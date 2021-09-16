You are here

Syrian humanitarian crisis in a ‘downward spiral,’ warns UN aid official

Syrian humanitarian crisis in a ‘downward spiral,’ warns UN aid official
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Martin Griffiths. (Reuters)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Up to 13.4 million people across Syria are now in need of emergency aid, 20 percent up on last year
  • Eight civilians have died in recent weeks as violence escalates in Idlib, threatening humanitarian workers
NEW YORK: The humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening rapidly and the needs of the Syrian people are greater than ever, the UN’s aid chief said on Wednesday.

Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told a meeting of the UN Security Council’s 15 members that “humanitarian needs in Syria are greater than ever, even though we may read about it less on the front pages of newspapers.”

He told delegates, including Turkish, Iranian and Syrian representatives, that despite billions of dollars in donations by the international community, humanitarian needs “tragically outstrip available resources.”

Griffiths said that at least 13.4 million people across Syria are now in need of emergency aid — a jump of more than 20 percent from the same time last year, and the highest figure since 2017.

Among the most pressing issues is access to clean water.

“The lack of access to safe water is disproportionately affecting the general health and reproductive health of women and girls,” he added.

Access to education, food and other basic human needs was in serious decline across the country, Griffiths said.

“Syria is caught in a downward spiral. The country will continue to be a place of tragedy so long as the conflict continues. Need and suffering will continue to grow in the near term,” the UN official said.

UK representative Barbara Woodward placed the blame for this crisis squarely at the feet of the Syrian regime and its benefactors — but stopped short of naming Iran specifically.

“Airstrikes and artillery bombardment, which violate the cease-fire agreement, have become the new normal in southern Idlib, with around 10 to 20 airstrikes currently recorded every day — directly affecting civilians and humanitarian workers,” she said.

“In recent weeks, eight civilians, including two women and one child, have been killed, including in heavy artillery shelling on residential areas of Idlib city by the regime and its allies.”

Woodward also highlighted the heavy price that humanitarian aid workers have paid for their attempts to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

“Since March 2021, 19 humanitarian workers have been killed and 36 injured in the violence. We urge all parties to respect the cease-fire agreement and comply with the obligations to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.”

Amany Qaddour, regional director for Syria Relief and Development, told the Security Council meeting that aid workers in Syria had been providing lifesaving services in “a context akin to hell.”

As hostilities in the northwest of the country, one of the last remaining rebel strongholds, have escalated, so too has the humanitarian crisis, she said.

“In terms of some of the most vulnerable groups, what we’re seeing is increased violence — for women, for example, in terms of intimate partner violence. We’ve also seen an increase in rape cases, and other forms of sexual violence, in children and adolescents, in particular,” Qaddour said.

Children also have been forced into work, including heavy labor such as mining, to help their families survive.

Qaddour said that there has also been a recorded increase in suicides among children and young people. “The atmosphere is palpable with helplessness and despair,” she said.

In a powerful speech to delegates, she explained that the global pandemic has only served to exacerbate the suffering of the Syrian people.

Less than 1.5 percent of the population is vaccinated against the virus, and in some areas nobody has been inoculated. Instead, the government has relied on localized lockdowns to prevent the spread.

But in a context where the economy has crumbled, food is scarce and people rely on a daily wage, “lockdowns are essentially a death sentence,” Qaddour said.

Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk

Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk
  • Top negotiator demoted, replaced by hard-liner who rejects ‘foreign interference’
JEDDAH: Iran on Wednesday demoted its chief nuclear negotiator and replaced him with an anti-Western hawk in a move that casts doubt on talks to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran.
Abbas Araghchi, one of the key negotiators of the original 2015 agreement, also lost his job as deputy foreign minister, and his role in the talks will now be limited to that of ministry adviser.
His replacement at the ministry is Ali Bagheri, a protege of President Ebrahim Raisi who was his deputy for international affairs when Raisi was judiciary chief.
Bagheri, 53, has repeatedly criticized strict limits on Iran’s nuclear activities and granting “foreigners” access to inspect the country’s nuclear plants and other “sensitive security facilities.”
His appointment puts Iran’s nuclear policy firmly in the hands of hard-liners close to Raisi, analyst Mehdi Zakerian said. “In the Raisi administration, the key personalities at the negotiating table are now Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation chief Mohammad Eslami and Ali Bagheri,” Zakerian said.
“Bagheri’s appointment should be seen as a clear warning to the West as it’s likely the new team will throw into question the whole basis of the nuclear deal and abandon all of Iran’s commitments if the Americans delay their return to the 2015 agreement.”
Nicki Siamaki, an analyst at Control Risks, said Bagheri’s appointment could prolong the process of reaching a deal with the US as the regime would raise the stakes to reach a deal they considered met their conditions.
President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the original deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran.
Tehran responded by breaching many of the agreement’s restrictions and enriching uranium to purity levels much closer to weapons grade.

Tunisian president says country being run by ‘mafia’

Tunisian president says country being run by ‘mafia’
TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has said that the country is being run by a “mafia” and pledged to fight corrupt politicians.
“This is a state with two regimes, an apparent regime, that of the institutions, and a real regime, that of the mafia that governs Tunisia,” Saied said in a video posted on the presidency’s Facebook page.
“I will not engage in dialogue with thieves,” he added.
Saied, a legal theorist and former law professor, was elected in 2019 and has billed himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution.
He invoked that power on July 25 to fire the prime minister, freeze parliament and strip MPs of their immunity, and assume all executive powers. He has also taken control of the judiciary.
His move came amid chronic legislative infighting that had crippled governance. It was followed by a sweeping anti-corruption drive that has included detentions, travel bans and house arrests of politicians, businessmen and judicial officials.
Saied has yet to appoint a new government or reveal a roadmap toward normalization, despite repeated demands by political parties.
Over the weekend he said there would soon be nominations for a new government and spoke of a reform of the constitution. “The government is coming,” he said on Tuesday, “but we need to know what policy it will implement. The aim is to meet the demands of the Tunisian people.”
“Dealing with thieves or traitors is out of the question,” he added. His moves have been criticized by judges and opponents.
But some Tunisians, exasperated by their political class and its perceived corruption, impunity and failure to improve living standards more than a decade since the country’s protests launched the Arab Spring, see them as a necessary evil.
He has justified his recent decisions by citing Article 80 of the constitution.

Drone strikes in Syria kill three, severely wound several pro-Iran fighters: Monitor

Drone strikes in Syria kill three, severely wound several pro-Iran fighters: Monitor
  • Trucks of Iraqi paramilitary network Hashd Al-Shaabi were hit after they crossed border into Syrian district of Abu Kamal
BEIRUT: Airstrikes from unidentified drones killed three pro-Iran fighters in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor near the Iraqi border, a Britain-based war monitor said on Wednesday.
The drones late on Tuesday targeted trucks of the Iraqi paramilitary network Hashd Al-Shaabi after they had crossed the border into the Syrian border district of Albu Kamal, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Three were killed and several severely wounded, the monitoring group said.
A source within the Hashd in Iraq however said that “the strikes destroyed four vehicles, but no one was killed.”
“The site targeted was near a border post of the factions on the Iraqi-Syrian border,” the source said. The Fatah alliance, the political wing of the Hashd, condemned an “abject attack” on its forces on the frontier.
It called on Iraq’s government and parliament to “determine the countries responsible” and confront them.
Iran-backed groups, including the Hashd, are present near the Iraqi border in Syria’s far east.
The strikes on Albu Kamal come after a drone attack late on Saturday against the Irbil international airport, which includes an airbase of the US-led coalition that has been fighting Daesh.
There were no casualties in the attack on the base in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Attacks of this kind, normally targeting US troops or US interests in Iraq, have become common in recent months.
Although no one claims responsibility for them, Washington blames pro-Iranian forces in Iraq.
The US has twice conducted deadly strikes against the Hashd in eastern Syria since President Joe Biden took office, in February and June this year.
Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory, targeting regime positions as well as allied pro-Iran forces since the start of the decade-old Syrian war.
Meanwhile, the sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago on Wednesday claimed France “knew the risks” of attacking jihadist targets in Syria, as he spoke out again one week into the trial into France’s worst postwar atrocity.
“We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but there was nothing personal,” said Salah Abdeslam.
“(President) Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State (Daesh) in Syria,” he said, referring to the decision of the French president at the time to authorize strikes against the jihadist extremist group in Syria.
His calm statements contrasted sharply with outbursts he made during the first few days of the trial that opened last week, where 19 others are also accused in the biggest trial in modern French legal history.
This was the first time in the trial Abdeslam addressed the court with the judges’ permission.
Many in the audience, including families of the dead and the roughly 350 people physically injured, cried or hugged one another as Abdeslam spoke, the day of his 32nd birthday.
He insisted that he and his co-accused were not “terrorists, jihadists, extremists” but “Muslims” — “It’s about authentic Islam,” he said.
“They say often that I’m being provocative, but it’s not true, I want to be sincere,” Abdeslam said. “My goal is not to hurt anyone.”
Abdeslam was one of 10 jihadists deployed to sow terror in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015, using suicide bombings and mass shootings.
The group struck first at the Stade de France stadium north of Paris, where three men blew themselves up.
Shortly afterward, another team attacked bars and restaurants in the heart of the capital while three others stormed the Bataclan concert hall.
Nine attackers blew themselves up or were shot dead by police.
Abdeslam, who dumped his defective explosives vest in a public bin, was captured four months later after a shootout with police in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, where he grew up.
The marathon trial will last until May 2022, with 145 days of scheduled hearings involving about 330 lawyers and 300 victims.

Morocco names new army commander

Morocco names new army commander
  • King Mohammed "named Lieutenant General Belkhir El-Farouk as Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces,"
  • El-Farouk was selected for this post in light of his professional abilities
RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Wednesday appointed a prominent general in charge of operations in the disputed Western Sahara as his deputy in command of the armed forces.
King Mohammed, who is supreme commander of the North African country’s military, “named Lt. Gen. Belkhir El-Farouk as Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces,” said a statement carried by the official MAP news agency.
El-Farouk “was selected for this post in light of his professional abilities and the high level of responsibility he has shown in the various missions with which he has been charged,” it said.
He “will continue to carry out his mission as commander of the southern zone,” it said, referring to an area which covers the Western Sahara.
Morocco sees the former Spanish colony as an integral part of its territory, but the armed Polisario movement, backed by the kingdom’s arch-rival Algeria, seeks an independence referendum there.
Tensions rose sharply in November after the separatists blocked a key road in the Guerguerat area leading to neighboring Mauritania, arguing it violated a 1991 cease-fire deal.
El Farouk commanded an operation sending troops in to reopen the road.
The Polisario responded by declaring the UN-backed cease-fire null and void, and the two sides have traded fire intermittently since.
The Western Sahara is the biggest bone of contention between Rabat and Algiers, which last month broke ties with its neighbor citing “hostile actions” — a claim dismissed by the kingdom.
Morocco controls 80 percent of the desert territory and has offered autonomy there, but insists it must retain sovereignty.
That position was endorsed by the US administration of Donald Trump in the final months of his presidency, in exchange for Rabat’s normalization of ties with Israel.
The sparsely-populated desert territory boasts significant phosphate resources and a long Atlantic coastline with access to rich fishing waters.
Morocco’s military has around 310,000 active personnel and 150,000 reservists, according to specialist website Global Firepower.
It cooperates closely with the US under a treaty that in 2020 was extended for another decade.
In June, the kingdom hosted African Lion, a vast US-led annual exercise.

IMF sending $1bn loan to Lebanon but ‘funds might be wasted’

IMF sending $1bn loan to Lebanon but ‘funds might be wasted’
  • Money will be deposited into Lebanon’s Central Bank and is supposed to be used to activate the national cash card scheme
  • Politicians warned against the possible misuse of IMF loan: ‘This is the first test for Mikati’s government and the funds must be spent carefully’
BEIRUT: Lebanon is suffering through a dire financial crisis and while an interest-free injection of funds from the International Monetary Fund will help, many are concerned with how the state will appropriate the money. 

The country’s finance ministry was informed by the IMF that Lebanon will receive approximately $1.1 billion in special drawing rights or SDRs, with $860 million marked for 2021 and $275 million for 2019. The money will be deposited into the accounts of Lebanon’s Central Bank (BDL).

The country is depending on this allocation to address the financial and economic crises that have ravaged Lebanon for the past two years. The money will also be used to activate the national cash card scheme, which will benefit 700,000 families in Lebanon amid the decision to completely lift subsidies on fuel. Funding the cash card will require $566 million annually.

SDRs are not controlled or conditioned and they are interest-free, financial expert Walid Abu Sleiman said. The funds are usually granted in a case of crisis as Sleiman said Lebanon was the recipient of these SDRs because of the coronavirus.

“The risky part is that the allocation will be handled by the state, represented by BDL, and the government could spend it in coordination with BDL, which means that these funds might be wasted,” Sleiman told Arab News.

He compared it to when Lebanon received a $225 million loan from EDL (Electricité du Liban) but the funds were spent in less than a month, which left the Lebanese with no access to electricity.

“The sum will be received by BDL, not the government,” Sleiman said. “It must be used in projects that bring revenues for the Lebanese people because this loan will be paid back from their money.”

Lebanon’s dollar reserves have almost dried up. BDL informed the ruling class in August that it was no longer capable of opening new credit lines to import or subsidize fuel.

The registration process for the cash card platform was supposed to kick off on Wednesday. However, Lebanon’s media outlets reported that “technical problems” might have hindered the launch of the platform and added that “funding for the card is not guaranteed to be provided from the IMF loan.”

It was an all-too-common response to yet another financial blunder in the cash-strapped country. On Wednesday, politicians warned against the possible misuse of IMF’s allocation.

“What is needed is a legal course for all the expenditures,” Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said. “It must also be subject to the government’s decisions in line with the controls defined by the laws in force.”

The new government, led by prime minister Najib Mikati, is still busy with the handover process from Hassan Diab’s government and forming a ministerial statement that the cabinet will announce on Thursday. Giving the new government a vote of confidence depends on this statement.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said last week more than 80 percent of Lebanon’s population has slipped below the poverty line, a rate much higher than last year, which was estimated at 50 percent.

The Lebanese are struggling to make ends meet after the local currency lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market. 

Regarding the need for a legal course to use IMF’s loan, Sleiman said: “There is no need for a legal course for issues like stabilizing the dollar exchange rate and subsidies. The parliament has already approved the cash card and allowed the cabinet to borrow more than $560 million, meaning that the government can benefit from the IMF loan knowing that the funds will not be controlled.”

But if the funds were used to build a power generating plant, for example, a legal course would be required, Sleiman said.

Economic expert Elie Yashoui said that IMF allocation has nothing to do with government formation.

“It is the first test for Mikati’s government and therefore, the funds must be spent carefully with a clear plan,” he said. 

“BDL should not consider that the allocation belongs to it. The allocation belongs to the Lebanese state, and the government must include it in the treasury and the budget of 2022. The sum should not be spent to finance the cash card or to import or subsidize any item.”

Lebanon’s Kataeb Party warned against “the possible misuse of the loan by the current political class through new projects or electoral aid distributed through suspected projects and cards under the pretext of aid.”

The party said the structure of Mikati’s government “is incapable of making any reforms that can pull Lebanon out of its crises, as long as it is controlled by the same ruling class and as long as its priority is not the Lebanese people. The road map that guarantees the restoration of institutions starts with negotiations with the IMF.”

