HP, Procter & Gamble join companies pledge to cut emissions
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 September 2021
Reuters

  • The companies aim to cut almost 2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040
  • Scientists say the world needs to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050 if it wants to meet the Paris climate accord's goal of keeping temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century
Computer-maker HP, consumer goods business Procter & Gamble and coffee capsule company Nespresso have joined a corporate pledge to sharply cut their greenhouse gas emissions over nearly two decades.


The Climate Pledge, a grouping of companies and organizations spearheaded by Amazon, said on Monday it has signed up 86 new members for its voluntary measures. The group has 201 members with global annual revenues of more than $1.8 trillion, it said.


Other new members include telecoms company BT, truck-maker Scania and the Selfridges department store chain.


Together, the companies aim to cut almost 2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040 — more than 5 percent of the current global total.


While the group's members are encouraged to eliminate as many emissions as possible, those that can't be avoided need to be completely offset in the next two decades. That means paying for measures to ensure as many emissions are absorbed by then as the companies continue to emit.


Scientists say the world needs to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050 if it wants to meet the Paris climate accord's goal of keeping temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.

Topics: #greenfinance carbon emissions #emissionstrading #climategoals sustainability

Updated 26 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • Digital currencies gaining popularity among Indians in smaller cities
RIYADH: Prices of cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande’s troubles rippled over to wider markets.

Bitcoin tumbled 7.33 percent to $43,804 at 4:29 p.m. Riyadh time. Its rival Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, fell 8.74 percent to $3,050.45, according to data from CoinDesk.

The loss in the value of cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has surged and some investment banks have ramped up their forecasts for cryptocurrencies in the coming months.

“Their fate seems a little tied to equities at the moment, and the price action is incredibly similar too,” said John Marley, CEO of forexxtra, a London-based FX consultancy. 

Ether price

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, managing director of JPMorgan said that the fair value of Ether is much lower than its current price.

According to a set of measurements based on the network’s activity, it calculated the value of the digital coin at $1,500, 55 percent below its market price.

One of the reasons cited was that Ethereum was not unique anymore, and it faced stiff competition from other chains such as Solana and Avalanche.

“We look at the hash rate and the number of unique addresses to try to understand the value for Ethereum. We’re struggling to go above $1,500. There is a question mark here. The current price is expressing an exponential increase in usage and traffic that might not materialize,” he stated.

 

Lawsuit

In the midst of an ongoing lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple's legal team said they have no plans to settle with the SEC.

They are confident that SEC President Gary Gensler will be convinced that pursuing the case is to pick winners and losers in the crypto space based on innovation.

"Ripple’s legal team told Fox Business they have no plans to settle with SEC over lawsuit on XRP, confident they can show Gary Gensler in pursuing the case is picking winners and losers in the crypto business to the detriment of innovation,” Charles Gasparino tweeted.

 

Indians embrace crypto

Indian citizens are embracing cryptocurrencies to invest and earn extra money after the pandemic, according to reports from the regional media.

But what is even more interesting is that this growth has been greater in smaller cities, where interest in cryptocurrency is at its peak.

The profile of these participants was also interesting, as they are highly educated and open to diversifying their investment portfolios and not only focus on Bitcoin.

 A local exchange, Wazirx, has reported astonishing levels of new customers coming from these small towns, classified as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have driven almost 55 percent of the total user signups on Wazirx in 2021, thereby overtaking Tier 1 cities, which demonstrated a signup growth of 2,375 percent,” Wazirx CEO Nischal Shetty was quoted as saying in local media reports.

Topics: bitcoin ether CRYPTO

Updated 20 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's top 10 banks saw robust quarter-on-quarter growth in financing and deposits in the second quarter of 2021, Zawya reported, citing management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M)'s KSA Banking Pulse.

Core operating income increased by 8.4 percent, compared to 1.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, in what is considered the fourth increase in a row, while loans and advances (L&A) increased by 13.1 percent and deposits by 12.6 percent.

L&A and deposit growth were primarily supported by the merger of National Commercial Bank and SAMBA to form Saudi National Bank (SNB), according to the report.

Operating expenses rose by 13.7 percent quarter-on-quarter and impairments jumped by 81.6 percent, affecting the second quarter's overall operating efficiency for the banking sector. This affected net profit for the top ten banks in the Kingdom.

Aggregate net income decreased over the same period by 8.1 percent to SR11 billion ($2.93 billion), while the fall in net profit was partially offset by a 11.1 percent increase in net interest income.

The top 10 banks in the report are SNB, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank , Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank, Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank and Bank Aljazira.

Topics: Banks

Updated 20 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi fragrance market is poised to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, according to a market report, with an annual growth rate of 8.2 percent from last year.

India-based P&S Intelligence said a growing trend in grooming and personal care will drive this performance of the Kingdom’s perfume sector, which in 2020 was valued at $1.74 billion.

The predicted growth follows a challenging year for industry, as manufacturing plants were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report said luxury product bifurcation will witness the fastest growth in the sector, as more consumers opt for high-end brands.

The parfum category, which uses the highest concentration of essential oils, took most of the market share in the past.

Demand for natural and organic perfumes will also increase, the report said, amid increasing brand consciousness among consumers.

Topics: perfume Saudi perfumes

Updated 20 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt's Sovereign Fund plans to transform the historic Bab al-Azab area in Cairo’s Salah Al-Din Al-Ayoubi Citadel into the first integrated innovation zone in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bidayat Investment company, under which the company will explore opportunities for cooperation in developing Bab Al-Azab and turning it into an innovation center to embrace Egyptian youth creators, founding partner Rachid Mohamed Rachid told Asharq Business.

The center also aims at embracing startup owners in fields such as engineering design, furniture manufacturing, jewelery, fashion, as well as films, he said.

Bidayat Investment Group has already established innovation centers in several international markets, such as Italy, France and Turkey.

Topics: Cairo

Updated 20 September 2021
Arab News

Pakistani e-learning platform Maqsad has raised USD$2.1 million in its latest funding round, just months after being created.

The edtech company offers after-school academic support to youngsters in English and Urdu, and the company aims to reach 100 million students in Pakistan.

The company will use the cash to fund a production studio, academics and animators in order to develop in-house content.

Maqsad co-founder Rooshan Aziz said: “Struggles of students during the early days of the pandemic motivated us to run a pilot program. With promising initial traction and user feedback, the potential to digitize the education sector became very clear.”

Topics: Seed Funding Maqsad

