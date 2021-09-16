Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February

JEDDAH: Experts from around the world are to take part in a major cybersecurity conference being held in Saudi Arabia next year.

The Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority will stage the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh from Feb. 1 to 2 under the patronage of King Salman and the title, “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

A host of prominent speakers are being lined up to address the meeting which will be attended by key decision and policy makers, executives, and experts representing a range of international companies, organizations, government sectors, and NGOs.

The forum aims to push knowledge boundaries on core cybersecurity topics, encourage investment, build on existing foundations for global cooperation in cyberspace, and catalyze socioeconomic change.

Discussions and sessions will cover sub-themes including the evolving international order in cyberspace, current and future cybersecurity threats, and emerging technologies to combat them, human dimensions of cybersecurity in the future of work, leveraging market forces and economic incentives, and strengthening human-centric cybersecurity.

The 2022 version of the forum follows on from the success of its first virtual dialogue held on April 7 that attracted more than 250,000 individuals from at least 100 countries.

The first session of the Global Cybersecurity Forum was held in February last year, during Saudi Arabia’s G20 Presidency, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman adopted international initiatives to protect children in cyberspace and empower women in cybersecurity.

Further information is available on the forum’s official website at https://globalcybersecurityforum.com.