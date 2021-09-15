You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian photographer shows refugees in new light at Brussels show

Syrian photographer shows refugees in new light at Brussels show

Running until Sept. 29, a selection of Dukhan’s recent photographs on refugees in Belgium is currently on view in a free exhibition. (Supplied)
Running until Sept. 29, a selection of Dukhan’s recent photographs on refugees in Belgium is currently on view in a free exhibition. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7pnq

Updated 11 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

Syrian photographer shows refugees in new light at Brussels show

Running until Sept. 29, a selection of Dukhan’s recent photographs on refugees in Belgium is currently on view in a free exhibition. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Abdulazez Dukhan was only 13 years old when his life turned upside down as his native Syria experienced a political uprising a decade ago. The increasing unrest led him to relocate to Turkey, Greece, and finally, Brussels, where he currently studies computer science at university and has taken part in a new exhibition, titled “50 Humans.”

“We left Syria, but I don’t see that as a problem because we all had to leave at some point,” Dukhan, now 22, told Arab News. “It was hard for sure, because you have to build up everything from the beginning.” 




Abdulazez Dukhan. (Supplied)

Staying in a Greek refugee camp was harsh for Dukhan, originally from Homs, as it involved braving the cold weather and waiting in line for food, but it also introduced an unexpected activity: An interest in photography. With no prior professional skills in photography, he started using a manual camera, given to him by a camp volunteer, to capture refugees through portraiture in a humane manner. 

A girl plays with a balloon, a boy wears a red nose, and an elderly man with a twinkle in his eye smiles gently towards the camera. “I saw how we were represented by the Western media. There wasn’t a lot of coverage on the refugee crisis from the neutral side,” Dukhan explained. “It was always the problems, the fights, while they don’t really cover the humans behind what’s happening.”

He’s come a long way from those days in 2016 but still practices photography, which he considers a “weapon” for social change and understanding. “I realize that photography is stronger than art. It’s more real. You bring the harsh reality directly to people,” he says. But, telling more hopeful and positive stories of refugees is what Dukhan has been focusing on. 




Running until Sept. 29, a selection of Dukhan’s recent photographs on refugees in Belgium is currently on view in a free exhibition. (Supplied)

“The first thing that pops up in your mind when you think about refugees is misery,” he says. “It always has to be about misery. It doesn’t have to be: ‘Hey, look! Yes, this is a refugee, who opened his company five years ago and he’s doing great.’” 

Running until Sept. 29, a selection of Dukhan’s recent photographs on refugees in Belgium is currently on view in a free exhibition, entitled “50 Humans,” at the Church of Notre-Dame de Bon Secours in Brussels. Last summer, he travelled to 15 Belgian towns and cities, meeting with fifty men and women, fleeing from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Morocco, and Palestine, who shared their stories and were photographed for Dukhan’s project. Some have opened their own companies, established schools, and pursued their PhD studies. 




The photographer travelled to 15 Belgian towns and cities, meeting with 50 men and women. (Supplied)

The photographs are simple and poignant. Each sitter greets the viewer with a direct gaze in a silent yet amiable way. “The point is to show people as they are,” adds Dukhan. He hopes to raise funds for this project, exposing it in other cities and smaller towns in Europe and photographing more people, or 100 humans in total. “We want to keep moving around in countries,” he says, “until we cover more and more, until we really have a strong voice.” 




Each sitter greets the viewer with a direct gaze in a silent yet amiable way. (Supplied)

 

Topics: Syria Belgium photography art refugees

‘Kate’: A middling work that is high on action but lacks innovation

The film is currently streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
The film is currently streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 15 September 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Kate’: A middling work that is high on action but lacks innovation

The film is currently streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 15 September 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Director Cedric Nicolas-Trovan, who has given us a titles like fantasy-filled adventure “The Huntsman: Winter's War,” steps on the gas this time with “Kate,” now on Netflix. The film currently tops the streaming platform’s trending list in Saudi Arabia, but is it worth the watch?

A narrative set largely in Tokyo, though the opening scenes are in Osaka, it takes us on a roller-coaster ride thorough the city, dazzling neon signs competing for attention along with smoking guns and glittering swords. In some ways, it almost resembles a violent Manga comic with Mary Elizebeth Winstead in the shoes of assassin Kate, a 20-something hard-to-crack woman, trained to the hilt by Varrick (Woody Harrelson). She caught the eye as a “scream queen” in the horror series “Wolf Lake” in early 2000 and graduated to notorious characters in “Monster Island” and the supernatural thriller, “Final Destination.”

“Kate” is several notches higher than any of the aforementioned movies, and packs in a kind of arresting action that is sleek and performed with a nuanced sense of fair play and justice, which we see in the titular character. It seems like she becomes tired of chasing and being chased around after her original assignment to shoot a Yakuza kingpin misfires — she kills his brother instead, leaving his daughter, Ani (Miku Martineau), devastated. Controlling her is V, whom she calls Varrick, who has been a parent to her, a teacher and guide.

But in the game of collateral damage that Kate and V play, there can only be tragedy. The fallout is unthinkable. Poisoned by a lethal dose of polonium, and with just 24 hours of life left, she must take her revenge. But the only person who knows where the gang leader who planned her death lives is Ani. A touching bond between them is established as the film moves along, with Kate daring death as she travels along an insanely destructive path. 

The film is a middling work, with very little that is inventive. Writer Umair Aleem just cannot seem to get past the violence and mayhem, and this can get on one’s nerves.

Topics: Kate Netflix review film entertainment

What We Are Reading Today: A Republic of Equals: A Manifesto for a Just Society

What We Are Reading Today: A Republic of Equals: A Manifesto for a Just Society
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Republic of Equals: A Manifesto for a Just Society

What We Are Reading Today: A Republic of Equals: A Manifesto for a Just Society
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

Author: Jonathan Rothwell

Political equality is the most basic tenet of democracy. Yet in America and other democratic nations, those with political power have special access to markets and public services. A Republic of Equals traces the massive income inequality observed in the US and other rich democracies to politicized markets and avoidable gaps in opportunity—and explains why they are the root cause of what ails democracy today.
In this provocative book, economist Jonathan Rothwell draws on the latest empirical evidence from across the social sciences to demonstrate how rich democracies have allowed racial politics and the interests of those at the top to subordinate justice. He looks at the rise of nationalism in Europe and the US, revealing how this trend overlaps with racial prejudice and is related to mounting frustration with a political status quo that thrives on income inequality and inefficient markets. But economic differences are by no means inevitable. Differences in group status by race and ethnicity are dynamic.
and have reversed themselves across continents and within countries. Inequalities persist between races in the US because Black Americans are denied equal access to markets and public services. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: New Lefts: The Making of a Radical Tradition
books
What We Are Reading Today: New Lefts: The Making of a Radical Tradition
What We Are Reading Today: The Coddling of the American Mind
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Coddling of the American Mind

British musician Mark Ronson to perform at UAE event 

British musician Mark Ronson to perform at UAE event 
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

British musician Mark Ronson to perform at UAE event 

British musician Mark Ronson to perform at UAE event 
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: British musician Mark Ronson will perform at the UAE’s inaugural Semi Permanent Middle East festival in Abu Dhabi. 

The festival is set to take place from Oct. 14-16 at Manarat Al-Saadiyat in the country’s capital city. 

The Grammy and Oscar-winning music sensation will perform a DJ set at the event. 

Organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and global creative company Semi Permanent, the event will also feature an array of immersive and multi-sensory experiences, including the first international pop-up by famed New York restaurant The Flower Shop.

La Rosa Social Club - famed as an Aaron Rose creation - will join industry talent at Semi Permanent Middle East. (Supplied)

Accompanying an international line-up, the event will also feature Arab talents including musician Dana Hourani, artist Jason Seife, Les Benjamins’ founder and creative director Bunyamin Aydin and photographer Hussain Al-Moosawi. 

The festival is curated around the theme “Bridges,” whereby international professionals in the creative world will showcase how to build new bridges between industry peers and a complex matrix of worldwide consumers through keynote talks, panels, workshops and experiences. 

Topics: Mark Ronson Semi Permanent Middle East

Co-owner of Lebanese label Yeprem discusses celebrity fans from Jennifer Lopez to Madonna  

Co-owner of Lebanese label Yeprem discusses celebrity fans from Jennifer Lopez to Madonna  
Updated 14 September 2021
Hadia Sinno

Co-owner of Lebanese label Yeprem discusses celebrity fans from Jennifer Lopez to Madonna  

Co-owner of Lebanese label Yeprem discusses celebrity fans from Jennifer Lopez to Madonna  
Updated 14 September 2021
Hadia Sinno

BEIRUT: From Jennifer Lopez to Madonna, Lebanese jewelry brand Yeprem has been adding a dose of sparkle to Hollywood celebrities’ red carpet looks for more than five decades.  

The brand, famous for using marquis cut diamonds, creates modern, yet timeless designs. 

Virna Yeprem, the daughter of the founder, said that when she and her brothers joined the business, which was founded in 1964, they expanded the brand internationally “by being innovative.

“We revolutionized the vision of jewelry, the concept of jewelry, of how to wear the items,” she said in an interview with Arab News. 

One of their standout Hollywood experiences was when Lopez, the US singer, actress and dancer, wore the brand’s jewelry during a video shoot for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. “We were surprised,” said Virna.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YEPREM (@yeprem)

Yeprem designs its piece with flexibility and dexterity in mind, so that the jewelry is comfortable and pliable, which is why Hollywood celebrities enjoy championing the brand’s pieces on stage, according to the owner. 

“Celebrities were attracted (to Yeprem) because they thought that the pieces would complete their look on red carpets,” she said. “In their concerts and events… we try to fit every size to (ensure) very comfortable movement, because it is not easy to sing or to move when the piece is nice but not comfortable.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YEPREM (@yeprem)

Another memorable experience for the siblings was when Madonna’s team wanted to create luxurious jewelry for a video clip of her album, “Rebel Heart,” that was going to be released at the 2015 Grammys. 

“They contacted us and they wanted us to create a piece inspired by the album, ‘Rebel Heart.’ We had two weeks between designing, her approval and the production for the piece to be ready for (the) Grammys on time,” said Virna. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YEPREM (@yeprem)

“Luckily, we made it. She loved the piece. She was very happy. She sent us a thank you letter,” added Virna. 

The label’s star-studded client list includes Rihanna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Oprah Winfrey and many more. 

Topics: Yeprem Virna Yeprem

Bisan: Rare Palestinian restaurant in the heart of Tokyo offers up Arab fare

Bisan: Rare Palestinian restaurant in the heart of Tokyo offers up Arab fare
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

Bisan: Rare Palestinian restaurant in the heart of Tokyo offers up Arab fare

Bisan: Rare Palestinian restaurant in the heart of Tokyo offers up Arab fare
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

TOKYO: A five minute walk from Tokyo’s Jujo railway station, a small Palestinian restaurant called Bisan serves popular Levantine flavors like falafel and hummus to Japanese patrons.

Named after an ancient Palestinian town, Bisan offers customers a traditional experience ranging from cuisine to music. 

The owner and chef Sudqi Mansour welcomes his customers with good humor and a chance to taste the offerings of his homeland. (Supplied)

The owner and chef Sudqi Mansour welcomes his customers with good humor and a chance to taste the offerings of his homeland.

A visitor told Arab News Japan that he had already traveled to Palestine to meditate at the tomb of Christ. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, he could no longer go there but he was happy to be able to taste Arab food in the heart of Tokyo.

The intimate atmosphere of the restaurant shows that it remains connected to Palestine, with flags hanging on the walls, photos of former leader Yasser Arafat, messages of peace, a map of Palestine, Shishas and dromedaries adorn the baroque decor of the restaurant.

The intimate atmosphere of the restaurant shows that it remains connected to Palestine, with flags hanging on the walls, photos of former leader Yasser Arafat, messages of peace, a map of Palestine, Shishas and dromedaries adorn the baroque decor of the restaurant. (Supplied)

In the kitchen, Chef Mansour is usually busy preparing the orders by cutting the ingredients with an expert hand. He said it took about 5 hours to prepare the hummus, which is the pride and reputation of Bisan, which opened in January 2011.

It was while traveling to join a family member that Mansour decided to settle in a peaceful country in Japan to introduce Palestinian cuisine to Japanese foodies.

Most of his visitors are Japanese although he occasionally has Saudi or French diners.  The restaurant is open Saturday and Sunday at lunchtime and weekdays from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and reservations are possible by phone.

Topics: Tokyo Bisan

Latest updates

Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE
Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE
Proof of vaccine or PCR test required to enter Expo 2020 Dubai
Proof of vaccine or PCR test required to enter Expo 2020 Dubai
Syrian photographer shows refugees in new light at Brussels show
Running until Sept. 29, a selection of Dukhan’s recent photographs on refugees in Belgium is currently on view in a free exhibition. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
UK PM Johnson reshuffles cabinet with education minister first to go
UK PM Johnson reshuffles cabinet with education minister first to go

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.