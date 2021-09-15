You are here

Oil prices jump over after drawdown in US stocks: Market wrap

Oil prices jump over after drawdown in US stocks: Market wrap
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: US crude oil fell by 6.4 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 10, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday. That was larger than the average decline of 3.5 million barrels expected by the analysts. 

At 417.4 million barrels, US crude oil is about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

US gasoline decreased by 1.9 million barrels last week to its lowest since Nov 2019 and is about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Brent crude rose $2.12, or 2.9 percent, to $75.72 a barrel by 11:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.28, or 3.3 percent, to $72.75 a barrel.

Earlier in the session, Brent touched $76.13 a barrel, a contract high, and the highest outright price since late July.

Nord Stream 2

A speedy launch of operations at its Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany — seen by opponents as a geopolitical tool — would help combat surging gas prices in Europe, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has canceled three contracts with Vitol, the latest fallout from a US bribery case involving the world’s largest independent energy trader, according to Reuters.

Mega refinery

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote is in talks with some of the world’s biggest oil traders to help finance his mega refinery project outside of Nigeria’s commercial center Lagos, sources with knowledge of the matter said to Reuters.

The 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery, once completed, will be the continent’s largest plant and redraw major trade flows of crude and fuel in the Atlantic basin.

Egypt’s oil

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla expects the next period to see growth in oil activities as oil prices improve, paving the way for increased investment, new discoveries, and increased production.

The IEA has adjusted global oil demand since last month’s report to 5.2 million barrels per day for 2021, while 2022 growth is slightly higher at 3.2 million barrels.

Bitcoin predicted to hit $500,000 in five years
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday rising by 2.88 percent to $47,731.21 at 5:37 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether traded at $3,428.65, up 2.95 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Despite ups and downs, financial gurus and analysts predict a bright future for the cryptocurrency.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, said the price of Bitcoin will be more than $500,000 in five year, which is more than 10 times what it is today.

Speaking at the SALT conference, she said she was pleased that Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, understood crypto and the advantages of Bitcoin in particular. 

On the other hand, Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, believes regulators will eventually take over control of Bitcoin if the cryptocurrency achieves mainstream success.

“I think at the end of the day if it’s really successful, they will kill it and they will try to kill it. And I think they will kill it because they have ways of killing it,” Dalio said in an interview on the sidelines of the conference.

 

Study

According to the results of a study conducted by market and data research firm KLA, about 47 percent of adults in South Africa own cryptocurrency, with the majority of this number holding low-value investments. Many are still trying to understand cryptocurrency.

The study also showed that 25 percent of South Africans own cryptocurrencies with an average asset value of less than $70. In addition, 36 percent plan to invest in cryptocurrencies in the future.

“While this percentage is high, the amount invested is low. This indicates that the bulk of cryptocurrency investors in South Africa are experimenting and venturing without making a significant financial commitment,” Tessa Nowosenetz of the KLA said.

Only 3 percent of the respondents said they own cryptocurrencies worth more than $3,400. However, the majority of South Africans 53 percent are not cryptocurrency holders.

 

Curbs

In Uzbekistan, cryptocurrency cannot be adopted as a method of payment, according to an official from the country’s central bank.

The representative of the regulator also noted that unlike cryptocurrencies, while speaking to local media, the national law is backed by the bank’s assets.

The deputy chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Behzod Hamraev, said: “As an economist, I can assume that cryptocurrency, will never be equal to world currencies such as the dollar, euro, yen, ruble.”

Agthia Group acquires majority stake in top Egyptian processed meat producer
Arab News

RIYADH: Agthia Group, the UAE’s leading food and beverages company has completed the acquisition of a 75.1 percent stake in meat producer Ismailia Investments (Atyab), CNBC Arabia reported.

The Abu Dhabi-based leading food and beverage company achieved strong revenue growth at a compound annual rate of approximately 28 percent between 2016 and 2020, with healthy profit margins in 2020 of approximately 19 percent before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Last year, the company achieved net revenues of AED424 million ($140.2 million), and profits of AED79 million ($26.1 million) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. 

The company’s portfolio includes four brands, and the annual production capacity of the company is approximately 70,000 tons across a number of facilities and production lines, including a factory with an area of 60,000 sqm. 

Agthia has 11 distribution centers across Egypt and employs more than 2,500 employees, and recently acquired the Al-Nabil Food Industries Co. in Jordan.

Attito Raslan, chairman and CEO of the company will retain a stake in the company.

Saudi Real Estate Co. to raise $426.4m to finance Qiddiya, Roshan projects
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria) plans to raise SR1.6 billion ($426.4 million) via priority rights issue to finance projects and plans including Qiddiya, Roshan and other major projects related to Vision 2030, CEO Ibrahim Al-Alwan confirmed in an interview on Tuesday.

This is a great opportunity to link the expected growth of our performance with the pace of major projects, and thus the need to increase capital, he said.

Al Akaria announced on Tuesday in a filing on Tadawul, it is considering issuing priority rights to finance its future projects, and the company’s board decided on Monday to present the proposal at an extraordinary general assembly.

The board also approved the appointment of NCB Capital as financial adviser.

The aim is to finance and implement Al Akaria’s future plans and projects and expand its various activities, Al-Alwan told Al Arabiya. 

He said the great momentum in the Saudi real estate market provides an opportunity for the oldest real estate company in the Kingdom to keep pace with the growth of Riyadh, which is witnessing a rapid infrastructure expansion.

Al Akaria CEO also pointed out that the company intends to restore and revive some of its previous projects, and build again in distinctive locations in Riyadh. There are many new projects under study, he said.

As residential projects in the Kingdom are focusing on the quality of life, Al Akaria is looking to launch a wide range of quality services in the next phase, part of which will be investment in the office real estate, he added.

Al Akaria chief pointed out that making profits in real estate projects takes between two to three years, due to which companies have to rely on off-plan sales, which has become part of the business fundamentals in the real estate sector, and one of the solutions to early results in a faster way and reduce financial burdens.

Mulkia Investment creates first Saudi cybersecurity fund 
Arab News

RIYADH: Mulkia Investment Co. has established Mulkia Cyber Security Fund in partnership with US leading company in cybersecurity investment, Paladin Capital Group, Argaam reported.

The fund aims to invest in companies and funds in the cybersecurity sector to achieve capital growth in the medium to long term. The fund’s term is 10 years with a minimum commitment of SR1 million ($266.5 million), the company said in a statement.

The fund offers qualified investors the opportunity to invest in cybersecurity companies and technologies worldwide, it said.

World Defense Show to add SR500m to Saudi GDP, create 5000 jobs
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The World Defense Show (WDS), the global security event to be held in Riyadh next March, is expected to add SR500 million to Saudi Arabia's GDP and create 5000 jobs, according to its head. 

The show, held under the patronage of King Salman, will benefit companies and entities directly connected to the event, as well as those in the local supply chain, Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the WDS, told Arab News in an interview at the sidelines of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London. 

Jobs in transport, hospitality, construction and defense will be among those boosted by the show, which is set to be held on March 6 next year.

The WDS has already allocated 85 percent of its space to exhibitors, with more than 100 Saudi firms signed up to take part.

Ormrod said that as WDS is a marketplace bringing together the international community with the local supply chain and the Saudi Ministry of Defense, it will directly and indirectly create over 5,000 local jobs. 

“How many more it will create in the next decade or so is something that’s yet to be calculated, but it’s a huge impact for the local economy,” he added.

He said that WDS are keen to find local partners to source a lot of the manufacturing, supply and technology needed for the show. 

Advocates for the show were part of a Saudi delegation to the DSEI exhibition in London this week, alongside companies such as Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Saudi General Authority of Military Industries.

Omrod said the reaction they have received during the first two days of the DESI exhibition had been “phenomenal,” and exceeded all their expectations so far.

A warm welcome was extended by the United Kingdom’s defense secretary, as he talked up the importance of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, particularly in aerospace.

Ben Wallace said: “We have had a partnership for 40 to 50 years in aerospace and the next phase is exactly that, the next phase. It’s time that together we take Saudi and British capacity together, in Saudi with Saudi skills, for the next generation, I think that’s really very important, absolutely vital.”

His comments came during a tour of the Kingdom’s pavilion at the DSEI trade show, accompanied by Saudi ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar.

“The Saudi people, after all that investment, they will see a return, and I think it will be very good,” Wallace said, adding: “The Saudis have been our friends for many, many, many decades and will continue to be so.”

The Kingdom’s pavilion was among the largest in one of the world’s most important defense trade fairs, alongside major companies such as Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Airbus and Rolls Royce, as well as other countries displaying their military powers.

“I’m thrilled to see Saudi industry developing at the pace it has,” the Saudi ambassador told Arab News. “We are creating a lot of jobs and diversifying our economy, and this is a sign of the development we are seeing in Saudi Arabia and the changes that King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have brought on.”

He said that this bodes well for the future development of technology, jobs and industry on a world scale, “so we are very proud.”

WDS will offer many programs including the Future Talent Program, designed to help prepare the next generation of Saudi defense industry leaders, the CEO said. 

Other programs tailored for show participants include Official Military Delegations, Meet the KSA Government, Meet the Buyer and an Investor-Investee Program, he added.

Ormrod said: “The event has been three years in the planning and in the making, we started back in 2018 and it’s part of a royal decree, and it’s a small part of the Vision 2030 to diversify industry sectors away from petrochemical.”

