VFS Global launches services at Najran chamber

VFS Global has announced that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Najran Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the city of Najran, to provide end-to-end visa and passport services. Moving forward, the chamber’s members and employees will benefit from the availability of these services on its premises, providing ease and convenience and ensuring they do not have to visit a visa application center.

Mohaimeed Saleh Al-Salem, chairman of the Najran Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Sumanth Kapoor, regional head — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, VFS Global, signed the MoU on Sept. 7 at the chamber’s headquarters.

“We are proud to partner with VFS Global to provide unmatched convenience to our members and employees for their visa and passport requirements. Through this joint initiative, we offer Indian and Philippine residents an additional avenue to renew their passports. Furthermore, the revolutionary doorstep visa service will provide much relief to people living in Najran as they can now apply for a visa in comfort at a preferred location.” said Al-Salem.

“The need to receive services ‘at your doorstep,’ irrespective of location or time, is very crucial in today’s world. Our doorstep visa service offering is of immense benefit to those who reside in cities away from the existing centers and spend time traveling to the nearest center. Our partnership with Najran chamber will bring ease and convenience to customers living in the Najran province,” added Kapoor.

VFS Global services are expected to launch at the chamber’s premises by October. The following services will be available to customers from Sunday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

1. Indian passport renewal — Application form filling assistance, form submission and collection of renewed passport.

2. Philippine passport renewal — Application form filling assistance, form submission and collection of renewed passport.

3. Doorstep visa services – Application form filling assistance, form submission and biometric enrollment. This service applies to Schengen and UK visa applicants and can be availed at the premises or other locations of choice, such as the employee’s residence.

VFS Global also provides a range of optional services, including travel insurance, COVID-19 test booking and document scanning.