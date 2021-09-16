Goldman Sachs scoops up digital lender GreenSky to boost consumer banking

Rolls-Royce is building an all-electric passenger aircraft ready for takeoff by 2026

DUBAI: An all-electric aircraft by Rolls-Royce has taken off for the first time, signaling the company’s attempt in joining the global trend of decarbonization in the transportation industry.

The plane, powered by a 400kW engine, showcases Rolls-Royce’s advanced battery and propulsion technology, which its CEO, Warren East, said has “exciting applications in urban air mobility.”

“We are focused on producing the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonize transport across air, land and sea, and capture the economic opportunity of the transition to net zero,” he added.

The aircraft took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down site, and flew for 15 minutes.

It is part of a UK-backed program that promotes the “electrification of flight.” The program formed a consortium of stakeholders interested in this goal.

“By backing projects like this one, the Government is helping to drive forward the boundary pushing technologies that will leverage investment and unlock the cleaner, greener aircraft,” Secretary of State for business, energy, and industrial strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Rolls Royce plans to use the technology in other products, including the possibility of developing air-taxis.

It is working with airframer Tecnam and airline Wideroe to deliver an all-electric passenger aircraft by 2026.