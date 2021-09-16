You are here

Saudi flyadeal celebrates delivery of the first of 30 new A320neo airbus planes

Saudi flyadeal celebrates delivery of the first of 30 new A320neo airbus planes
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi flyadeal celebrates delivery of the first of 30 new A320neo airbus planes

Saudi flyadeal celebrates delivery of the first of 30 new A320neo airbus planes
  • Flyadeal will get 30 of these aircrafts by 2025
  • The company has transported more than 11 million passengers since it started flights in 2017
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Airlines' flyadeal — the newest low-cost airline in the Kingdom — received the first of 30 new Airbus (A320neo) aircraft in a ceremony at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, SPA reported.

A320neo is one of the latest models with high efficiency in operating economies, designed to operate on short and medium-range destinations, and is characterized by a 20 percent reduction in fuel consumption.

Flyadeal will get 30 of these aircrafts by 2025, according to a presentation at the ceremony.

Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, said the airline was “achieving the goal of reaching this number ahead of schedule”.

Korfiatis also emphasized the company's expansion of its fleet and network of domestic flights, which includes 14 destinations, referring to flyadeal's ability to increase daily flights to 88, through a modern fleet consisting of 15 Airbus (A320) aircraft, in addition to operating the first international flights directly from Riyadh to Dubai last July.

The company has transported more than 11 million passengers since it started flights in 2017.

Topics: #aviation #airlines Airbus Airbus A320

Updated 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cinema chain AMC confirms plan to accept cryptocurrencies: Market wrap

Cinema chain AMC confirms plan to accept cryptocurrencies: Market wrap
  • Bitcoin, the leading international cryptocurrency, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.42 percent to $47,617.84
Updated 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: AMC Entertainment, the world's most popular film exhibition company, has announced its plan to accept cryptocurrencies in its 950 theaters by the end of the year.

AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted Wednesday: “Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know AMC has announced that we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin cash.”

Other crypro news:

SkyBridge Capital, the investment firm founded by former aide to Donald Trump Anthony Scaramucci, has submitted an application for a crypto-trading fund (ETF), with the aim of providing investors with a capital appreciation.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the ‘First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF’ is seeking to list and trade its shares on the NYSE Arca Stock Exchange.

Scaramucci announced a new Algorand fund during the star-studded "SALT" hedge fund conference, which included the likes of Ray Dalio, Steven Cohen and Mike Novogratz.

“SkyBridge now has about $700 million in crypto. We are starting the Alogrand fund,  we are capping that fund at $250 million, and we have already raised $100 million for that fund.” Scaramucci said in an interview with CNBC Wednesday.

In Turkey, the Central Bank of Turkey has created a new platform with technology stakeholders to further develop a digital version of the national fiat currency.

The Central Bank of Turkey also entered into agreements with two defense and technology companies, as well as the Scientific and Technological Research Council, and the Informatics and Information Security Research Center to cooperate on the digital lira project, the state-run Anadolu Agency and Daily Sabah reported.

In the United States, at a hearing of the US Senate Banking Committee, Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, to increase oversight of cryptocurrency.

She flagged up several issues that she linked to cryptocurrencies that she felt could harm small investors.

Bitcoin, the leading international cryptocurrency, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.42 percent to $47,617.84 at 5:55 p.m Riyadh time. 

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, went in the opposite direction, trading up by 3.92 percent at $3,585.47, according to data from Coindesk.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin ether CRYPTO

Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic

Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic
Updated 53 min 57 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed 

Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic

Remittances from Egyptians abroad hit an all-time high despite the pandemic
Updated 53 min 57 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed 

The Central Bank of Egypt announced that remittances from Egyptians abroad rose to their highest ever annual level last year even as the pandemic weighed on economic activities worldwide.

The bank’s data revealed that money from Egyptians working abroad during the fiscal year 2020-2021 saw a 13.2 percent rise — or about $3.7 billion — compared to the 2019-2020.

The Central Bank of Egypt added that the payments amounted to about $31.4 billion, compared to about $27.8 billion dollars in the previous 12 months.

During June, money from Egyptians abroad also witnessed an annual increase of 15.5 percent, about $2.9 billion, compared to about $2.6 billion in June 2020.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed said one of the objectives of his government's economic development plan include increasing money from Egyptians working abroad to about $30 billion, compared to $25.2 billion in 2018-2019, according to data issued by the Ministry of Planning.

Topics: Egypt

New Saudi committee tasked to regulate foreign investments as Kingdom opens up

New Saudi committee tasked to regulate foreign investments as Kingdom opens up
Updated 16 September 2021
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

New Saudi committee tasked to regulate foreign investments as Kingdom opens up

New Saudi committee tasked to regulate foreign investments as Kingdom opens up
  • Chaired by the investment minister, the new committee will also set the limit for foreign ownership in local companies
Updated 16 September 2021
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has formed a new committee to regulate foreign investments and protect the Kingdom's critical sectors such as utilities.

The committee is tasked to create and implement a criterion for foreign investors, identifying a list of companies, individuals, and activities excluded from foreign investment, Argaam reported, citing a cabinet's decision.

Chaired by the investment minister, the new committee will also set the limit for foreign ownership in local companies.

“The setup of this committee is a sagacious decision which reflects the fast pace of change in the economic structure with the participation from foreign investors,” Mohammed Al-Suwayed, chief of Razeen Capital, said.

The committee comes as more foreign entities take an interest in entering the Saudi market as part of the government’s push to modernize its economy.

Saudi analyst Al-Suwayed said: “The committee is made to deal with the implications of national security and national resources including natural and critical types of resources.”

He said the decision to create the committee will protect the Kingdom from “broader political risk” if critical services such as utilities are controlled by foreign businessmen.

“Businessmen in Saudi have more access to public policymaking than any other stakeholders, and after allowing foreign businessmen to join the boards of Commercial Chambers, they're expecting to enjoy the same access and influence policymaking as well,” he explained.

Ministers of commerce, economy, planning, communications and information technology, heads of the Local Content Authority and the Capital Market Authority will also be part of the committee. 

Topics: foreign investment Saudi Arabia Investment FDI

Wind power systems project to contribute 15% to Al Yamamah Steel’s revenue, its president says

Wind power systems project to contribute 15% to Al Yamamah Steel’s revenue, its president says
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Wind power systems project to contribute 15% to Al Yamamah Steel's revenue, its president says

Wind power systems project to contribute 15% to Al Yamamah Steel’s revenue, its president says
  • he project was announced last February, with an investment of around SR300 million, and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

The new wind energy systems project of Al Yamamah Steel is expected to generate 15 percent of its total revenue, the company’s president Youssef Bazaid said.

The project was announced last February, with an investment of around SR300 million, and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023.

It is part of the company’s renewable energy transition, following the creation of a solar energy system in 2019, Bazaid told Al-Arabiya in an interview.

The new project will have a capacity of 520 megawatts (MW) per year, which only covers 35 percent of its 1600 (MW) target in the coming years.

It will only initially serve domestic demand, Bazaid said.

Topics: renewables Wind Power Power energy

Institutional part of ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed within minutes

Institutional part of ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed within minutes
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Institutional part of ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed within minutes

Institutional part of ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed within minutes
  • Less than 10 minutes into the offering, which will end on Sept. 27, requests from private institutions exceeded some 81.2 million shares
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

The public offering of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power drew strong demand from local and international institutional investors  just minutes after the bidding started, CNBC reported, citing banking sources.

Less than 10 minutes into the offering, which will end on Sept. 27, requests from private institutions exceeded some 81.2 million shares, the source added

The Saudi utility company earlier announced the price range for the offering, as it aims to raise $1.2 billion.

Half-owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, the company is selling 81.2 million shares in a range of SR51-SR56 per share or an 11.1 percent stake.

The listing will value ACWA at up to $11 billion – making it the biggest offering in Riyadh since Saudi Aramco’s listing.

Its chairman, Mohammed Abunayyan, earlier said investors, including Americans and Europeans, expressed strong interest in investing ACWA Power.

Topics: ACWA Power IPO energy renewables

