Saudi Arabia
Umluj, Saudi Arabia’s little beach nook ready for vacationers

Saudi Arabia set to be ‘regional hub’ in biotechnology

Several memoranda of understanding will be signed in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical technology between global companies. (SPA)
Several memoranda of understanding will be signed in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical technology between global companies. (SPA)
Updated 15 September 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia set to be ‘regional hub’ in biotechnology

Several memoranda of understanding will be signed in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical technology between global companies. (SPA)
  • Summit draws brightest minds from around the world to KSA
Updated 15 September 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit opened on Tuesday under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with experts expressing hope that Saudi Arabia will soon be a regional hub in biomedical technology.

Dr. Bandar Al-Knawy, CEO of health affairs at the Ministry of National Guard, said the summit aims to meet the aspirations of Vision 2030 by developing the health sector, and promoting investment in biomedical technology.
He confirmed that the summit is of great importance due to the challenges the world faces in developing vaccines, and the impact medical technology has created on the future of health, industry and investment.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The summit will include launching partnerships, and will witness the signing of agreements between major international companies and government sectors.

• Several memoranda of understanding will be signed in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical technology between global companies, the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of National Guard’s health affairs department.

Al-Knawy said the three-day summit would be joined by experts and leaders in the health sector from around the world, with the aim of presenting opportunities and shedding light on strategies for optimal investment in medical technology and its role in developing vaccines and cellular and genetic treatments.
He indicated that the summit will include launching partnerships, and will witness the signing of agreements between major international companies and government sectors, which will have positive repercussions for the future of the industry.
Several memoranda of understanding will be signed in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical technology between global companies, the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of National Guard’s health affairs department, including with AstraZeneca and Pfizer, to locally produce coronavirus disease vaccines.
Speaking at the summit, organized virtually by King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, Dr. Ahmed Alaskar, summit chairman and the center’s executive director said: “We are bringing a unique, interactive and dynamic gathering from local and international key players to make Saudi Arabia the gateway to thriving biotechnology.”
Speaking at a roundtable discussion on “Biotechnology in Saudi Arabia: Challenges and opportunities,” Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, said the Kingdom has taken strategic initiatives that will help in localization of vaccine production.
“We believe that Saudi Arabia will be a regional hub for manufacturing biomedical products,” said Al-Mazroua.
Nizar Al-Hariri, CEO of the National Industrial Development Center, echoed these sentiments, saying that the Kingdom is working with key stakeholders to achieve this goal.
He added that the center is also working with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and big bio-pharma companies.
Malak Al-Thagafi, director of the general directorate for the national RDI and associate researchers, and professor at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, said: “We have a very advanced healthcare system that is of great help, but we lack clinical trials and we need to work hard to support the vision of making the Kingdom a regional hub in biotech.”
Elie Haddad, senior adviser and project lead at Riyadh Biotech City, said: “The way to attract talent is to attract the companies they work for. But in order to attract companies we need funding, a good proposal and (to) build institutions with working regulation and good incentives to bring in talents, and private partners for the ecosystem.”
Pierre J. Magistretti, director of KAUST’s Smart Health Initiative, said the university has hired about 25 international faculty whose research is biomedically relevant.
He stressed academia’s important role in developing the biotechnology landscape, adding that KAUST has a dual mission, one in academia and one in developing research projects.
“KAUST has a mission to contribute to the economic development of the Kingdom through translation of discoveries into innovation,” he noted.
Menelas N. Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, spoke about developing a COVID-19 vaccine for the world at a remarkable pace.
“We joined hands with Oxford to produce it for the world without thinking of money, we did the service without making money. Vaccine development typically takes a decade or longer, but we delivered within a period of about 12 months. Our team was working round the clock,” he said.

Topics: Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2021 Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Twitter: (@kaimrc_ksa)
Saudi Arabia
Inaugural Riyadh medical summit to put focus on biotechnology opportunities
Saudi data authority partners with US firm to host tech summit
Business & Economy
Saudi data authority partners with US firm to host tech summit

King Abdulaziz Public Library acquires rare Islamic medical manuscripts

The illustrations, drawn with pen and inks of different colors, present the entire human body, with each drawing taking a whole page. (SPA)
The illustrations, drawn with pen and inks of different colors, present the entire human body, with each drawing taking a whole page. (SPA)
Updated 15 September 2021
SPA

King Abdulaziz Public Library acquires rare Islamic medical manuscripts

The illustrations, drawn with pen and inks of different colors, present the entire human body, with each drawing taking a whole page. (SPA)
  • The drawings demonstrate great craftsmanship in their use of lines and colors
Updated 15 September 2021
SPA

RIYADH: One of the rarest human anatomy manuscripts dating from the 14th century has found its way to the King Abdulaziz Public Library in the Kingdom’s capital.
The book, titled “The Anatomy of the Human Body,” is the earliest known book to dissect and draw the inside of the human body. It was written by Mansur bin Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Yusuf bin Ilias Al-Kashmiri between 1380 and 1391.
The book is one of the most precious Islamic medical manuscripts. It preceded the modern anatomy of the Belgian physician Andreas Vesalius and the Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci.
European scientists learnt from the book’s drawings and manuscripts and made anatomy a part of their recognized medical education. The illustrations, drawn with pen and inks of different colors, present the entire human body, with each drawing taking a whole page.

FASTFACT

The book, titled ‘The Anatomy of the Human Body,’ is the earliest known book to draw and dissect the inside of the human body.

The drawings demonstrate great craftsmanship in their use of lines and colors. They utilized the art of the Islamic miniatures, which was standard at the time the book was written, and were drawn with no tools other than pens.
The chapters cover the bones, nerves, muscles, veins, arteries, face, nose, liver and other organs of the human body, with the author writing in detail about the functions of the arteries and describing the veins as mobile veins that emerge from the left and right ventricles of the heart, where the diastole and systole occur.
The book, written in Persian, was transcribed by a scribe named Mohammed Hassan on Dec. 16, 1707.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Public Library

Related

China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia praises King Abdulaziz Public Library
Saudi Arabia
China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia praises King Abdulaziz Public Library

Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale to open in Riyadh in December

Twitter: (@Biennale_Sa)
Twitter: (@Biennale_Sa)
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale to open in Riyadh in December

Twitter: (@Biennale_Sa)
  • This will be Saudi Arabias first international contemporary art biennale, providing a platform for discovery and connection to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning cultural scene and creative communities
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DIRIYAH: In just under 100 days, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation will present Saudi Arabia’s first contemporary art biennale, to be held from Dec. 11 to March 11, 2022 in the JAX district of Diriyah, just outside of Riyadh.
Diriyah is home to a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site, Turaif, which was the first capital of the Saudi dynasty, founded in the 15th century.
This will be the Kingdom’s first international contemporary art biennale, providing a platform for discovery and connection to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning cultural scene and creative communities.
Developed by a team of international curators led by Philip Tinari, director and chief executive of UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in China, the biennale will unfold in six sections, with works from nearly 70 national and international artists, examining the theme “Feeling the Stones” and engaging visitors in a dialogue around contemporary art.
The biennale’s location in the Diriyah area, in the repurposed development of JAX, represents not only a cultural center with a rich exhibitions program, but also a permanent site of dialogue and exchange, welcoming all visitors from the Kingdom and around the world to engage and learn through interactive art experiences.
“Cultural and artistic exchange are essential in this period of unprecedented growth and development in the creative community in Saudi Arabia,” said Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan. “The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale is at the forefront of this cultural awakening and flourishing art scene.”

Aya Al-Bakree (L) and Philip Tinari

Established in 2020 with the support of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation has assumed a critical role in nurturing creative expression and instilling appreciation for culture, the arts, and their transformative power.
The foundation will organize two of Saudi Arabia’s first art biennales; this year’s Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale and a second biennale in 2022, which will focus on Islamic arts.
Commenting on the key role the Diriyah Biennale Foundation is playing as a mediator between the Saudi art world and the international cultural community, Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the foundation, said: “We could not be prouder to provide the platform for this historic moment in the evolution and growth in the arts and culture landscape of Saudi Arabia.”
She added: “The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale is emblematic of our commitment to showcasing the array of local talent in Saudi Arabia, in dialogue with leading artists from around the world.”

The biennale will drive cultural exchange, promote dialogue and understanding, and further establish the Saudi Arabian artistic community as an important cultural voice.”

As part of this interactivity the biennale has developed a rich program of talks, events and activities for all generations.

Topics: Art Biennale

Related

Diriyah women’s oral history project to be expanded
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah women’s oral history project to be expanded
Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Development Bank. (Photo/Twitter)
Saudi Arabia
Deal signed to empower Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah community

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
UK’s Johnson to shake up Cabinet, eyeing pandemic recovery
UK’s Johnson to shake up Cabinet, eyeing pandemic recovery
Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow
Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow
Media watchdog slams arrest of Iranian photojournalist over Afghan refugee camps coverage
Afghan refugee camp in Iran. (File/REUTERS)
Saudi Algosaibi group gets court approval on $28bn debt settlement
Saudi Algosaibi group gets court approval on $28bn debt settlement

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.