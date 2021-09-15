You are here

Saudi Real Estate Co. to raise $426.4m to finance Qiddiya, Roshan projects

Saudi Real Estate Co. to raise $426.4m to finance Qiddiya, Roshan projects
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Co. to raise $426.4m to finance Qiddiya, Roshan projects

Saudi Real Estate Co. to raise $426.4m to finance Qiddiya, Roshan projects
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria) plans to raise SR1.6 billion ($426.4 million) via priority rights issue to finance projects and plans including Qiddiya, Roshan and other major projects related to Vision 2030, CEO Ibrahim Al-Alwan confirmed in an interview on Tuesday.

This is a great opportunity to link the expected growth of our performance with the pace of major projects, and thus the need to increase capital, he said.

Al Akaria announced on Tuesday in a filing on Tadawul, it is considering issuing priority rights to finance its future projects, and the company’s board decided on Monday to present the proposal at an extraordinary general assembly.

The board also approved the appointment of NCB Capital as financial adviser.

The aim is to finance and implement Al Akaria’s future plans and projects and expand its various activities, Al-Alwan told Al Arabiya. 

He said the great momentum in the Saudi real estate market provides an opportunity for the oldest real estate company in the Kingdom to keep pace with the growth of Riyadh, which is witnessing a rapid infrastructure expansion.

Al Akaria CEO also pointed out that the company intends to restore and revive some of its previous projects, and build again in distinctive locations in Riyadh. There are many new projects under study, he said.

As residential projects in the Kingdom are focusing on the quality of life, Al Akaria is looking to launch a wide range of quality services in the next phase, part of which will be investment in the office real estate, he added.

Al Akaria chief pointed out that making profits in real estate projects takes between two to three years, due to which companies have to rely on off-plan sales, which has become part of the business fundamentals in the real estate sector, and one of the solutions to early results in a faster way and reduce financial burdens.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy real estate

Mulkia Investment creates first Saudi cybersecurity fund 

Mulkia Investment creates first Saudi cybersecurity fund 
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

Mulkia Investment creates first Saudi cybersecurity fund 

Mulkia Investment creates first Saudi cybersecurity fund 
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mulkia Investment Co. has established Mulkia Cyber Security Fund in partnership with US leading company in cybersecurity investment, Paladin Capital Group, Argaam reported.

The fund aims to invest in companies and funds in the cybersecurity sector to achieve capital growth in the medium to long term. The fund’s term is 10 years with a minimum commitment of SR1 million ($266.5 million), the company said in a statement.

The fund offers qualified investors the opportunity to invest in cybersecurity companies and technologies worldwide, it said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia fund Cybersecurity

World Defense Show to add SR500m to Saudi GDP, create 5000 jobs

World Defense Show to add SR500m to Saudi GDP, create 5000 jobs
Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the WDS, speaking to Arab News
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

World Defense Show to add SR500m to Saudi GDP, create 5000 jobs

World Defense Show to add SR500m to Saudi GDP, create 5000 jobs
  • The WDS has already allocated 85 percent of its space to exhibitors.
  • More than 100 Saudi firms have signed up to take part.
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The World Defense Show (WDS), the global security event to be held in Riyadh next March, is expected to add SR500 million to Saudi Arabia's GDP and create 5000 jobs, according to its head. 

The show, held under the patronage of King Salman, will benefit companies and entities directly connected to the event, as well as those in the local supply chain, Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the WDS, told Arab News in an interview at the sidelines of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London. 

Jobs in transport, hospitality, construction and defense will be among those boosted by the show, which is set to be held on March 6 next year.

The WDS has already allocated 85 percent of its space to exhibitors, with more than 100 Saudi firms signed up to take part.

Ormrod said that as WDS is a marketplace bringing together the international community with the local supply chain and the Saudi Ministry of Defense, it will directly and indirectly create over 5,000 local jobs. 

“How many more it will create in the next decade or so is something that’s yet to be calculated, but it’s a huge impact for the local economy,” he added.

He said that WDS are keen to find local partners to source a lot of the manufacturing, supply and technology needed for the show. 

Advocates for the show were part of a Saudi delegation to the DSEI exhibition in London this week, alongside companies such as Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Saudi General Authority of Military Industries.

Omrod said the reaction they have received during the first two days of the DESI exhibition had been “phenomenal,” and exceeded all their expectations so far.

A warm welcome was extended by the United Kingdom’s defense secretary, as he talked up the importance of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, particularly in aerospace.

Ben Wallace said: “We have had a partnership for 40 to 50 years in aerospace and the next phase is exactly that, the next phase. It’s time that together we take Saudi and British capacity together, in Saudi with Saudi skills, for the next generation, I think that’s really very important, absolutely vital.”

His comments came during a tour of the Kingdom’s pavilion at the DSEI trade show, accompanied by Saudi ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar.

“The Saudi people, after all that investment, they will see a return, and I think it will be very good,” Wallace said, adding: “The Saudis have been our friends for many, many, many decades and will continue to be so.”

The Kingdom’s pavilion was among the largest in one of the world’s most important defense trade fairs, alongside major companies such as Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Airbus and Rolls Royce, as well as other countries displaying their military powers.

“I’m thrilled to see Saudi industry developing at the pace it has,” the Saudi ambassador told Arab News. “We are creating a lot of jobs and diversifying our economy, and this is a sign of the development we are seeing in Saudi Arabia and the changes that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have brought on.”

He said that this bodes well for the future development of technology, jobs and industry on a world scale, “so we are very proud.”

WDS will offer many programs including the Future Talent Program, designed to help prepare the next generation of Saudi defense industry leaders, the CEO said. 

Other programs tailored for show participants include Official Military Delegations, Meet the KSA Government, Meet the Buyer and an Investor-Investee Program, he added.

Ormrod said: “The event has been three years in the planning and in the making, we started back in 2018 and it’s part of a royal decree, and it’s a small part of the Vision 2030 to diversify industry sectors away from petrochemical.”

Topics: World Defense Show DSEI 2021

Saudi Crown Prince launches human capability development program

Saudi Crown Prince launches human capability development program
Updated 14 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince launches human capability development program

Saudi Crown Prince launches human capability development program
  • Crown prince announced that the program will include 89 initiatives aimed at achieving objectives of Vision 2030
  • The program represents a national strategy aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of human capabilities
Updated 14 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launched a program to develop human capabilities on Wednesday as part of Vision 2030. 
The program represents a national strategy aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of human capabilities locally and globally by seizing opportunities resulting from accelerated and renewed needs.
The human capability development program will prepare citizens for “the current and future labor market with capabilities and ambitions that compete with the world,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.
This will be done through enhancing values, developing fundamental skills and skills of the future, and knowledge development, Prince Mohammed said. 
“Due to my confidence in the capabilities of every citizen, this program has been developed to meet the needs and aspirations of all segments of society,” the crown prince said.
The program focuses on developing a solid educational base for all citizens to instil values from an early age, while preparing the youth for the future local and global labor market. 
It will develop the skills of citizens by providing lifelong learning opportunities, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship culture, and developing and activating policies to ensure the competitiveness of the Kingdom.
The crown prince announced that the program will include 89 initiatives aimed at achieving 16 strategic objectives of Vision 2030. 
The program’s strategy will built on three pillars: developing a resilient and strong educational base, preparing for the future labor market locally and globally, and providing lifelong learning opportunities.
The program’s aims include increasing kindergarten enrolment from 23 percent to 90 percent and having two Saudi universities ranked among the top 100 universities in the world by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Human capability development program Saudi Vision 2030

Jordan needs to cut public spending to deal with downturn — Capital Economics

Jordan needs to cut public spending to deal with downturn — Capital Economics
Sunset on the skyline of Amman and the old town of the city - Shutterstock
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Jordan needs to cut public spending to deal with downturn — Capital Economics

Jordan needs to cut public spending to deal with downturn — Capital Economics
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Jordan needs to pursue fiscal consolidation to cope with a deterioration in public finances, even in the teeth of the public’s opposition to austerity, analysts Capital Economics has warned.

The London-based research consultancy claims the Middle Eastern country is set to walk an economic and political tightrope due to its economy contracting by 1.6 percent last year.

Analysis by Capital Economics claims the central government budget deficit, which had been widening even before the pandemic struck, reached 7 percent  of GDP at the end of last year – the largest shortfall since mid-2013. 

James Swanston, a Middle East and North Africa economist for the firm, said: “The deficit would have widened even further had it not been for several measures introduced by the government including the suspension of civil servants’ bonuses and a hiring freeze as well as postponing non-priority capital investment and a public sector wage hike.”

He added: "We estimate that, in order to stabilise the public debt-to-GDP ratio at its current level, a fiscal squeeze equal to 4 percent of GDP would be needed in the coming years.”

Jordan is unlikely to default as allies in the Gulf and Western countries would step in to provide financial support, Swanston concluded.

Topics: Jordan Capital Economics

UAE startup Supy raises $1.5m in latest funding

UAE startup Supy raises $1.5m in latest funding
Supy aims to streamline end-to-end order processing between restaurants and suppliers.
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

UAE startup Supy raises $1.5m in latest funding

UAE startup Supy raises $1.5m in latest funding
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A UAE-based startup that digitizes communication between restaurants and suppliers has raised $1.5 million in pre-seed funding. 

Supy provides a platform to streamline restaurants’ ordering process and provide real-time analytics to support procurement. 

The round was led by UAE-based COTU Ventures and US-based Valia Ventures, marking its first investment in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

“I experienced first-hand the countless pain points that exist for both restaurants and suppliers when it comes to the ordering process,” said Dani El-Zein, Supy’s co-founder, adding that the company aims to address this concern in the food and beverage sector.

Topics: Supy funding

