Riyadh Season announce Paris Saint-Germain’s participation in Riyadh Season Cup

DUBAI: Dubai Racing Club has announced an enhanced calendar for the 2021-22 season and 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival which will now include a four-race Jumeirah Series on turf launched for the Classic generation, plus a new race for Super Saturday next year, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.
The announcement was made under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
The addition of new races increases the total prize money for the racing season to more than $40 million.
Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The introduction of new races within the framework of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s efforts to continually improve Dubai’s equestrian offering and also to support racing both within the UAE and overseas.”
The Dubai World Cup Carnival, which begins on Jan. 13 at Meydan Racecourse, has added several more races to its calendar. The popular Super Saturday card, sponsored by Emirates airline and scheduled for March 5, will welcome the addition of a new race in the form of the $300,000 Ras Al Khor over 1,400 meters on turf.
Sheikh Rashid added: “The 1,400 meters or seven furlongs is one of the most popular distances in thoroughbred racing, yet it has very few high-valued feature events run over the trip. We believe the Ras Al Khor will eventually become a global fixture that will be promoted to our Dubai World Cup meeting.
“Moreover, the Classic generation are well catered for on both turf and dirt in the upcoming season. Longstanding three-year-old dirt events such as the UAE 2000 Guineas, Al-Bastikaya, and the UAE Derby have all been given prize money increases.
“We have also introduced the Jumeirah Series of turf races which is a significant addition to the program. The series features the $150,000 Jumeirah Classic Trial over 1,400 meters, the $75,000 Jumeirah Derby Trial over 1,800 meters, the $150,000 Jumeirah Classic over 1,600 meters, and the $200,000 Jumeirah Derby over 2000 meters.”
Meanwhile, the prize money for the Dubai World Cup, which includes a card of six Group 1 and three Group 2 contests, has been enhanced to a value of $30.5 million. Due to take place on Saturday, March 26, all races will be run for at least $1 million.
Dubai Racing Club also announced that the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic will have a $6 million purse, moving it back to its pre-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic value. The Group 1 Dubai Turf, sponsored by DP World, is being increased to $5 million, while the flagship event – the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates airline – is maintaining the highest purse of the night at $12 million.