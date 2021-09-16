You are here

'Really alive': France unveils wrapped Arc de Triomphe

Workers install a shimmering wrapper to envelop the Arc de Triomphe monument, a posthumous installation known as “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped” conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude on Paris’s Champs Elysees avenue. (Reuters)
  • The finishing touches are being put to the transformation of one of France's most iconic monuments
  • The imposing war memorial has been wrapped in 25,000 square metres of silver-blue recyclable polypropylene
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a strange and spectacular sight in Paris on Thursday, the entire 50-meter-high Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric, fulfilling the long-held dream of late artist Christo.
After weeks of preparation, the finishing touches are being put to the transformation of one of France’s most iconic monuments ahead of its opening to the public this weekend.
At a press conference earlier in the day, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot called it “a posthumous testament to an artistic genius” and “a wonderful gift to Parisians, to the French, and to all art-lovers.”
The imposing war memorial has been wrapped in 25,000 square meters (270,000 square feet) of silver-blue recyclable polypropylene.
It is the signature of Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist who died last year, who had dreamt of sheathing the monument since renting a nearby apartment in the 1960s.
Despite completing other major public works during his lifetime, including wrapping the oldest bridge in Paris in 1985 and the German parliament in 1995, the Arc de Triomphe project never materialized before his death.
The completion of his vision — and that of his co-designer and wife Jeanne-Claude — has been overseen by his nephew Vladimir Javacheff in coordination with the Pompidou museum and French authorities.
“Christo always said the hardest part is getting the permissions,” Javacheff told reporters with a smile.
“When you realize that this is really alive, for me and for my team, when you realize this fragility, this beauty, it is quite amazing.”
Protective barriers will be removed on Saturday, allowing the public to get up close to the transformed monument.
The wrapping will then stay in place until October 3.
Not everyone has welcomed the project.
Architect Carlo Ratti, a friend of Christo, wrote last week that it was wrong to waste so much fabric at a time when the fashion industry was responsible for such high levels of carbon emissions.
Javacheff countered that the entire fabric is recyclable, along with half the metal used for scaffolding.
For Christo, who left sketches and photo montages of his plans, the vision was that the Arc would become “like a living object stimulated by the wind and reflecting the light.”
The monument, which was built by Napoleon to commemorate fallen soldiers during his military campaigns, has recently been restored after being defaced by anti-government “yellow vest” protesters in December 2018.
Born in 1935, Christo left his home country in 1957, living in several countries before arriving in Paris, where he met his future wife Jeanne-Claude.
He died of natural causes at his home in New York in May last year.

Advancing human fraternity falls on everyone, HCHF secretary-general says

Advancing human fraternity falls on everyone, HCHF secretary-general says
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Advancing human fraternity falls on everyone, HCHF secretary-general says

Advancing human fraternity falls on everyone, HCHF secretary-general says
  • The theme of this year’s forum is ‘Time to heal: Peace among cultures, understanding between religions’
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Human fraternity is the key to alleviate the troubles facing today’s world and is a responsibility shared by everyone, Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy.
“Human fraternity is a shared responsibility, which no individual or institution can achieve without real cooperation with others,” Abdelsalam said, adding that the HCHF prioritizes cooperation as “change can only be achieved through solidarity and unification of efforts.”
Two of the world’s leading religious figures –Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb – have paved the way for the rest of the world to follow, he said, culminating in the historic Document on Human Fraternity.
To achieve the goals in the Document, the HCHF has adopted ambitious initiatives including the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and the Abrahamic Family House, a symbol of interfaith and intercultural appreciation, Abdelsalam said. 
Judge Abdelsalam shared a moment of human fraternity he witnessed between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar during a private dinner, in which Pope Francis picked up a piece of bread, cut it in two halves, and gave the other half to the Grand Imam. Each ate their half in a symbolic act of coexistence.
“Humanity is in dire need of this culture of sharing bread - not only by words, but by actions,” Abdelsalam told the audience, in reference to a moment of human fraternity he witnessed between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar during a private dinner, in which Pope Francis picked up a piece of bread, cut it in two halves, and gave the other half to the Grand Imam. 
“Religious institutions are called to guide societies towards values of mercy and peace; artists are called to reveal the beauty of these values; and media professionals are called to build a public opinion characterized by coexistence and tolerance,” he said.
“Our common goal is a better world for our youth, children, and future generations; a world in which everyone believes that life, security, peace, goodness, justice and equality are rights that every person should have,” Abdelsalam added.
Abdelsalam’s remarks came at the closing ceremony of the G20 Interfaith Forum, an annual platform where a network of religiously linked institutions and initiatives engage on global agendas. The theme of this year’s forum is “Time to heal: Peace among cultures, understanding between religions.”

Beach boy no more: COVID-19 forces Australian fugitive to give up seaside life

Beach boy no more: COVID-19 forces Australian fugitive to give up seaside life
Updated 15 September 2021
AP

Beach boy no more: COVID-19 forces Australian fugitive to give up seaside life

Beach boy no more: COVID-19 forces Australian fugitive to give up seaside life
  • Darko Desic spent his entire time at large at Sydney’s northern beaches while at large
  • But he decided to go back to prison because the lockdown made him jobless and homeless
Updated 15 September 2021
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: A 64-year-old fugitive walked into a Sydney police station to give himself up almost 30 years after he used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from prison, police said on Wednesday.
Darko Desic decided to go back to prison because Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown made him jobless and homeless, media reported.
Desic surrendered at Dee Why Police Station at Sydney’s fashionable northern beaches on Sunday morning and was denied bail when he appeared in a downtown court on Tuesday charged with escaping from lawful custody in 1992, a police statement said. The charge carries a potential seven-year prison sentence.
Sydney’s lockdown, which began in June, had cost Desic his cash-in-hand work as a laborer and handyman, unnamed police sources told Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph and Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“He slept on the beach on Saturday night and said: ‘Stuff it, I’ll go back to prison where there’s a roof over my head,’” a source told the newspaper.
Desic was 35 when he escaped from a century-old prison in Grafton, 620 kilometers north of Sydney, over the night of July 31-Aug. 1, 1992.
Police allege he used tools including a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to cut through his cell window bars and a perimeter fence.
He had served 13 months of a three-and-a-half-year sentence for growing marijuana.
Born in the former Yugoslavia, Desic told police he escaped because he thought he would be deported once he had served his sentence, the newspaper reported. He feared he would be punished for failing to do his compulsory military service in his former country, which has since broken into several nations.
Desic told police that he had spent his entire time at large at Sydney’s northern beaches in the suburb of Avalon, and according to the newspaper, had never come to the attention of police in that time.
Desic maintained a low profile but was once mentioned on “Australia’s Most Wanted,” a true crime TV program that ran for a decade until 1999, after someone reported seeing him at Nowra, 190 kilometers south of Sydney.

Gaza beach cafe with green credentials

Al-Ghoul said her team used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message. (Supplied)
Cafe seats are made either of used tires or wooden cargo boxes. (Supplied)
Updated 14 September 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza beach cafe with green credentials

Al-Ghoul said her team used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message. (Supplied)
  • The cafeteria was damaged during the Israeli Gaza conflict in May and a library featuring several plants and a children’s books section was hit
Updated 14 September 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA: A seaside cafe lounge built entirely from recycled materials has become the first of its kind in Gaza.

Hana Al-Ghoul, a Palestinian woman in her 30s, and a team of young entrepreneurs are the inspiration behind the eco-friendly Al-Bahar Elna (The Sea is For Us) venture.

Through the cafeteria, Al-Ghoul and her volunteer helpers urge visitors to Sheikh Ajleen beach, southwest of Gaza City, not to pollute the area.

Cafe seats are made either of used tires or wooden cargo boxes, ornamental plants are potted in old plastic fuel boxes, and the walls are constructed from recycled waste containers and adorned with artworks produced using pieces of cloth.

Al-Ghoul, born in the coastal Egyptian city of Alexandria, told Arab News that the idea to set up the cafeteria was aimed at urging people, indirectly and in a fun way, to preserve the seashore and was part of an integrated environment-friendly project to keep the beach clean.

She said her team also used theatrical, musical, and lyrical performances to put across their message.

Cafe seats are made either of used tires or wooden cargo boxes

“We are waiting for a large number of people to gather on the seashore to enjoy our theatrical performances that carry the message of preserving the beach and the environment,” she added.

The cafeteria was damaged during the Israeli Gaza conflict in May and a library featuring several plants and a children’s books section was hit.

Cafe manager Ali Muhanna, 33, one of Al-Ghoul’s friends, said they started the initiative in 2019 after Gaza’s municipality granted them a plot to launch the project.

They also gained funding from the Abdul Mohsen Al-Qattan Foundation and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

“We started at that time by training a group of young people on the methodology of community organization, which allows using the available resources to make necessary changes and finding alternatives. The training covered areas such as stand-up comedy, theater skits, singing, drawing, music, and recycling,” Muhanna added.

The number of participants in the initiative has fallen from 45 to seven due to deteriorating economic conditions in the area.

Speculation of UAE change of weekend generates global headlines

Speculation of UAE change of weekend generates global headlines
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Speculation of UAE change of weekend generates global headlines

Speculation of UAE change of weekend generates global headlines
  • Persistent talk about the UAE considering a shift to a Monday-to-Friday working week has stirred global interest anew
  • The Times said the new workweek should bring the UAE “into line with the global economy”
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Persistent talk about the UAE considering a shift to a Monday-to-Friday working week has stirred global interest anew, with Britain’s oldest daily newspaper The Times carrying a story about the supposed change.
The Times said the new workweek should bring the UAE “into line with the global economy” as the Gulf state has recently instituted a series of reforms, mainly affecting its majority expatriate population, including decriminalization of alcohol consumption and pre-marriage cohabitation. At least 80 percent of the UAE’s almost 10 million population are comprised of expatriate workers mostly from Southern and Southeast Asian countries. 
The UAE government has not issued an official statement confirming or denying the latest speculation by The Times, although the topic has been circulating among expatriate communities for months now.
State news agency WAM earlier this year issued a statement to deny claims that weekends could switch in May.
“The news that has been spreading on social media that [the] government was planning to make some changes [to] the weekend is fake. No such news has been issued by the government and people should stop circulating such false information as it is misleading residents,” Mohammed Jalal Al-Raisi, executive director of WAM, said in a statement.
Friday is the Muslim holy day marked by prayer and family gatherings, and could potentially conflict with schedules should the Monday-to-Friday working week be adopted. There are ideas that Friday could become a half-day or a ‘work from home day’.
In May 2006, the UAE changed its weekends from Thursday-Friday to Friday-Saturday, which went into effect in September of that year. All of the Gulf countries subsequently made the change, with Saudi Arabia changing its weekends in 2013.

Lebanese take refuge in sarcasm over ‘handsome’ new ministers

Amin Salam
Amin Salam
Updated 13 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese take refuge in sarcasm over ‘handsome’ new ministers

Amin Salam
  • Amid the ongoing economic, living standards and security crises, the Lebanese seemed to find refuge in using irony to alleviate the tragic reality they live in
Updated 13 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The good looks of Lebanon’s new Economy Minister Amin Salam and Energy Minister Walid Fayad have caught the eye of many on social media, especially Lebanese women. After the ministers’ biographies and pictures were published, they went viral.
Lebanese singer Nawal Al-Zoghbi admired Salam’s handsomeness and hoped that he would be “up to the task.”
The admiring comments disregarded the ministers’ political affiliations, all the debate about their supposed independence from the ruling authority, and the observations about their ability to carry out reforms and gain the confidence of the international community.
Some said that, should Salam or Fayad commit any mistakes in light of the stifling economic crisis, they would be forgiven. “He can do whatever he wants to the price of a bundle of bread,” one woman commented on a picture of Salam.
Another woman commented: “How can we insult these two handsome men whenever the electricity goes out and the price of a bundle of bread rises?” A third complimented Fayad’s blue eyes, saying: “Your beautiful eyes are enough for us, we don’t need electricity. I am warning everyone; from now on no one can insult this minister.”

Walid Fayad

Some shared Fayad’s picture with the caption: “For a second there I thought Minister Fayad was James Bond.”
An Egyptian woman posted: “Why do our ministers come with big bellies, while Lebanon’s are so handsome?”
Some very sarcastic comments were also made. “They can always apply to Mr. Lebanon,” one man wrote under a picture of four good-looking ministers.
Amid the ongoing economic, living standards and security crises, the Lebanese seemed to find refuge in using irony to alleviate the tragic reality they live in. “No need to apply for immigration anymore; we have ministers who are nice to look at,” one man mockingly said.

HIGHLIGHT

Amid the ongoing economic, living standards and security crises, irony is being used to alleviate the tragic reality of life in Lebanon.

Media academic Dr. Ragheb Jaber said: “Social media provided an expressive space for a people whose opinion the ruling authority never cared about. Although these platforms do not make a fundamental change in the governance, sarcasm allows people to say their piece through hidden messages.”
Prominent TV presenter George Kordahi, who was assigned the Ministry of Information brief, also got his share of sarcastic comments. Kordahi is known for hosting the Arabic version of the TV show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” and some people wrote that it would now be called “Who Will Steal A Million?” in reference to the ruling authority’s corruption.
Some criticized the digitally edited photographs of the ministers, saying: “Altering pictures on Photoshop will soon turn into fraud in political action.”
Meanwhile, an interview with Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar raised controversy, ridicule and resentment at what the new government might do. Hajjar, who is affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement, stated that “the crisis as a whole is a foreign economic conspiracy against Lebanon.”
He explained: “So what if people cannot find diapers in stores, they can replace them with pieces of cloth. I just got back from China, where the people use neither diapers nor tissues; they replaced everything with washable pieces of cloth. Why don’t we follow the Chinese model?”
Hajjar’s interview sparked a storm of angry comments, with singer Elissa tweeting: “A sample of our new government.”
MP Wehbe Katicha tweeted: “After hearing the statement of the ‘Minister of Diapers,’ I knew he was going to take us to hell and beyond. Is this guy serious?”
The government is expected to draw up its ministerial statement — based on which it will hope to gain a vote of confidence in parliament — once the new ministers return from abroad.
Meanwhile, the never-ending queues in front of gas stations continue. Georges Brax, a member of the gas station owners’ syndicate, warned: “Stocks will soon run out. Many gas stations will close in the next few days and the country will be paralyzed by midweek.”
Prime Minister Najib Mikati had warned, minutes after the formation of his government, that fuel subsidies “will be completely lifted because our money has dried up.”

