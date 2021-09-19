Yas Island offers special packages for National Day

In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment hubs, will be covered in green in celebration of the 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia on Sept. 23. In addition, the destination is offering a 20 percent discount to travelers from Saudi Arabia when booking hotel stay with theme parks access, directly through www.yasisland.ae.
The spectacular array of fireworks will be open for public viewing from selected hotels and restaurants on the island. Enhanced hygiene and social distancing measures are in place at the selected destinations to guarantee an enjoyable experience for all guests while ensuring their health and safety. Festivities are due to kick off at 9 p.m. with the fireworks live streamed on Yas Island’s Instagram page @yasisland as public gatherings are prohibited.
Moreover, attractions around Yas Island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Plaza Hotels, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island and Etihad Arena, will be washed with green light in recognition of 91 years since the foundation of Saudi Arabia in 1930.
Yas Island — situated just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai — offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and musical and family events, all within the 25-square-kilometer island.
It is home to Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, more than 160 dining experiences, seven hotels, and indoor and outdoor concert venues — all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.