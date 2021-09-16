You are here

Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February

Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February
The Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority will stage the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh from Feb. 1 to 2. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February

Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February
  • The Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority will stage the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh from Feb. 1 to 2
  • The 2022 version of the forum follows on from the success of its first virtual dialogue held on April 7
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Experts from around the world are to take part in a major cybersecurity conference being held in Saudi Arabia next year.

The Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority will stage the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh from Feb. 1 to 2 under the patronage of King Salman and the title, “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

A host of prominent speakers are being lined up to address the meeting which will be attended by key decision and policy makers, executives, and experts representing a range of international companies, organizations, government sectors, and NGOs.

The forum aims to push knowledge boundaries on core cybersecurity topics, encourage investment, build on existing foundations for global cooperation in cyberspace, and catalyze socioeconomic change.

Discussions and sessions will cover sub-themes including the evolving international order in cyberspace, current and future cybersecurity threats, and emerging technologies to combat them, human dimensions of cybersecurity in the future of work, leveraging market forces and economic incentives, and strengthening human-centric cybersecurity.

The 2022 version of the forum follows on from the success of its first virtual dialogue held on April 7 that attracted more than 250,000 individuals from at least 100 countries.

The first session of the Global Cybersecurity Forum was held in February last year, during Saudi Arabia’s G20 Presidency, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman adopted international initiatives to protect children in cyberspace and empower women in cybersecurity.

Further information is available on the forum’s official website at https://globalcybersecurityforum.com.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Cybersecurity Forum

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iraq meet on sidelines of GCC meeting

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iraq meet on sidelines of GCC meeting
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iraq meet on sidelines of GCC meeting

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iraq meet on sidelines of GCC meeting
  • The GCC condemned Houthi attempts to attack the Kingdom
  • The council reiterated its support for Yemen’s legitimate government
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq met on the sidelines of a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting for foreign ministers in Riyadh on Thursday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Fuad Hussein reviewed Saudi-Iraqi relations and ways to support and enhance them.

The GCC reaffirmed its support for Iraq during the meeting and Hussein said that opportunities for the council’s countries to support the Iraqi economy were discussed.

Iraq’s foreign minister added that his country will work with the GCC to enhance security in the region and is playing a role in bringing the views of Gulf states and Iran closer.

Hussein also condemned Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

The meeting’s final communiqué called on all parties to work toward making elections in Iraq a success.

It condemned Houthi attempts to attack the Kingdom and reiterated GCC support for Yemen’s legitimate government.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 535,309
  • A total of 8,645 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 20 were recorded in Makkah, 19 in Riyadh, nine in Madinah, nine in the Eastern Province, five in Jazan, four in Najran, three in Asir, three in the Northern Borders region, two in Al-Jouf, two in Hail, two in Tabuk and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 535,309 after 49 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,645 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 40.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Riyadh book fair set to kick off next month

Riyadh book fair set to kick off next month
Updated 16 September 2021
SPA

Riyadh book fair set to kick off next month

Riyadh book fair set to kick off next month
  • Organizers cut costs to expand global participation in the major publishing event
Updated 16 September 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair, one of the region’s largest cultural events, will open on Oct. 1 at Riyadh Front with the participation of Arab and global publishing houses.

Iraq will be the guest of honor at the 10-day international cultural fair.

The new session of the fair, being supervised by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, will see a significant expansion of activities and events, representing 16 cultural sectors.

The commission has offered a 50 percent discount on space rent to publishing houses from around the world, dropping shipping costs and establishing an e-store and e-selling points for all publishers.

Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said that the books, publishing, language, translation and literature sectors receive great support from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said that the fair is an important cultural event in the publishing industry, adding that it highlights Saudi creativity and stimulates cultural participation and trade cooperation, so that Saudi Arabia can become a global gateway for the publishing sector.

The Riyadh International Book Fair will include for the first time an international conference for publishers on Oct. 4 and 5 to strengthen communication between local, Arab and international publishing houses, activate partnerships between related institutions and companies, and sustainably enrich the regional scene through discussion sessions, interactive activities, workshops and seminars.

The fair will include cultural and literary symposiums, poetry and art readings, discussion panels, interactive activities, and diversified workshops in the fields of art, reading, writing, publishing, book making, and translation.

Topics: Riyadh International Book Fair literature Publishing and Translation Commission RIYADH FRONT

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen bin Hussain Al-Mushait, Saudi Institute of Public Administration chief in Asir region

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen bin Hussain Al-Mushait, Saudi Institute of Public Administration chief in Asir region
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen bin Hussain Al-Mushait, Saudi Institute of Public Administration chief in Asir region

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen bin Hussain Al-Mushait, Saudi Institute of Public Administration chief in Asir region
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Abdulmohsen bin Hussain Al-Mushait has been the director general of the Asir region’s branches of the Institute of Public Administration since 2018.

Al-Mushait received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1994 from the college of administration and economics of King Abdulaziz University. 

In 1997, he completed his postgraduate studies in business education at the IPA, specializing in office management.

Prior to his recent position he worked for four years as the director general of the general administration of printing and publishing at the IPA in Riyadh. From 2002 to 2008 he directed the publishing department at the same institute, where he was also a coordinator of numerous preparatory and training programs.

He served as the general supervisor of the institute’s internal and external publishing and book fairs for 10 years from 2002.

He has attended many training courses, seminars and conferences inside Saudi Arabia and abroad. He has been a member — and on some cases chair — of numerous training and development committees of the IPA.

Al-Mushait has conducted some 6,000 training hours, preparatory programs and seminars at the IPA, where he has developed several programs.

For his outstanding contributions and achievements, Al-Mushait was awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of the third class. He has also received many national and international certificates of thanks and appreciation.

He is a member of numerous committees in the administrative governorate of the Asir region, where he served as chairman
of the housing committee for several years.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Saudi Arabia launches new healthcare model program

Saudi Arabia launches new healthcare model program
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches new healthcare model program

Saudi Arabia launches new healthcare model program
  • Makken’ Healthcare Model Program will activate a transformation by task-shifting a selection of valued employees in the ministry of health
  • Dr. Sami Al-Solami, CEO of the Health Academy, said the project includes international partnerships with educational institutions and universities
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The “Makken” Healthcare Model Program was inaugurated on Wednesday to prepare the working force and build competencies within the health communities in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Sami Al-Solami, CEO of the Health Academy, said the project was aligned with health practitioners and that a platform was launched to introduce the healthcare program to the public.

“Makken training will activate a healthcare transformation by task-shifting a selection of valued employees in the Ministry of Health to roles within the new model,” Al-Solami told Arab News.

“We are aiming to provide the best quality of health services that will have a positive impact on the health of the citizens.”

The program was inaugurated by Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who is also the chairman of the board of trustees at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. The inauguration was held at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Solami said the “Makken” program passes through four stages: The program, the readiness of the health communities, the trainer, and the trainees. He also noted the program includes international partnerships with educational institutions and universities.

Al-Rabiah said training and developing the health cadres will be an integral part of the healthcare program to elevate the overall system in the Kingdom.

“We are passing through a big transformation period for the healthcare system, and this transformation necessitates training and preparation for a new healthcare model and its requirements,” he said. “We need a different expertise and work style that ensures the efficiency of the healthcare system.”

Al-Rabiah thanked the Health Academy for its efforts in the new healthcare model, developing the training centers in the health communities, and the continued preparation and training of the health cadres.

In addition, he thanked the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, which founded the Healthcare Academy, and the Health Holding Company.

“We support this training and work jointly to achieve the estimated benefit and expand it in the upcoming period,” Al-Rabiah said.

Dr. Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Saghir, CEO of the Health Holding Company, said the idea of Makken is an extension of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in empowering individuals to oversee their own personal health.

Topics: Healthcare Makken Healthcare Model Program Saudi Health Academy

