You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer

Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer

Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer
Short Url

https://arab.news/42uxf

Updated 1 min 58 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer

Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer
Updated 1 min 58 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is to take part in a global initiative to protect the ozone layer.

The Kingdom, represented by the National Center for Environmental Compliance, will on Thursday join celebrations to mark the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

On Sept. 16, 1987, more than 190 countries signed the Montreal Protocol to determine the procedures to be followed at a global level for the phasing out of ozone-depleting substances.

The ozone layer is a thin part of the Earth’s atmosphere that absorbs most of the ultraviolet radiation from the Sun but when depleted more UV radiation can reach the surface potentially harming humans and other living things.

NCEC spokesman, Abdullah Al-Mutairi, said: “The National Strategy for the Environment represents an important pillar that distinguishes the Kingdom from others, as it takes into account Saudi Arabia’s leading value regionally and internationally and its remarkable leadership in the environmental aspect in general, and those aspects related to the preservation of the ozone layer in particular.”

FASTFACTS

The ozone layer is a thin part of the Earth’s atmosphere that absorbs most of the ultraviolet radiation from the Sun but when depleted more UV radiation can reach the surface potentially harming humans and other living things.

On Sept. 16, 1987, more than 190 countries signed the Montreal Protocol to determine the procedures to be followed at a global level for the phasing out of ozone-depleting substances.

He pointed out that the Kingdom had confirmed its active partnership and seriousness in adopting the Montreal Protocol by entrusting the NCEC with the job of implementing regulations governing ozone-depleting substances and hydrofluorocarbons (better known as HFCs).

These compounds are characterized by their chemical stability in the near-surface atmosphere and contain one or more atoms of chlorine, bromine, or both, kicking off sequential interactions in the upper atmosphere stratosphere, leading to ozone depletion.

Al-Mutairi noted the NCEC’s ongoing coordination and cooperation with the UN Environment Program.

“The Kingdom’s positive presence extends to legislation to cooperate with all environmental entities worldwide and join hands to preserve and sustain the components of a rich environment, preparing and implementing mentoring programs and providing awareness materials, as well as organizing meetings and workshops to implement this important protocol, supporting partnerships with the government and private sectors so as to promote environmental work and enhance its technologies,” he added.

The center’s spokesman also highlighted efforts by international partners to exchange information and expertise and conduct relevant studies with private sector organizations to provide environmentally friendly technologies in the Kingdom that contributed to the sustainability of the ozone layer.

He said that the center worked with relevant authorities to regulate the import and export of substances harmful to the ozone layer and implement programs and activities that reduced ozone pollution and degradation.

The NCEC was also responsible for organizing several training programs to raise skill levels among technicians and other practitioners involved in environmental work, Al-Mutairi added.

Topics: World Ozone Day International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

Related

Special Analysis by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center showed that Saudi Arabia has become the third-fastest reducer of emission from fuel consumption among G20 countries. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia is aiding global action on climate change
Special Circular carbon economy holds promise in battle against global warming graphic
Business & Economy
Circular carbon economy holds promise in battle against global warming

New campaign to help Saudi Arabia’s legion of internet addicts

New campaign to help Saudi Arabia’s legion of internet addicts
Updated 37 min 50 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

New campaign to help Saudi Arabia’s legion of internet addicts

New campaign to help Saudi Arabia’s legion of internet addicts
  • Excessive use of social media and online gaming is a threat to family stability, campaign chief says
  • Study finds 46% of participants spend between 2 and 5 hours a day on social media or playing online games
Updated 37 min 50 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The growing dependence on the internet has dramatically changed the way people communicate with one another. With the rise in social media content and a boom in the online gaming industry, Saudis are more connected than ever before.
As Saudi Arabia continues to grow, both online and offline, 95.7 percent of its 34.8 million population now have internet capabilities. Earlier this year, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha announced that the Kingdom ranked seventh place globally in 5G technology and internet speed, which means more people are connected, making it potentially easier to stay online for more extended periods than necessary.
In collaboration with “Social Impact Corporation UK,” Saudi Arabia’s Mawaddah Society for Family Development in Makkah launched its campaign “Use it, do not get addicted,” which aims to shed light on the emerging problem of internet addiction — specifically social media and online gaming — along with the social and economic impact it has on the Kingdom. The study was led by Dr. Maen Altengi, an entrepreneur who specializes in data and social impacts, and Tania Gupta, the director of data science, engineering, and analytics at marketing agency MRM, who also studied internet social science at Oxford University.
More than 1,200 participants were included in the study as the information was sent through online surveys and short messages via social media outlets.
The results showed that 46 percent of people in the study spend between two and five hours a day going through social media and/or playing online games. Participants who spent more than six hours a day made up 36 percent while 6 percent spent less than one hour a day engaging on social media and/or online games.
Mawaddah director general Mohammed Al-Radhi said the campaign aims to increase societal awareness regarding the danger of internet addiction, ways to fight it, and provide treatment consultations for technology addiction.
He told Arab News that 23 percent of family problems were due to internet addiction and pornographic films based on his past research. 
“The campaign comes to enhance awareness in a large segment of society about the dangers of internet addiction and ways of treatment through several media channels,” Al-Radhi said.
“We are preparing to turn the campaign into a treatment program for technology addicts in an attempt to preserve the cohesion and stability of the family.”
Although it is not technically considered a clinical addiction, Al-Radhi said internet addiction disorder is caused by a pathological and compulsive use of the internet, which weakens an individual’s function in society, the family, and various other areas of life.
“Technology addiction also leads to a lack of communication between individuals and creates problems due to moods and behavioral disturbance,” Al-Radhi said. “There is also a mental health impact of addiction when it comes to social media, games, browsing websites, pornography, and online purchases.”
He suggested the establishment of consulting centers to cure technology addiction and setting a limit for internet use, particularly for children, as positive means of breaking the habit. 
“Strategies should be developed to control the volume and type of use of the internet through trainers and parents, setting societal programs to help manage addiction, and being keen on promoting participatory technology with society,” Al-Radhi said.
He said the cost of wasted opportunities due to social media and online gaming use among Saudis reached SR92 billion ($23.92 billion).
The most outstanding result of the study, Al-Radhi said, is that 25 percent of internet users in the Kingdom understood and acknowledged the negative effect of internet overuse on their social life and their productivity at work.


According to the study, 20 percent of the participants said that they still need to spend more time on the internet and that 34 percent had attempted to minimize their internet use on social media and online gaming, but to no avail.
Al-Radhi also said 32 percent of the participants in the study admitted they used social media or online gaming to combat their daily life problems or improve their behavior.
Mohammed Hussein Al-Abdali, a high school student in Makkah, said that he spends most of his time on social media, specifically Snapchat.
“I found the diversity that I was looking for through the presence of Snapchat celebrities,” Al-Abdali said. “Some provide meaningful content and some of them provide useless content.”
Sharing the same sentiment, 17-year-old high school student Awad Ammar Al-Hadhali from Jeddah told Arab News that he faces a big problem when he is offline. He said he prefers his social media feed, watching his favorites series on Netflix, and having quick access to his online games to actual in-person entertainment.
“They are an integral part of my daily life,” Al-Hadhali said. “It is the way it is in today’s world. You are never disconnected.”
Al-Radhi said the problem with internet addiction will only get worse over time.
“It becomes harder for addicts to control using the internet now or in the future,” he said. “This is why it is necessary to think in more realistic, comprehensive, and creative ways to deal with this issue.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Internet addiction

Related

Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia 4IR strategy targets AI, Internet of things, heavy drones, WEF leader says
MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
Media
MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi partnership adds to momentum of SCO, says Tajik envoy

Tajikistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Akram Karimi cuts a cake with guests marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. (Supplied)
Tajikistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Akram Karimi cuts a cake with guests marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi partnership adds to momentum of SCO, says Tajik envoy

Tajikistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Akram Karimi cuts a cake with guests marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Tajikistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Akram Karimi, said the recent decision of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to confer on the Kingdom the status of dialogue partner will add new momentum to the organization.

He was speaking as the Tajikistan Embassy in Riyadh celebrated the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence with an event for members of the Tajik community, and as Tajikistan prepared to host the two-day SCO heads of state summit, which begins in Dushanbe on Thursday

Tajikistan gained independence from the former Soviet Union on Sept. 9, 1991. Karimi said that the nation’s greatest achievement was ending the civil war that followed, achieving national unity, preserving the pillars and institutions of the state and preventing the country from collapsing.

The civil war began in 1992 and lasted five years, he said, during which a young and dedicated leader, President Emomali Rahmon, took the reins of leadership and worked to end the conflict. In the new millennium Tajikistan entered a development phase, he added, which has resulted in a number great achievements in all fields.

The ambassador said that his country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is one of the results of the independence era, and the Kingdom was one of the first countries to recognize Tajikistan’s sovereignty when former Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud Al-Faisal visited Dushanbe in February 1992 and signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations.

Karimi said that the strong bonds of brotherhood between the leaders of the two countries represent an important basis for the distinguished bilateral relationship.

He praised the Kingdom’s leading role in development and social projects in Tajikistan through the work of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Islamic Development Bank, and said it has provided great support as his country faces the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added: “With satisfaction, we can say that for nearly 30 years, we have been able to lay a solid base from which we can proceed today toward more effective relations that meet the aspirations of our two brotherly people.”

Tajikistan holds the presidency of the SCO this year, which is also the 20th anniversary of the organization’s founding. Karimi said he hopes that the Kingdom’s inclusion as a dialogue partner will add new momentum to the organization’s regional integrative process.

Topics: Tajikistan

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Greek ambassador, KSrelief chief discuss humanitarian ties
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Greek ambassador, KSrelief chief discuss humanitarian ties
DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

UN Yemen envoy arrives in Saudi Arabia on first visit

UN Yemen envoy arrives in Saudi Arabia on first visit
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

UN Yemen envoy arrives in Saudi Arabia on first visit

UN Yemen envoy arrives in Saudi Arabia on first visit
  • Grundberg will hold talks with senior Yemeni and Saudi officials and diplomats during his stay in the Kingdom
  • He will also meet senior Saudi officials, ambassadors of the UN Security Council permanent member states to Yemen
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The new UN special envoy for Yemen arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday as part of his first visit since taking office on Sep. 5.
He will hold talks with senior Yemeni and Saudi officials and diplomats during his stay in the Kingdom.
Hans Grundberg will meet Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, parliament speaker Sultan Al-Barakani and representatives of Yemeni political parties.
He will also meet senior Saudi officials, ambassadors of the UN Security Council permanent member states to Yemen and the US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.
The Swedish diplomat is “keen to engage with Yemenis and other key interlocutors on how to find durable solutions to the conflict and reach an inclusive political settlement that ends the war and meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people,” his office said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN Yemen Hans Grundberg

Related

Update Saudi Arabia will continue to work with UN to bring peace to Yemen: Cabinet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will continue to work with UN to bring peace to Yemen: Cabinet
Special Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port
Middle-East
Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 535,260
  • A total of 8,640 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 88 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 22 were recorded in Riyadh, 18 in Makkah, nine in Madinah, nine in the Eastern Province, six in Jazan, five in Asir, four in Najran, two in Al-Jouf, two in Hail, two in Tabuk, two in the Northern Borders region, and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 535,260 after 70 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,640 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 40 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow
Business & Economy
Saudi defense companies to exhibit at Dubai Airshow
Update Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Abha Airport

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Abha Airport
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Abha Airport

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Abha Airport
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition said Wednesday it destroyed a bomb-laden drone fired by the Houthi militia to target Abha International Airport, the Dubai-based al-Hadath channel reported.

The coalition also said that it is “taking operational measures to protect civilian objects.”

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom. 

It has targeted Abha’s airport in previous times, and in one of those attacks it left eight people wounded from shattered debris. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Special 80 Houthis killed as loyalist forces repel new assault on Marib city
Middle-East
80 Houthis killed as loyalist forces repel new assault on Marib city
Special Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port
Middle-East
Yemenis protest Houthi shelling of Mocha port

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer
Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer
Syrian humanitarian crisis in a ‘downward spiral,’ warns UN aid official
Syrian humanitarian crisis in a ‘downward spiral,’ warns UN aid official
Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk
Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk
Saudi stock market edges up; tech shares take lead
Saudi stock market edges up; tech shares take lead
New campaign to help Saudi Arabia’s legion of internet addicts
New campaign to help Saudi Arabia’s legion of internet addicts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.