Evergrande's debt struggle rattles investors

Evergrande's debt struggle rattles investors
China Evergrande Group icon on office building wall. Image Shutterstock
Updated 21 September 2021
Reuters

  • Some commentators suggest Evergrande might become China’s “Lehman moment,” referring to the failure of Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers, a forerunner to the 2008 crisis
  • Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares have fallen 85 percent since early 2021
Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system.


Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande Group. Economists expect Beijing to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts. But any official resolution is expected to involve losses for banks and bondholders.


The government “doesn’t want to be seen as engineering a bailout” but is likely to organize a debt restructuring to “reduce systemic risk and contain economic disruption,” Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics said in a report.


Evergrande is the biggest casualty yet from the ruling Communist Party’s effort to rein in surging debt levels Beijing sees as a possible threat to the economy.


Investors are watching how the developer headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong handles an interest payment due Thursday on one of its bonds.


Evergrande Group, founded in 1996, is one of China’s biggest builders of apartments, office towers and shopping malls and one of its biggest private sector conglomerates.


The company says it has more than 200,000 employees and supports 3.8 million jobs in construction and other industries. Evergrande says it has 1,300 projects in 280 cities and assets worth 2.3 trillion yuan ($350 billion).


Evergrande’s founder, Xu Jiayin, was China’s richest entrepreneur in 2017 with a net worth of $43 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which follows China’s wealthy. He has tumbled down the list as internet industries boomed but still ranked as China’s richest real estate developer last year.

He also topped Hurun’s 2020 list of philanthropists, giving away an estimated 2.8 billion yuan ($420 million).


Evergrande has branched out into electric vehicles, theme park development, health clinics, mineral water and other businesses.

Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares have fallen 85 percent since early 2021. Its bonds are trading at an equally deep discount.


As of June 30, Evergrande reported 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of outstanding debts to bondholders, banks, construction contractors and other creditors.


Of that debt, 240 billion yuan ($37.3 billion) was due within a year, down 28.5 percent from the end of 2020 but nearly triple Evergrande's 86.8 billion yuan ($13.5 billion) in cash holdings, according to a company financial report.


In early 2021, Evergrande forecast its total annual transaction volume would surpass 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion). It reported a $1.4 billion first-half profit but says sales are weakening because news of its cash crunch is making would-be buyers nervous.

Evergrande was caught out by new limits regulators imposed on real estate-related borrowing as part of the Communist Party's marathon campaign to reduce reliance on debt.


Economists have been warning China’s rising debt is a potential threat for more than a decade. The ruling party has made reducing such financial risks a priority since 2018.

But total corporate, government and household borrowing rose to nearly 300 percent of economic output last year from 270 percent in 2018. Unusually high for a middle-income country.


News reports indicate Evergrande borrowed everywhere it could, including by requiring employees of its construction contractors to buy its debt.


In 2017, state-owned China Citic Bank in Shenzhen agreed to lend 40 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) for an Evergrande project only after its executives agreed to invest at least 3 million yuan ($465,000) each, according to the business news magazine Caixin.


The Communist Party has cracked down on debt as it tries to nurture self-sustaining economic growth based on domestic consumption instead of trade and debt-supported investment.


It allowed China's first corporate debt default since the 1949 revolution in 2014 as part of efforts to force borrowers and lenders to be more disciplined.

Until then, the government had intervened to bail out insolvent borrowers to avoid spooking financial markets. Beijing has gradually allowed more defaults, but none by a debtor as big as Evergrande.

Some commentators suggest Evergrande might become China’s “Lehman moment,” referring to the failure of Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers, a forerunner to the 2008 crisis. But economists say the risk of wider financial market contagion is low.


“A managed default or even messy collapse of Evergrande would have little global impact beyond some market turbulence,” said MacAdam of Capital Economics.


In the unlikely event of an outright default, China’s banking system has an annual profit of 1.9 trillion yuan and reserves of 5.4 trillion yuan against bad loans, “which could easily absorb the loss,” Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji of Macquarie Group said in a report.

WHAT NEXT?


Investors are waiting to see what Chinese regulators might do, but analysts say they appear to be focused on protecting home buyers by ensuring apartments already paid for are completed.


The government has injected money into other insolvent Chinese companies, but economists say Beijing appears determined to avoid doing that with Evergrande.


In a letter Tuesday to employees, Xu expressed confidence the company will survive.

 


“Evergrande will surely get out of the darkest moment as soon as possible,” Xu said in the letter marking the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

World’s largest eco-tourism project, TRDSC, to takeover its neighbor: CEO

World’s largest eco-tourism project, TRDSC, to takeover its neighbor: CEO
Updated 21 September 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

World’s largest eco-tourism project, TRDSC, to takeover its neighbor: CEO

World’s largest eco-tourism project, TRDSC, to takeover its neighbor: CEO
  • The consolidation deal will see The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) taking over Amaala, both owned by the PIF
Updated 21 September 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is combining two giga project developers on the Red Sea coast to “leverage synergies” as the Kingdom goes ahead with ambitious tourism goals.

The consolidation deal will see The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) taking over Amaala, both owned by the PIF, but the tourist destinations they are developing will retain “separate, distinct” identities, Chief Executive Officer John Pagano told Arab News.

“Amaala has its own unique positioning and branding, which is not going to change, as well as the Red Sea project,” he said on the sidelines of the Arabian and African Hospitality Investment conference in Dubai

Pagano added: “Amaala is focused on wellness, while the Red Sea project is very much focused on eco-tourism – that is not going to change.”

It follows a move that saw Pagano being appointed as the CEO of Amaala in January this year.

“We said we would look at the way at which we could combine the organizations, and look to leverage synergies between the two groups,” Pagano said.

He explained: “We are going to leverage the unique skill sets that both project teams have and use them for the better good of both projects.”

The consolidation will also allow both destinations to boost operational efficiencies, he added.

There was no value to the transaction, Pagano said, describing the move as just a consolidation of two companies, which are both owned by one entity anyway.

‘Regenerative tourism’

The Red Sea Development Co. alone is building over 28,000 square kilometers of land and water along the Kingdom’s west coast. It will feature mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, as well as ancient and cultural heritage sites.

Its first phase is expected to be finished by 2023, where 16 hotels will be opened. The project targets some 50 resorts with 8,000 hotel rooms by 2030.

These massive plans have raised questions from environment advocates, but Pagano maintains regeneration remains a key component of the project.

“Sustainability is no longer enough. We have moved our narrative to regeneration,” he said.

Pagano said it is not simply just about “causing no harm” to the environment, but actively looking for ways to improve the destination and “leave it in a better state than we found it.”

The company has announced a number of initiatives to keep this promise – from small regulations such as banning single-use plastic to big operational plans including using renewable energy to power the destination.

“We are going to be the largest tourism destination in the world powered by 100 percent renewable energy – 24 hours a day, completely off-grid,” Pagano said.

To achieve this, Pagano said they are installing what he claims to be the largest battery storage system in the world.

The company also engages in improving biodiversity on the Red Sea, including working with the scientific community to grow corals.

This level of commitment is also shared by international brands who plan to invest in the Red Sea project, Pagano said, as the bigger hotel industry becomes more conscious about global environmental goals.

“International brands support our vision, otherwise we would not be dealing with them,” he said. These brands will be announced at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh next month.

Financing the ambition

The CEO said they “will come to market next year with a similar approach for Amaala,” referring to the $3.7 billion financing it secured in April that already covered capital infrastructure for the Red Sea project’s first phase.

“It will be a senior debt facility – conventional finance – that’s what we need at this stage. It will come in the not-so-distant future,” he said.

Pagano said they have already built credibility with lending institutions, which he expects will make it easier for them to secure financing.  

According to a Reuters report, Saudi Arabia is planning to raise up to 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion) next year for Amaala, citing the CEO.

‘Saudi Arabia is changing’

All these projects are part of an ongoing transformation in the Kingdom, primarily driven by its pursuit to diversify income sources away from oil.

The Kingdom identified tourism as one of its key sectors in this diversification, with many infrastructure developments in the pipeline, as well as regulatory changes that make it easier for tourists to visit the previously closed-off Gulf state.

“It is fair to say that Saudi Arabia is changing from a policy perspective, and it’s changing dramatically,” Pagano said.

For the Red Sea destinations, Pagano said they are building a special economic zone that will set a more relaxed regulatory environment.

“It will be conducive to attracting investments, and it is going to allow us to adjust the social norms to make the destinations attractive to foreign visitors,” he said.

Topics: Red Sea TRDSC The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) Amaala tourism Vision 2030

Related

From Tabuk to Jazan, the short episodes will take the viewers across the 1,700 km shoreline where the culture was heavily influenced by its surroundings. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
‘The Red Sea Undiscovered’ presents little known Saudi traditions
Red Sea Development to award contracts worth $267m per month in next phase
Business & Economy
Red Sea Development to award contracts worth $267m per month in next phase

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds
  • SVC, in partnership with angel investors, aims to bridge financing gaps, stimulate investment in emerging companies
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) has launched an investment product in debt funds and venture capital funds, SPA reported.

This came after the approval of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee. Approval to launch SVC’s investment products in debt funds and venture capital funds aims to diversify sources of funding and fill financing gaps for emerging companies and small and medium enterprises (SME), the program director general, Faisal Al-Sharif said.

SVC, in partnership with angel investors, aims to bridge financing gaps and stimulate investment in emerging companies and small and medium enterprises.

Since its launch in 2018 SVC has invested SR2.8 billion in Saudi startups and SMEs.

“Funds that offer debt instruments and venture capital instruments still represent a financing gap in the venture capital and growth investment system in the Kingdom, and debt instruments and venture capital instruments have emerged globally as an extension of the evolution of the venture capital and growth investment system,” SVC CEO Nabeel Koshak said.

SVC is a government company that was established as a result of one of the initiatives of the Financial Sector Development Program, which was led by Monshaat.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Investment VENTURE CAPITAL Debt funds

Related

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says

