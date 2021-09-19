Aramco’s Wa’ed invests in online gifts marketplace Joi Gifts

DUBAI: The entrepreneurship unit of Aramco, Wa’ed, was one of the investors in Joi Gift’s recent funding round that gained $2.5 million in proceeds.

Joi Gifts is an online marketplace for gifts, which operates in eight countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt.

Dubai-based Knuru Capital also participated in the Series A funding round, the startup said in a statement.

The funds will be used to drive short-term growth, with initiatives including awareness campaigns and product development. The company is also planning further regional expansion, after it announced its eighth country market earlier this year.

“We are thrilled with this investment, which enables Joi Gifts to further enhance and improve what is already the MENA region’s leading online one-stop shop for gifts,” Rami Kahale, Joi Gifts chief, said.

The company said the UAE and the Kingdom had some of the highest average spend on gifts globally, which contributes to its success.