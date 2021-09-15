UN Yemen envoy arrives in Saudi Arabia on first visit

RIYADH: The new UN special envoy for Yemen arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday as part of his first visit since taking office on Sep. 5.
He will hold talks with senior Yemeni and Saudi officials and diplomats during his stay in the Kingdom.
Hans Grundberg will meet Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, parliament speaker Sultan Al-Barakani and representatives of Yemeni political parties.
He will also meet senior Saudi officials, ambassadors of the UN Security Council permanent member states to Yemen and the US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.
The Swedish diplomat is “keen to engage with Yemenis and other key interlocutors on how to find durable solutions to the conflict and reach an inclusive political settlement that ends the war and meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people,” his office said.
