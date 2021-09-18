Italy tops list of countries importing Egyptian products during first half of year

You are here

Official data revealed that Italy topped the list of the largest importers of Egyptian products during the first half of this year, recording $1.140 billion. (File/AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egyptian exports witnessed a remarkable increase during the first half of this year, by 35.4 percent
CAIRO: Official data revealed that Italy topped the list of the largest importers of Egyptian products during the first half of this year, recording $1.140 billion.

In second place was the US with Egyptian exports amounting to $1.103 billion. Saudi Arabia came in third place with $1.095 billion, followed by India in fourth place with exports worth $1.028 billion, and Turkey with total exports of $997 million.

According to data issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt, Egyptian exports witnessed a remarkable increase during the first half of this year, by 35.4 percent.

The data indicates an increase in the value of Egyptian exports to various countries to a record $19.4 billion, compared to $14.3 billion during the same period in 2020.

According to the data, the top 10 countries on the list accounted for 45.8 percent of the total value of Egyptian exports during the first half of this year. Petroleum products ranked first on the list of the 10 most important commodities exported by Egypt to various countries during the first half of this year, with a total of $2.7 billion.

In second place came crude oil exports with a value of $1.045 billion, followed by fresh fruits with a value of $943 million, ready-made garments with exports worth $920.2 million, fertilizers with $818.5 million, and plastics in their primary forms with $759.3 million.

CAPMAS data indicated that the top 10 commodities on the list represented 43.2 percent of the total value of Egyptian exports during the first half of this year.

Topics: Egypt Italy Egyptian products

Lebanon’s soaring inflation led by 250 percent jump in fuel costs amid currency slump

Lebanon’s soaring inflation led by 250 percent jump in fuel costs amid currency slump
Lebanon’s soaring inflation led by 250 percent jump in fuel costs amid currency slump

  • Lebanese CPI jumped 123 percent in the year to July 2021
  • Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose 248 percent
DUBAI: Lebanese residents were forced to pay more than double for consumer goods in July compared with a year earlier as prices soared amid a partial lifting of fuel subsidies and a record plunge in the local currency.

The latest data from Lebanon’s Central Administration of Statistics shows the consumer price index leaped 123 percent year-on-year last month as officials struggled to contain an economic meltdown the likes of which have not been seen since the end of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war.

The biggest contributor to surging prices has been the cost of transportation, which soared by 253 percent from July 2020, reflecting the rise in fuel costs after the previous government priced gasoline at the exchange rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar in June. Two months later, the central bank began providing fuel importers with dollars at an exchange rate of 8,000 pounds to the dollar.

The Lebanese pound has been officially pegged at 1,507.5 pounds to the dollar since 1997, but is worth a lot less on the black market. Following the resignation of former Prime Minister-Designate Saad Hariri in July, it plummeted to a record 24,000 per dollar.

This pushed prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages up by 248 percent in the year to July 2021, while health care services rose by 178 percent. Prices at restaurants and hotels grew 246 percent and clothing and footwear prices almost doubled.

The formation of Najib Mikati’s government last week, following a 13-month political vacuum, provided Lebanese with slight reprieve.

The pound stabilized at around 14,000 to the dollar on Thursday amid the new government’s pledges for reforms and a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had hit a dead-end following bickering over the size of the banking sector’s losses.

Reforms demanded by the international community include a forensic audit of the central bank’s accounts and a restructuring of the banking sector.

On Thursday, a meeting took place at the Economy Ministry with the president of the syndicate of supermarket owners and the president of the syndicate of food importers to discuss lowering the prices of goods.

The meeting touched on a new pricing mechanism for goods in the wake of the Lebanese pound’s surge, with new economy minister Amine Salam saying that ” both unions have committed to start reducing the prices of commodities.”

“The ministry will not tolerate this issue and will be strict in monitoring price,” he said.

Topics: #Lebanon #inflation #fuelcosts

Saudi mining law will attract ‘incredible’ private investment to $1.3tn sector – Golden Compass CEO

Saudi mining law will attract ‘incredible’ private investment to $1.3tn sector – Golden Compass CEO
Saudi mining law will attract ‘incredible’ private investment to $1.3tn sector – Golden Compass CEO

  • The Saudi Industrial Development Fund is also offering 60 percent loans to investors in a bid to attract global players into the Kingdom
  • Alcoa Group, The Mosaic Co. and Barrick Gold have invested in the Kingdom's mining sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new mining law will attract private investment from home and abroad as the Kingdom looks to exploit an estimated $1.3 trillion of potential value in the sector, according to Meshary Al-Ali, founder and CEO of mining consultancy Golden Compass.

In January, the Kingdom moved to capitalize on the vast wealth hidden below ground in Saudi Arabia with the establishment of a mining fund and support for geological surveys and exploration program activities.

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund is also offering 60 percent loans to investors in a bid to attract global players into the Kingdom, while the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is investing $3.7 billion in the sector.

The deputy minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khaled Al-Mudaifer talked up the potential riches beneath the Kingdom’s soil last month, telling CNBC that studies have estimated $1.3 trillion in reserves of phosphates, gold, copper, zinc, nickel, rare earth metals and other minerals.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Ali was confident the Kingdom’s enthusiasm for the sector would attract worldwide attention.

“It’s a very flexible and very transparent system, and it’s one of the most powerful in mining around the world,” Al-Ali said. “The system is new and it can encourage investors to come to Saudi Arabia.”

Under Vision 2030, mining is the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the country’s economy away from dependency on oil.

The Saudi Geological Survey has announced 54 locations for exploration, with more to be revealed in the coming months that will be auctioned to investors.

The National Geological Database is being created to allow investors to find the locations of mineral deposits in a bid to increase the transparency and competitiveness of the sector in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom has already attracted major international investors, including US firm Alcoa Corp., which has a 25.1 percent stake in Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina Co., and Ma’aden Aluminium Co., as part of $10.8 billion joint venture with Saudi miner Ma’aden, located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the eastern province.

Fertilizer producer The Mosaic Co., another US company, has a 25 percent stake in the $8 billion Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Fertilizer Production Complex located in Wa’ad Al-Shamal Minerals Industrial City in the northern province of Saud Arabia.

Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp. has a 50 percent stake with Ma’aden in the Jabal Sayid underground copper mine and plant.

“The private sector contribution will be incredible within the next couple of years,” said Al-Ali.

The mining sector is expected to create thousands of jobs in the Kingdom in the coming years with the goal of 256,000 geologists, engineers and others by 2030, he said.

“The ambitions will be reflected in a doubling of the sector’s contribution to GDP,” said Al-Ali.

“The income for the mining sector was above SR96 billion ($26 billion) in 2020 and we are targeting SR176 billion by 2030.”

Topics: #saudi #mining #regulation #gold

What We Are Wearing Today: Zey and Zain

What We Are Wearing Today: Zey and Zain

  • The brand has three collections so far, designed by Zahra, a Saudi fashion designer with a skill for fashion illustrations
Nothing complements your style better than a beautiful silk scarf, whether around the neck or as an accessory for your purse.
Zey and Zain is a Saudi brand creating fashion accessories that express different topics such as beauty, happiness, peace, love and dreams.
Most of its products are inspired by the romance of the Arabic language and of Arabic poems by famous poets such as Ahmad Shawqi and Sawsan Al-Dais, and by a poem by Fadwa Tuqan that expresses the feeling of patriotism beautifully.
The scarves are made of silk, cotton, and polyester and — if you want to give your gift that special touch — you can use them to wrap gifts by applying the Japanese “Furoshiki” technique.
The brand has three collections so far, designed by Zahra, a Saudi fashion designer with a skill for fashion illustrations. Celebrating Saudi National Day, it has launched special edition designs reflecting the beauty of the Kingdom’s urban and architectural heritage.
Zey and Zain offers pins and scarves in different sizes. For more information visit its Instagram account @zeyandzain.

 

Topics: Zey and Zain

Saudi military industry delegation meets investors in London defense show

Saudi military industry delegation meets investors in London defense show
Saudi military industry delegation meets investors in London defense show

  • Officials from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) met with a number of major international investors in the fields of defense and military security
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s military industry delegation concluded on Friday its participation in the four-day Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) trade fair held at the ExCel Center in London with meetings with investors.

Officials from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) met with a number of major international investors in the fields of defense and military security from the United Kingdom and European countries, as well as a number of people from other countries interested in the defense and security military industries sector, GAMI said in a statement.

These meetings were attended GAMI Governor Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, GAMI’s partners in the sector, as well as Saudi and British officials and stakeholders from the industry and investment sectors.

The UK Minister of defense Ben Wallace and a number of official delegations at the regional and international levels also inspected the Saudi pavilion, learning about the key targets of the military industry sector in the Kingdom, its promising investment opportunities and the pursuit of GAMI to reflect the ambitious vision of the wise leadership aiming at the Saudization of more than 50 percent of spending on military equipment and services by 2030.

Topics: #saudi #defence #military

Saudi Arabia in negotiations to localize vaccine industry: deputy minister

Saudi Arabia in negotiations to localize vaccine industry: deputy minister
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to localize vaccine industry: deputy minister

  • The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is working to transfer technology and localize vaccine industries and production platforms
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to follow up its agreements with Pfizer and AstraZeneca to produce vaccines in the Kingdom with further initiatives to localize the pharmaceutical industries and to become a regional center for these companies, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil.

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the King Abdullah International Center for Medical Research (KIMAR), and the Pfizer Scientific Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, to build the foundations for the manufacture of viral and genetic vaccines in the Kingdom.

The MoU, signed during the activities of the Riyadh Summit for Medical Technology 2021, held in Riyadh, also includes providing technical support for the establishment of a human stem cell platform.

The ministry is working to transfer technology and localize vaccine industries and production platforms to manufacture, accelerate and provide vaccines in what is known as CDMO, as a basis for building suitable industrial clusters in this promising sector, and this is indeed the core of the agreement signed at the summit with Pfizer, Alzamil told Al Arabiya.


The agreements need a follow up as they aim in the long run to establish the infrastructure, not just direct manufacturing or commercial production, he said.

The first aim is to establish a research center through which different types of vaccines will be produced and clinical trials will be conducted, after which work will be done on manufacturing and commercial production.

There are 40 Saudi factories working in the drug manufacturing sector, and there are three or four factories that are ready to manufacture directly with these companies, he said.

The Ministry of Industry was entrusted with the task of achieving pharmaceutical security in the Kingdom, especially after it became a priority amid the effects of the pandemic on supply chains, Al-Zamil said.

Saudi Arabia wants to be the first choice for international companies working in the field of pharmaceuticals, and its platform for access to the countries of the Middle East.

“We are working to secure our needs in cooperation with government agencies and our international partners,” he said.

Topics: #vaccines #saudi

