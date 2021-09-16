Philip Morris’ ‘smoke free’ plan advances with $1.5bn deal for UK’s Vectura

LONDON: Cigarette maker Philip Morris (PMI) clinched its £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) takeover of asthma inhaler maker Vectura on Thursday, as part of the company’s long term plan to develop “smoke-free” products and switch to being a “broader healthcare and wellness” company.

The deal won the support of the British company’s shareholders who decided to take the 165 pence-per-share offer from PMI, with nearly 75 percent backing the deal but angered health groups such as Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation that have questioned whether a tobacco group should own a company that cures the very respiratory illnesses cigarettes cause.

PMI Chief Executive Jacek Olczak has argued that acquiring Vectura is a critical part of his strategy to move the company “Beyond Nicotine.”

He told the Telegraph last month that opponents of the deal were “not interested in progress” and accused them of “settling old scores” with the tobacco industry.

Olczak said PMI would provide Vectura’s scientists with the resources and expertise to reach its goal of generating at least $1 billion in net revenue from “Beyond Nicotine” products by 2025.

In the meantime, Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation said they have sent a letter urging the UK government to look into any conflict of interest issues.

The letter was co-signed by 35 charities, public health experts and clinicians.

“There’s now a very real risk that Vectura's deal with big tobacco will lead to the cigarette industry wielding undue influence on UK health policy,” said Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation.

PMI has received regulatory clearances for the deal and following the public tender process, its offer cannot now be withdrawn.

While the company received the 50 percent threshold to make its offer unconditional, it has not yet reached the 75 percent of shares it needs to delist Vectura.

PMI said it was extending its offer to Sept. 30, to give Vectura shareholders time to accept its proposal.